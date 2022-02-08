Shopping

How To Make Working From Home More Comfortable

Ergonomic seating situations, supportive chair pillows and super soft pants that feel like pajamas.
Emma Lord
Keep morning beverages hot with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VOBAGA-Shut-Off-Temperature-Settings-Electric/dp/B07SW28LBR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mug warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/VOBAGA-Shut-Off-Temperature-Settings-Electric/dp/B07SW28LBR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mug warmer</a>, maintain a comfortable and supportive posture with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DRAGONN-Ergonomic-Kneeling-Adjustable-Office/dp/B073ZN7B52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ergonomic kneeling chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DRAGONN-Ergonomic-Kneeling-Adjustable-Office/dp/B073ZN7B52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ergonomic kneeling chair</a> and keep your computer cool with a<a href="https://bit.ly/34t0SYW" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" bamboo laptop tray." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61fc2aa8e4b05004242a3312" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://bit.ly/34t0SYW" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> bamboo laptop tray.</a>
Amazon, Stylose at Etsy
Keep morning beverages hot with a mug warmer, maintain a comfortable and supportive posture with an ergonomic kneeling chair and keep your computer cool with a bamboo laptop tray.

Two years into the pandemic and many of us are still working from home, requiring us to transform our living rooms, bedrooms and dining tables into makeshift offices. Remote working does afford one benefit, however: the creature comforts of home.

To make your space extra comfortable, head to the list below to shop tension-relieving wrist pads, an elevating foot hammock and an oil defusing humidifier to turn your room into a mini at home spa.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A light-up oil diffuser and humidifier to keep moisture levels comfortable
This has eight different color modes with two brightness levels, and is equipped with two misting modes -- an intermittent and continuous.

Promising review: "Love it, I keep it in my office and love the different light displays, the little measure cup they send with it is perfect for measuring your water for it. The lights have two different displays lighter and darker in each color. It's really pretty as a night-light. The mist is very soft and runs a long time. I will be getting these as Christmas gifts. I love mine and will be buying more the rooms in my home. Glad I bought this one." — Ron Curenton

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+.
2
Amazon
An in-office mini fridge to keep snacks and beverages at hand
You can charge this using an adapter in your car or a regular outlet, and if you unplug it and take it on the go, items will stay cold for several hours as long as you don't open the door.

Promising review: "I bought this refrigerator because I recently started working from home because of the COVID-19 quarantine. When I’m working during the day, I have to keep myself locked up in the spare bedroom so my toddler doesn’t realize I’m home. Otherwise, she would be trying to come see me all day. Disclaimer: I don’t just lock my toddler out and leave her alone, there’s someone here taking care of her! Anyway, since I can’t really leave the bedroom, this fridge has been great to keep some drinks cold while I’m working. I put them in already cold and they hold the temperature as long as they are in the fridge." — Aratay

Get it from Amazon for $45.99+.
3
Amazon
An insulated weather-proofing strip to stick along the edge of your door
Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." — Sandra Revueltas

Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
4
Amazon
A pair of Apple's latest noise-cancelling AirPods Pro
Promising review: "Debated on spending the money for these. Finally just buckled down and got these and LOVE THEM. I love how I can open the case next to my iPhone and a picture pops up telling me about battery life. They were already hooked up to my phone — I didn't have to do anything (major plus for a non-techie like me). I've had zero issues with them cutting out. I typically use them when I'm mowing the lawn and listen to podcasts. When I have the noise cancellation on, I CAN'T HEAR THE MOWER. They're comfy, easy to put in, and I loooooooove not having the wire tethering me to the phone in my pocket when I'm trying to mow. No more getting tangled up when I grab the handle. Never cuts out. Sound is GREAT. (Chucked my Bose for these. Don't even miss them.)" — Traveler

Get it from Amazon for $197.
5
Stylose at Etsy
A bamboo laptop desk tray that can help prevent your computer from overheating
Promising review: "So glad I got this. It will make working from home much easier. The legs fold flat so it stores easily. Light yet sturdy, the cut-out features keep me cool from my computer. Drawer feature is nice to keep small stickies, little stapler, pen and chapstick handy. My name etching looks really nice! I shopped extensively online for laptop desks and the price was lower in comparison. Arrived quickly with standard shipping. The curved "stop" to keep your computer from sliding onto your lap can come off. It arrives non-attached and you place it in the two holes for it. It came off when I knocked the desk over inside it's storage. So, I carefully cement-glued it and gave it sufficient time to dry. Now it's ON there. But it fits inside the drawer if you don't want to do that. Anyway, I love it! Thanks Stylose!" - nimrod1
Get it from Stylose at Etsy for $79.
6
Amazon
A set of affordable and highly popular wireless earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of use. The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or even in the shower. They have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "The earbuds worked seamlessly and well out of the box. I use them while hiking the hills with my dogs and when working at my desk – I can still hear outside noises when needed for safety, but can listen to music without disturbing others. The earbuds are comfortable even during exercise, and they fit securely. Using the earbuds as a headset with my cellphone is easy as well. I do have to experiment with how they handle the Google assistant. The audio quality is at least stereo hi-fi, and the earbuds paired easily with both my phone and laptop. Wireless charging and having a large backup power source for the phone are terrific features." – Jawpar

Get it from Amazon $29.99.
7
Amazon
A memory foam seat cushion to relieve pressure from your tailbone
Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week, I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week, but wasn't working for me full time. In the early afternoons my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! I also took it on a two week road trip since a three-day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." — Lorene

Get it from Amazon for $38.20.
8
Amazon
A memory foam arm rest to add to your office chair
Promising review: "I have a desk chair that I live in that I have tried various configurations on the arms to keep from bruising my elbows. Nothing has been much help. I am very glad that I gave this a try! The covers are super-soft, and the memory foam works extremely well. I have only had the covers in use for a week, but already I can feel a difference. This is a product that will continue to be appreciated by my elbows." — Kindle Customer

Get them from Amazon for $17.99+.
9
Amazon
A pair of compression gloves designed to relieve arthritis and carpal tunnel pain
Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I am a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell

Get a pair from Amazon for $12.97.
10
Amazon
A time-marked bottle to encourage water intake throughout the day
Promising review: "I love the finish on the bottle! I hate holding wet water bottles and this does NOT sweat! It also holds two full bottles of 16.9-oz water bottles so it’s very easy to get my full water intake on the go! Easy to carry, fits in my car's cup holders perfectly (not big at all like some water bottles). I got the ombré purple to teal and it’s very true to color. Easy to clean, wide enough for bottle brushes, and the straw stays put. I also love how I just push the little button by the mouthpiece and it just pops open quick for easy drinking (if you’re driving and don’t need to be messing around opening bottles). Highly recommend this water bottle. For the price, it’s amazing! Keeps my water cool for hours too." — Alicia

Get it on Amazon for $19.99.
11
Amazon
A ventilated laptop stand to reduce neck and shoulder strain
Promising review: "This was recommended in an article about handling working from home during this COVID-19 stay-at-home requirement since workspaces at home aren't as ergonomic as at work when it comes to eight-hour work days. It is SO worth it! It's incredibly sturdy. The laptop is now placed at a perfect angle. I bought a wireless keyboard which I can use with my laptop when the laptop is in the stand — and then at the end of my workday, I just slide my wireless keyboard under the laptop in the space created by the stand, and I regain that bit of space on my table. I love it. Add in the brushed silvery tone, and it has been a great investment for me." — Joe Mama

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+.
12
Amazon
A mug warmer to keep your morning beverages warm
I got one of these for my mom for Christmas (her entire kitchen is pink, it is a Big Mood) and can confirm it is QUITE beautiful in person.

Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+.
13
Amazon
A low-impact under-desk elliptical to ensure you don't stay sedentary
It comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance so you can tailor it exactly to your needs.

Promising review: "No assembly required! Took right out of the box and put it under my desk. Spend long hours on the computer and suffer from hip and leg pain. Use the exerciser on and off all day especially first thing in the morning to loosen up joints. Felt the different in just a couple of days. Just what I needed." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $124.73.
14
Amazon
A comfortable pair of indoor-outdoor memory foam slippers
Promising review: "Previously I was not a slipper-type person. But when March 2020 came around I realized that I was going to need some slippers for working from home. I selected this pair to provide comfort as well as arch support during this time. I have now been wearing these slippers daily nine months straight and I have zero complaints. They are comfy, they keep my feet warm, and they have continually provided my feet support so I don't have to wear shoes in the house. Definitely would recommend this pair based on the durability alone!" — Jenni

Get it from Amazon for 21.90+.
15
Amazon
A six-outlet wall charger that's also a night light
Promising review: "These things are amazing. I have one in almost every room of my house. The light is just enough to be able to see at night to use the restroom or navigate the house without turning every light on. I love that the USB ports are built in — no more looking for an adapter. AND the plugs are set far enough apart you can plug some of the bigger things like Google assistant or large AC adapters and still have plenty of room!!! These are a must have in a tech or smart home." — SeiranCrow

Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
16
Amazon
An adjustable ergonomic kneeling chair to maintain a comfortable posture
Promising review: "I'm a 225-pound solid dude; back was killing me. Got this chair, took me a week or so to build up the muscles in my shins to get used to the new weight distribution, my pain is GONE. Love this chair, plan on getting a fancier one down the road, but I'm very happy with this." — AHR_Artist

Get it from Amazon for $109.95.
17
Lavender Luvies/Etsy
A lavender-scented stress ball to help keep you calm during your work day
Lavender Luvies is a Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in lavender-scented objects and repurposed vintage treasures.

Promising review: "These are great! I wish I would have ordered them at the start of the pandemic. Definitely a great way to help manage stress. As someone with sensitivities to smells, I was worried about the lavender scent being overpowering, but after a week, the scent has calmed down and it really is relaxing. Very happy with my purchase — thank you!" — Katie F.

Get it from Lavender Luvies on Etsy for $8.
18
Amazon
A flexible wooden sofa tray
These are also handy for off-duty hours when you need to convert it into a "wine and cheese" tray. It's available in four different finishes.

Promising review: "I bought one of these for my husband since he sits in a big, comfy chair when working from home. He asked me to buy another for the arm of the chair. He loves them!" — Emily in Boston

Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
19
Amazon
An adjustable rolling desk to work from anywhere
Promising review: "Due to a bad back I have to use my laptop in my recliner and had gotten tired of lifting a laptop tray on and off. This table is perfect for my needs! I can slide it right under my rather small recliner/rocker and adjust the height easily. It is wide enough for my 18-inch laptop and a gaming mouse with room to spare. I took the rollers off and it still slides like silk across carpet." — Grey the Elder

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+.
20
Amazon
A pair of Under Armour fleece pants to feel like you're working in pajamas
Promising review: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic I've been working from the 'home office' for the better part of a month now, and I quickly came to realize that my WFH apparel was lacking. I wanted pants that were cozy and comfortable, yet still had a trimmer fit than traditional sweat pants or PJs. Enter these fleecy leg swaddlers. To my surprise the outside of the pants aren't actually fleecy, but instead just kind of feel like other generic gym shorts/pants. I actually like this because they seem a lot less likely to collect pet hair and such as fleece often tends to do enthusiastically. The inside though is where the magic happens. They have a thin, soft layer of fleece that simultaneously feels warm but also light. They're cozy for lounging around, but I also believe they'll be comfortable to wear when running/working out in cooler weather. Lastly, the fit is spot on. Overall, I'd definitely recommend these for anyone searching for 'athleisure' pants that are comfortable and sharp-looking. — Deke

Get it from Amazon for $31.50+.
21
Amazon
A pair of popular cozy joggers
Promising review: "These are SUPER soft. They are very thin so don’t buy them for warmth. They’re perfect for lounging around the house and working from home. I’m getting another pair since all of us with office jobs are stuck at home right now and we may as well live it up and be comfortable AF while working." — Lindsey

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+.
22
Amazon
A portable dual monitor for an easier multitasking work flow
This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences, if you want it at an angle!

Promising review: "I’ve been using the SideTrak for a week now and it has been an absolute game-changer for me. The instructions were easy to follow, and installation a breeze. The SideTrak was first whipped into action during a 2 hour long ride in my car as a passenger, and I was utterly impressed with how much I got done with ease, in that amount of time! Additionally, I’ve gotten a lot more use out of the SideTrak than I imagined— such as when I’m lounging in my backyard, kitchen, living room, pool... anywhere outside of the room in my office, the possibilities are endless! I’m all about efficiency and maximizing my time and the SideTrak has contributed largely in those areas. Thank you." — Ratana K

Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
23
Amazon
A set of sensory stretchy toys to quietly relieve stress and anxiety
Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP

Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
24
Amazon
A memory foam gel pad to cradle wrists and reduce pain
It comes in two pieces: one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other you can place in front of your mouse.

Promising review: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" — Gaga15

Get it from Amazon for $15.39.
25
Amazon
An adjustable under-desk foot hammock to keep feet elevated
Promising review: "I ordered this hammock because it was the only one I found that offered universal installation AND positive reviews. I attached it to the holes in my work desk that are for cords and cables. It works perfectly!! Bonus awesomeness: I have a pinched sciatic nerve, and using this hammock provides the perfect stretch for the piriformis muscle. If you've had sciatic pain, you know this muscle. It's also inconspicuous under my desk, so it doesn't draw attention when I'm using it." — AuntieD

Get it from Amazon for $21.78.
26
The Ferris Wheels/Etsy
A set of heat therapy rice pads to reduce tension in wrists, neck and more
The Ferris Wheels is a North Carolina-based Etsy shop established in 2008 that specializes in microwave heat packs, cold packs, rice flax heating pads and neck wraps in various designs. Options for this set include a neck wrap, two wrist wraps, foot warmers and a neck warmer.

Promising review: The office kit is awesome! I have used the thermal packs a few times, including heating up the wrist rests on days I type a lot. So stylish and healing! Thanks for making such awesome products!" — Sara Kohn

Get it from The Ferris Wheels on Etsy for $24.95+.
27
Amazon
A rotating heated back massager
Promising review: "I'm sitting all day at home during the COVID outbreak, and I was looking for something I could use now and in the future. It is intense! I like to use it on my shoulder and on my lower back. I am excited that it can be used in the car, as I expect to be moving cross-country in the new year or so." — Alli

Get it from Amazon for $39.98.
28
Amazon
A soft, height-adjustable velvet office chair that won't clash with your decor
Promising review: "I got this chair in green and it looks much better in person than it does online! The velvet is super soft and the chair itself seems pretty comfortable. It's a desk chair so I didn't want the cushion to be too soft. I love that it has such a great range of height because I usually want to sit in different ways depending on what I'm doing at my desk. It was incredibly easy to assemble, and it arrived much more quickly than Amazon originally estimated!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in 18 styles and colors).
A set of lacing beads

15 Things You Need To Keep Your Kid Entertained During Quarantine

shoppingpandemic work from homeworkinghome office

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Read This Before You Get Excited About Weed Preventing COVID

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Relationships

This Is One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In A Friendship

Food & Drink

It’s Time To Shed Light On Black Americans’ Contributions To The Coffee Industry

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

What Kids Lose When They Don’t Read Books Like ‘Maus’

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Weddings

Couple Who Planned To Get Married At Lake Had Wedding At Hospital Instead

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Shopping

7 Charging Stations That Are So Stylish, You'll Never Know They're Chargers

Shopping

Looking For Cute Plus-Size Swimsuits? Here's A List Of Go-To Brands

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Shopping

16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

Shopping

43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Loungewear That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

Parenting

Why Isn't Paid Leave After Miscarriage More Common?

Shopping

16 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Still Get On Amazon

Shopping

Having Trouble Sleeping? You May Need A Pregnancy Body Pillow

Shopping

27 Valentine's Day Gifts To Buy For Yourself, Because You Deserve It

Wellness

6 Myths About Donating Blood Right Now

Shopping

11 Beauty Products That'll Make You Think 'Oh, That's Genius'

Shopping

Dry Eyes? These 9 Products Might Be Able To Help

Shopping

10 Stunning Black-Owned Jewelry Brands You Can Shop Online

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Breakthrough COVID

Shopping

Everything You Need To Make The Best Soups, Stews, Chilis And Casseroles

Relationships

7 Warning Signs Your Friendship Isn't Going To Last

Home & Living

25 Funny Tweets About Our Childhood Fears

Travel

The Flight Essential Not Enough People Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

Hungry Before Bed? Here's Exactly What You Should Eat, According To Nutritionists.

Style & Beauty

People On TikTok Are Spraying WHAT Up Their Nostrils?

Shopping

16 Life-Changing Products That Can Help You Coexist With Your Partner

Work/Life

What Not To Say When You Don't Know How To Pronounce Someone's Name

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips To Try If You Have COVID

Relationships

38 Interesting Questions You Never Thought To Ask Your Friends But Should

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Recently Discovered About COVID

Wellness

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Shopping

16 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get For Under $30

Shopping

These Face Masks Are All Over Hollywood