Two years into the pandemic and many of us are still working from home, requiring us to transform our living rooms, bedrooms and dining tables into makeshift offices. Remote working does afford one benefit, however: the creature comforts of home.
To make your space extra comfortable, head to the list below to shop tension-relieving wrist pads, an elevating foot hammock and an oil defusing humidifier to turn your room into a mini at home spa.
1
A light-up oil diffuser and humidifier to keep moisture levels comfortable
2
An in-office mini fridge to keep snacks and beverages at hand
3
An insulated weather-proofing strip to stick along the edge of your door
4
A pair of Apple's latest noise-cancelling AirPods Pro
5
A bamboo laptop desk tray that can help prevent your computer from overheating
6
A set of affordable and highly popular wireless earbuds
7
A memory foam seat cushion to relieve pressure from your tailbone
8
A memory foam arm rest to add to your office chair
9
A pair of compression gloves designed to relieve arthritis and carpal tunnel pain
10
A time-marked bottle to encourage water intake throughout the day
11
A ventilated laptop stand to reduce neck and shoulder strain
12
A mug warmer to keep your morning beverages warm
13
A low-impact under-desk elliptical to ensure you don't stay sedentary
14
A comfortable pair of indoor-outdoor memory foam slippers
15
A six-outlet wall charger that's also a night light
16
An adjustable ergonomic kneeling chair to maintain a comfortable posture
17
A lavender-scented stress ball to help keep you calm during your work day
18
A flexible wooden sofa tray
19
An adjustable rolling desk to work from anywhere
20
A pair of Under Armour fleece pants to feel like you're working in pajamas
21
A pair of popular cozy joggers
22
A portable dual monitor for an easier multitasking work flow
23
A set of sensory stretchy toys to quietly relieve stress and anxiety
24
A memory foam gel pad to cradle wrists and reduce pain
25
An adjustable under-desk foot hammock to keep feet elevated
26
A set of heat therapy rice pads to reduce tension in wrists, neck and more
27
A rotating heated back massager
28
A soft, height-adjustable velvet office chair that won't clash with your decor