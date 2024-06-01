31 Products Under $20 Reviewers Swear You Need

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A handy grooming glove for easy, gentle grooming for your fur babe
2
A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape tool that'll keep you prepared for any emergency
3
A set of denim button pins
4
An encouraging daily planner to get you organized and keep you thriving
5
A tub of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype
6
An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer
7
And an eyeshadow color removal sponge
8
Two incredibly helpful blind-spot mirrors to keep you safe
9
A padded wire-free push-up bra
10
A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks
11
A so cute plate that'll turn dinner into a good time
12
A portable digital luggage scale
13
A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning
14
A shower door cleaner
15
A water-based instant Folex carpet spot remover
16
An impressive peanut butter knife
17
A draft stopper to keep that cold breeze OUT of your nice warm home
18
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
19
The TubShroom to catch that hair wad living in your drain
20
A Shark Tank-approved grocery bag carrier with a soft cushion grip
21
A stain cleaner so you can finally tackle those moldy shower walls
22
A Flip It! bottle emptying kit
23
The Thaw Claw, which will help you thaw out meat in under half an hour
24
A lawn repair formula
25
A moisture meter so you can avoid over- or under-watering your plant
26
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier because pouring oil down your drain is no bueno
27
A magical stain remover that's great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood
28
A DogBuddy pooper scooper
29
The Car Seat Key, so you don't have to sacrifice your freshly done acrylics
30
A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets
31
A set of paint touch-up pens because you don't wanna have to repaint