31 Products Under $20 Reviewers Swear You Need

"After Having It For A Week, We Never Want To Be Without It"
Jordan Grigsby
Amazon/Getty Creative
A handy grooming glove for easy, gentle grooming for your fur babe
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Doad64
$7.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape tool that'll keep you prepared for any emergency
Check out this review from an actual firefighter with tips on how to use this tool!

Promising reviews: "Just had to use one of these that I keep on my keychain. I was first on the scene of a nasty wrong-way crash. The driver and a passenger were stuck inside the vehicle. The doors could not be easily opened (on the driver side) so I pulled out my keys and used this tool to pop out the window. It instantly caused the tempered glass to shatter, and I knocked the excess away with my flashlight before using a knife to cut away at the airbags. The woman survived, and it was incredibly comforting for her to see me face to face and know that she had a way out and that she wasn't stuck. We waited for a little, and paramedics arrived and were able to give everyone the care they needed. This was a real-life scenario, and this product worked. Would absolutely recommend." —AmazonShopper949

"Everyone you know needs one of these. Put it on your keychain. First responders are required to carry it — that should tell you something. Never leave home without it. You may never need to rescue yourself, but you may need to rescue someone else. Don't regret not having one." —OlyBabs
$9.80 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A set of denim button pins
These button pins are also discreet so you'll barely even notice they're there.

Watch a reviewer test them out on TikTok.

Promising review: "You need these, you don’t know it yet, but you do. Very easy to use. They work similar to a pin that you would use on a push pin board. Easy to adjust and move if you want and does not leave any noticeable damage to the jeans. I have a curvy body where if it fits my thighs it’s too lose on the hips, a couple of inches makes all the difference between wearable and worrying my pants will slip down. Just make sure to remove before throwing in the wash." —Rileigh Elizabeth Welsh
$5.99 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
An encouraging daily planner to get you organized and keep you thriving
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small biz that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

Promising review: "How did I live without these? Since I began working from home, these sheets are the best. They keep you accountable and I can go back to see what I accomplished each day, since you have to report your daily tasks. About to order more...thanks for making life easier! —Pame66
$9.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A tub of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype
Promising review: "Truly a miracle. I am so irritated with Amazon and the world for not telling me about this sooner!! I have three kids and two of them are under 3-years-old. Their little fingers, messy foods, and crayons are all over the walls. I have tried scrubbing 'till I almost passed out, vinegar, dish soap, all kinds of cleaners, nothing ever got my walls clean. The crayon just wouldn’t budge. I accepted I would have gross walls for the next five years until we could paint and not have little people messing it up. In comes The Pink Stuff! There’s gotta be the power of the Holy Spirit in this because one wipe and everything just came off! No scrubbing!! It took me just a few minutes of applying the paste and wiping. No effort and no sweat!! If you are a living human, you need this. I would buy this even if it cost $100!" —Queen Jessica
$5.29 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer
Get the required AAA batteries here.

Promising review: "I am in love with this brush cleaner. Before, it took me over an hour to clean all of my makeup brushes, not to mention tons of brush cleaner too! This is quick, easy, and my brushes look brand new when I am finished. You really need to buy this, you will not regret it!" —Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
And an eyeshadow color removal sponge
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord thinks of this awesome little tool: "I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm so bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a slightly more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's super lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"

Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT IF YOU USE MAKEUP. I love this. So quick. So easy." —Alexis Rose
$5.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Two incredibly helpful blind-spot mirrors to keep you safe
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!

Promising review: "Well, I never thought I needed one of these until I drove a car that had one. I cannot count how many times I have merged onto a highway only to find out I was about to merge into another car in my blind spot. Well, this little mirror solves that problem. It is easy to install and large enough that you can see what is reflected. Voila! No more blind spot. Safer driving." —Linda P.
$6.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A padded wire-free push-up bra
Promising reviews: "OKAY, so tea, I lost like 20 pounds and my boobs got smaller as a result and I was really insecure about it. In some bathing suits, my boobs looked non-existent after losing so much weight but this bra GIVES ME A RACK LIKE NO OTHER! HOLY CRAP, if I had the money, I’d buy this in EVERY COLOR. MY BOOBIES LOOK AMAZING! I’m not even kidding, this bra is MAGIC! 🤩 You need it. If I ever get enough money I’m buying one in every color." —Erika

"No regrets! This bra replaced all of my Victoria’s Secret ones! Amazing feel and look, forget I’m wearing it half the time. Easy to sleep in with no underwires." —SceneCupcake
$18.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks
Although they say that they're rust-resistant, everyone's experience is different. Many shower hooks do eventually rust and have to be swapped out. Still a pretty awesome and suuuuuper convenient option.

Promising review: "You don't know you need them, but you do! These are one of those things you could live without but once you have them, you never go back. I can easily change the liner curtain now or wash it without having to unhook everything. They also really slide so easy. Its the little things!!" —P. Simone
$6.29 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A so cute plate that'll turn dinner into a good time
Promising review: "If you have a picky eater, you need this. I purchased three of these in three different themes. They are a big hit with all three kids ages 1, 3, and 9. These plates work better than I ever could have hoped. The small amounts in each compartment make it easy for them to finish and feel a sense of accomplishment. The treat under the tray at the end is genius. Great solution for picky eaters." —Kyla Van Kleeck
$17.74 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A portable digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.

And check it out on TikTok!

Promising reviews: "When checking a bag, you always want to know the weight so you don't get charged extra. I was super nervous when this scale weighed a bag at almost 49 pounds knowing that the weight limit was 50 pounds and scales can vary. Was holding my breath when it was put on the scale at the airport and the scale came up as 49 pounds! Relieved and thrilled that this luggage scale was accurate!" —Sky

"This was a great investment. No more guessing what our suitcases weight before getting to the airport.Found the accuracy to be very spot on. If you check a bag on your travels, you need one of these!" —pax
$10.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning
Promising reviews: "Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole [above, right] has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green.It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung

"How did I ever survive without this product? This guacamole keeper is the best purchase ever! No more throwing away brown guacamole because this keeps it fresh for weeks! If you love guac, you absolutely need to add this to your cart immediately, you will not be disappointed. This is a 10/10!" —Amazon Customer
$11.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A shower door cleaner
And see it in action on TikTok!

Promising reviews: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik

"This got all the soap scum off of our shower doors. I wish I had found this years ago. You need this!" —Melissa Aplin
$11.65 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A water-based instant Folex carpet spot remover
Promising reviews:I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillowcases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! It's both mind blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview

"I don't even know what else to say other than if you have carpet with kids and/or pets, you need this. I thought I was going to have to rip up my carpet after house training my puppy and this has saved my floor." —IBFab
$6.65+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
An impressive peanut butter knife
Promising reviews: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.

*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW

"If you eat peanut butter, you NEED this knife. Long enough to get to the bottom of those big jars and still keep peanut butter off your hands. And the blade is shaped perfectly to scrape every last bit from the jar." —T. B. Kemp
$12.99 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
A draft stopper to keep that cold breeze OUT of your nice warm home
Promising review: "This product is worth the money, definitely! Significantly made a difference with the draft from outside due to the gap of the door. There was a noticeable difference in the temperature between our hallway and the rest of the house and we could feel the weather/breeze from outside prior to installing this product. Now, there is no draft at all and the heat and AC stay in the house, saving both energy and heating costs. This is a FANTASTIC product for draft protection from outside. I purchased a second one to help with noise cancellation but have not yet been able to test the difference. Installation requires nothing but a pair of scissors to cut the length of the door. Best product and money spent! If you're considering purchasing, this is the one you need." —Marissa B.
$7.99+ at Amazon
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small biz established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Promising reviews: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN

"The only toothbrush you will ever need. Love these toothbrushes, be gentle when brushing, the bristles reach everywhere." —db
$9.90 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
The TubShroom to catch that hair wad living in your drain
This baby has more than 87,000 5-star ratings and rightfully so!! Give this baddie all its flowers. All you have to do is put it in the drain and then clean it every once in a while.

See it on TikTok!

Promising review: "You need this!! Tried other types of hair catchers that sit on top of the drain and they did not work. This little simple gizmo works great. Easy to clean and catches hair better than anything I have ever tried. Thinking this makes a great stocking stuffer for those with long hair especially." —seattle

$12.95 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
A Shark Tank-approved grocery bag carrier with a soft cushion grip
Click & Carry is a small biz that specializes in hands-free carriers.

Promising review: "Perfect for apartment dwellers! If your parking spot is far from your front door, this is for you!! I bought this based on the other reviews and was not disappointed. It makes it so easy to carry tons of grocery bags upstairs to my apartment. It’s easy to use, durable, and comfortable to hold. Trust me…you need these!!" —Kaylah
$13.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A stain cleaner so you can finally tackle those moldy shower walls
Promising reviews: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

"If you have tough mold and mildew in your shower stuck on the caulking, YOU NEED THIS. I tried so many products and none have worked like this. NO SCRUBBING NEEDED. You just leave it for a few hours and wipe it away. SO EASY!!" —Carleen
$14.99 at Amazon
Amazon
www.amazon.com
A Flip It! bottle emptying kit
Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since this won't work with totally solid bottles.

Promising review: "Life-altering. I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon Customer

"You need them! This was a genius idea! I hate having to flip the darn lotion bottle upside down when the pump doesn’t reach the end and makes a mess. But now, this works so well I could not believe why I hadn’t bought these before! It makes it so easy to squeeze out and they are reusable!" —Carmen B.
$15.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
The Thaw Claw, which will help you thaw out meat in under half an hour
Thaw Claw is a Black-owned small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America! For more deets, check out our as-seen-on TV kitchen products write-up.

Promising reviews: "With our schedules, thawing out our meal for that evening often includes placing the frozen block in water to thaw in a reasonable time. Without this item, I was left to put a heavy pot or iron skillet on top to keep it in submerged to speed the thawing process. This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7

"Need to thaw meat quickly? This is the kitchen gadget you need! I use this item all the time to quickly thaw packages of frozen hamburger, chicken, and other items. I highly recommend!" —LoveToDecorate

Learn more about safe food thawing methods here.
$18.95 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A lawn repair formula
Check it out on TikTok!

Promising reviews: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.

"Works. If you need to fill in some bare spots in your lawn, this is what you need" —roger
$16.44+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
A moisture meter so you can avoid over- or under-watering your plant
Promising reviews: "This item is great. I can check how wet my plants are down where the roots are. So no more over-watering! It is very accurate. This works great!!" —Terri Carlson

"My plants will love me for buying this! This meter was recommended by a relative to care and water my house plants. It is very easy to use, easy to read and works great! The meter can be used every day and will tell you when the soil needs water. The back of the package lists many plants and their watering guide. If you love your plants, you definitely need this moisture reader." —Kay Dunton
$7.97 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A plant-based cooking oil solidifier because pouring oil down your drain is no bueno
FryAway is a Latine woman-owned small biz founded by Laura Lady who specializes in planet-friendly ways to dispose of oil.

Promising reviews: "Quite impressive. After making some fries, we added a packet to the hot oil and stirred a few times. Maybe 10 minutes later, we checked the pan, and the oil had solidified. Using a wood spoon, we easily removed the solid and put it in the trash. I will always make sure to keep a pack of FryAway in our pantry. Highly recommended." —Ryan O.

"Works just as advertised. Just add the product to hot oil and wait for it to cool. It hardens into one solid piece and makes the oil environmentally safe to dispose of. Exactly what I have been looking for to get rid of old cooking oil that is no longer good to use. If you do any deep frying whatsoever, you need this. Highly recommend." —Steel
$9.99+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A magical stain remover that's great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood
Promising reviews: "I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa

"You need this! A friend recommended this to me. So glad I purchased this, it has literally been a life saver with my 2-year-old. Haven’t had a stain that I couldn’t get out yet." —Natalie
$6.99+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A DogBuddy pooper scooper
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.

DogBuddy is a small biz that specializes in pet care products like bowls, mats, and scoopers.

Promising review: "The MVP in my life. It doesn’t get nicknamed that for no reason. Used usually twice a day, has been dropped who knows how many times , and two years or so later it’s still doing it’s doody (pun intended ). THIS THING IS AMAZING! For a dog lover with a weak stomach (hello warm, squishy), THIS has been a lifesaver. I love it so much I have considered getting a backup one. Thank you to the creators for saving this dog mom’s life errrrrr stomach. Dog parents, YOU NEED THIS!" —Rachelle Reviews
$14.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
The Car Seat Key, so you don't have to sacrifice your freshly done acrylics
Promising review: "If you have long nails, it's a no brainer, you need this!! Without a doubt, one of the most important items purchased during my pregnancy. I have always had super long nails and had no plans on cutting them back when our child was born. I saw this on Instagram while making our registry and I KNEW I had to have it! This thing is a nail saver for sure!" —Amazon Customer
$14.99 at Amazon
www.amazon.com
www.amazon.com
A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

Promising reviews: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and untouched. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

"You need these. As soon as mosquito season begins, I slip one of these over my wrist or ankle and I’m safe from being bitten. Highly recommend." —chris cullen
$9.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
A set of paint touch-up pens because you don't wanna have to repaint
Slobproof is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.

Reviewers also use these for detail work on painted designs and murals! They're also airtight, so the paint in them won't dry out if you don't finish up the paint in the pen all at once.

Promising reviews: "If you own or rent a place, you need these touch-up pens. All you have to do is put the paint in and touch up your little boo-boos...its really worth having." —SNOWDIVA

"We were in the process of selling our house when I came across this product on TikTok. I bought it thinking its worth a try and it has been amazing! After doing the big touch-ups, I used this product anywhere we made scratches in the paint from moving furniture. It has been such a lifesaver! No more bringing out the buckets of paint and risk making a big mess! 100% worth it. I will note that to refill it you need to turn it counter clockwise and little pieces will break off when you do this but it does not mean the product is broken. It will still function as intended!" —Brooklyn Beaty
$16.99 at Amazon

