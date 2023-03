A bug bite suction tool

This tiny, kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. That’s it. There’s no creams, medicines or chemicals involved, just an upward extraction that pulls the irritants out of your skin."I was skeptical BUT this actually works. I seem to have 'Skeeter Syndrome' where mosquitoes find me and leave others alone. I get huge welts that last for at least 3 days making sleeping hard. Well, Nextdoor neighbors recommended this. Now, my bites last about 1/2 hour and the welts are gone. I may have to use it 3 times for each bite but this is amazing. I can wear repellent and still get bit. I was skeptical but this works. (It will still itch for about an hour but goes away. The fact I don’t have welts the next day is amazing!!). Use as soon as you notice the bite for the best results!!!" — Bonnie