As much as we love a good splurge every now and then, there’s nothing like getting your hands on a quality item that didn’t cost a fortune.

But we all know that sometimes, a suspiciously affordable price tag can be a deterrent. What if the item doesn’t work, is cheap and breaks after just one use or just simply isn’t effective? That’s where our list below comes in to save you time and money.

From inexpensive beauty buys that reviewers swear by to budget-friendly cleaning items to get your home in tip-top shape, we rounded up 16 reviewer-approved items under $25 that, despite low price points, offer high-end results that exceed expectations.