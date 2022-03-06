27 Products Under $25 That Are Instant Mood Lifters

Popular items from this list
A bag of lavender-scented epsom salt because there's no better pick-me-up than a nice, hot bath
Promising review:
"I have muscle spasms due to pinched nerves, so I know the quality of epsom salts based on my body’s reaction. These epsom salts are my new staple.
I take 3-4 hours baths often (while I listen to audio books), I never need to buy Dr. T’s again. Or any other. Price, scent, value — these have it all.
It equals about a dollar a pound. Which is as inexpensive as I’ve found for epsom salts that are good quality. I’m honestly never buying other salts again. There’s no need. Oh, also, they leave no residue like some salts. Tub stays clean
Get a 3-pound bag on Amazon for $4.49 (also available in multi packs).
Or if you're more of a shower person, a set of six aromatherapy shower steamers
Promising review:
"I LOVE that these are animal friendly and made with natural ingredients
. The package came wrapped in plastic in addition to having multiple layers to protect the ingredients and scent. These are SO perfect for little gift baskets, Mother's Day, birthdays, house warming gifts, etc. Since they are individually wrapped, you can split them up for Easter baskets or stocking stuffers!" —Kevin
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a pack of 12).
A gratitude journal to help you focus on the good
Promising review:
"Sometimes it’s hard to get out of the negative thoughts in your mind and look at the positives. Doing this everyday gives me a different perspective on life and lifts my mood.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in a spiral-bound version).
A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets
Promising review:
"So happy with these! I am a barre/pilates instructor and have been able to workout in these and wash them a few times to give them a full test. They are definitely a good dupe for Lululemon align leggings
! Very comfy, not too compressive, more like a hug with lots of stretch
. The higher waist hits right where it should and the 7/8 length is perfect. So happy I bought these, will definitely buy more!" —Claire J. Ibach
Get them on Amazon for $25+ (available in sizes XS—XL and in 34 colors).
A neon pink "good vibes" sign to fill your home with, well, good vibes
Promising review:
"The sign is so cute and looks great! Love the pink and love the saying." —Tammy Sweeney
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
An adorable moon and stars sprinkles mix because baking is always a good idea
Promising review:
"The perfect addition to my hot chocolate station! I think I now have sprinkles for every season thanks to this company!" —Jessica Whitfield
Get the mix from Efias
on Etsy for $4.66
A 12-pack of face masks for an at-home pamper night
Promising review:
"I love these masks. I have sensitive skin that's especially finicky when it comes to facial masks. These don't irritate my skin, and I actually saw a noticeable improvement after just a couple uses
. I'm usually not a fan of sheet masks, but these were easy to apply and were not annoying or a hindrance while on my face
. I love that there's so many different recipes with the benefit of each listed on the packet. I bought two packages and just have a huge bag of them now to pick from, which is super fun. Also, the extra serum at the bottom of the packet is a great feature
, and it's not sticky or uncomfortable to rub in after removing the mask." —Emma Dean
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $11.50.
A pack of cinnamon-flavored energy supplements that will keep you focused and energized
Promising review:
"As a medical student, this has been an amazing addition to my daily study regimen
. Same amazing boost as the Diet Coke and coffee I used to chug, but without the jitters, crash/headache, or teeth staining. It's become my new go-to for staying awake and alert in the OR or on the wards. Highly recommend for anyone who needs a pick-me-up but doesn't want that wired sensation
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $24 (also available in a mint-flavored and in packs of 12).
A 20-pack of collagen under-eye patches you can pop under your eyes for 20 minutes and feel like a new person
Promising review:
"Wow these are amazing, a must try under-eye patch. You can actually feel it working
. Definitely a great beauty product. And it’s easy and comfortable to use. I thought it was gonna be more complicated than it was but it was very easy and relaxing. Felt like I had been to a spa at home
. Rejuvenating plus I actually saw a difference
. I would recommend this product to other. Very inexpensive and affordable for something that really makes a difference
and work! There is no smell and I really saw a difference!" —Danielle Mitchell North
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.47.
A bottle of truffle zest seasoning to make your burgers, pastas and frozen pizzas *extra* fancy
Promising review:
"Pizza, pasta, eggs, popcorn, EVERYTHING
. I use to use black and white truffle oil for so many things (fries, popcorn, grilled cheese, mac and cheese) but I am loving using this zest. My favorite item to use it on is white pizza. Anyhow, truffle zest on that = HEAVEN!!
I will continue to order this and would highly recommend (if you like truffle)." —Fiona Feedback
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a vegan version).
An insulated stainless steel water bottle to remind you to stay hydrated all day long
Promising review:
"Ya know, this is going to sound dramatic but this water bottle CHANGED MY LIFE
. I have spent my entire life being dehydrated because I hated other bottles and I like cold water but I don't like ICE. Then this bad boy walked into my life and I take it everywhere
. Like my phone, keys, wallet, and this water bottle are always on me. Sometimes I forget my keys and wallet over this thing LOL!" —Claire
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five sizes and 19 colors).
An uplifting essential oil that will fill your home with a beautiful citrus and lavender scent
Promising review:
"The Happiness Essential Oil Mood Lift has helped me cope with the trying times that have been associated with this pandemic. The fragrance is delightful, and when I am feeling down is very uplifting
. I enjoy and recommend the product very much." —John D.
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
And to use with your new essential oil, this mini diffuser that's portable, gives off strong scent, comes in five cute colors
Promising review:
"This diffuser is great! It works better than some from other companies that are double and triple the price
. Very easy to use. It doesn't take up a lot of space and the steam comes out strong, so you can smell your oils very well
. The light feature is great, you can set it to one color, let it rotate or turn it off easily. Seriously considering buying another one because I am very impressed by the quality at such a great price
. Thank you!" —Kris
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in five colors).
A galaxy night-light projector
Promising review:
"Purchased this for my daughter as a nightlight. It is so beautiful!
Fills the entire room with a galaxy-like effect. The sound machine
has also been great for helping her fall asleep." —CRuddy
Get it from Amazon for $22.90.
A "mood lifting" caffeine-free tea that's rooibos-based with peach and lemon myrtle flavors
Promising review:
"Got happy with a warm cup of this fabulous caffeine-free herbal blend of organic rooibos tea with bright flavors of lemon myrtle and luscious peach! My favorite tea shop no longer carries this so ... THANK YOU Amazon! So-o-o satisfying and mood enhancing like a burst of sunshine!
I will be back for more!" —Jeanette Olson
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in four flavors and two pack sizes).
An adult coloring book to help you de-stress, calm down and do something creative for a moment
Promising review:
"Really good book, great designs, crisp lines, pages are darkened on opposite sides of each page to keep markers from going through to the next page. This is a great book to color with pencils, markers, pens etc. to decrease stress and live in the moment while enjoying the creativity.
Designs are good for when one may want something less detail-oriented. Recommend!" —ManicPanicChick
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in hardcover version).
A 7-inch Himalayan salt lamp with a dimmer that'll give your bedroom the calm and serene vibes
Promising review:
"Great salt lamp, as described, the size and weight are as described. Mine came tightly wrapped in plastic, packaging was fine, no damage and the salt crystal itself was in good condition and looked fine when off also. Two bulbs included which is nice to have the extra, and overall I'm very satisfied and love the way it looks, gives off a good light, nice orange glow
and it looks great in my home office." —A. Razzaque
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
A Maybelline matte ink liquid lipstick because is there a better mood booster than a great red lip?
Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE this stuff. Once you let it dry, it is literally so resistant to everything
. No lipstick on my teeth. No lipstick stains
on straws or coming off when you eat. I can kiss my toddler's face and not leave any kiss stains. I can go to bed with this stuff on and wake up with it looking the exact same and not have any lipstick smudges on my hands or pillows. The color I'm wearing is pioneer." —tkwaye
Get it on Amazon for $7.98 (available in 34 shades).
A copy of "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" that's the most uplifting little book there ever was.
Promising review:
"This book is beautiful. I highly recommend. I can open to any random page and find encouragement. Mr. Mackesy, may you become a household name." —Kathy Kelley
Get it from Amazon for $10.35.
A string light curtain because twinkle lights aren't just for the holidays
Promising review:
"Love love love these! I put them up behind my headboard and it looks so awesome when I turn them on! They also have nine different settings so you can choose which one you’re in the mood for. I’d definitely recommend this product. It’s a cheap and very easy way to add a little extra something to your bedroom." —Bridget
Get them on Amazon for $12.99+ (available in warm and white lights as well as a multi pack).
A set of six pastel-colored highlighters for anyone who is stationery-obsessed
Promising review:
"I use these mostly in my bullet journal, but they are great for many uses. I currently have a book with thin pages, and there's no problem with bleeding or ghosting unless I make the line super heavy. The colors are very pretty and the chisel tip is perfect for calligraphy handwriting
." —David M.
Get a set of six on Amazon for $5.49.
A stained glass window film with a rainbow effect that will flood your room with a colorful mirage
Promising review:
"I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall
. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J. B.Get it from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in 11 sizes).
A retro-style mini bluetooth speaker so you can blast your music and dance your blues away. You'll want one in every room, and luckily it comes in six fun colors you'll love.
Promising review:
"The retro speaker is worth the money. The feature I like the best is while streaming music if my phone rings the music returns after the phone stops ringing
. I've had other speakers that just shut off after the phone rings. I'm using this speaker in my bathroom to have music while I shower. For me, it works exactly as I expected." —B. J. Whitesell
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
A calming pillow mist to help you wind down and relax as soon as you lay down
Promising review:
"Smells great and helps me relax and get to sleep faster. I’ve noticed since using this product that I don’t wake up as much during the night and seem to be more rested in the morning. I like the natural lavender smell and will continue to buy this product." —Joseph Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in two sizes and also in multi packs).
A unicorn silicone cake pan for every baker and unicorn lover
Promising review:
"Super cute, easy to use and wash, makes a great unicorn cake!" —Alice Keen
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in a dinosaur shape).
A handmade citron and mandarin scented soy candle that gives off the most beautiful, clean scent
Promising review:
"The citron with mandarin has a pleasant potent smell. Made my whole house smell amazing, like it was just cleaned but not with the chemicals
. It smells all natural. Danielle was amazing, since we live in same area she hand delivered it to me per my request. She is awesome and her products are awesome 10/10." —stephanie
Get it from SerenityScentCo on Etsy for $8+ (available in three sizes).
A stress ball to help you manage stress and relieve anxiety
Promising review:
"I work as a school counselor and this little guy sits in my desk and is used nearly every day... either by me or my students. It is well-made and I consider it a 'professional' level stress ball
! It's not like those cheap 'foam' balls that most people associate with stress balls. This could also serve as a very useful hand-strengthening tool. I would happily buy it again!" —Matthew K.
Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in six colors and also in multi packs).