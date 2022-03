27 Products Under $25 That Are Instant Mood Lifters

A 12-pack of face masks for an at-home pamper night

"I love these masks. I have sensitive skin that's especially finicky when it comes to facial masks. These don't irritate my skin, and. I'm usually not a fan of sheet masks, but. I love that there's so many different recipes with the benefit of each listed on the packet. I bought two packages and just have a huge bag of them now to pick from, which is super fun. Also,, and it's not sticky or uncomfortable to rub in after removing the mask." — Emma Dean