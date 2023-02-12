37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Popular items from this list
A streamlined door draft stopper
Promising review:
"So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." — Brit B.
Some weather stripping to stick along your door's edges
PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat don't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!Promising review:
"Very strong adhesive holds in place. Very good draft/leak stopping. My door faces the breezeway and it tends to seep into the cracks and blows hot or cold air along the floor making it awful in the winter. This stopped that as soon as I put it on." — AYonko
A window AC unit cover that'll keep out chilly air
Promising review:
"I love it. I put it on and then in probably a half hour I could notice the change in the room. That breeze was gone." — DA-BIGGUY
Just be sure to check the size of the cover against the size of your AC unit!
A pack of Cadbury hot chocolate canisters
Promising review:
"We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." — Majombaszo
A genius humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review:
"Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
A rainbow prism suncatcher that'll refract sunlight
Promising review:
"This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." — Tiffany Tyree
An LED sunset lamp projector
Promising review:
"Bright and worth more than it costs! Very bright and I like that it has a button to turn it on and off." — V.R.
A USB-powered LED light strip
Promising review:
"Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." — Shaun
An adorable microwaveable stuffed animal heating pad
These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so they can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack. Promising review
: "When I get my monthly, I use a heating pad to bring down my cramps and mine recently broke. I heard about this through social media and thought why not give it a try. I used it and it was amazing. I have trouble sleeping and the lavender scent really helped me go to sleep and it heats up and it stays warm for quite a while. This is definitely worth buying and worth putting money toward. it looks very cute and is very soft so if you get your monthly and you have a hard time sleeping I would definitely use this. It is not a waste of money or time at all." — Ash Wang
Shrink wrap window insulation
Promising review:
"Super secure, super savings, super product! It’s so polished once you blow dry it you can’t even tell the plastic's there. It works better at keeping ice build up or moisture build up than a storm window insert I tried. I mean to tell you it may seem janky but boy does it stop airflow and loss — either heat or AC won’t flow out. I took a noncovered window which shows all the moisture, then the covered window and the plastic is so invisible I had to take a from below pic. The only issue is I wish I trimmed the excess better! Super sticky and secure tape easy to work with." — Bill
Soft faux-fur slippers
Promising review:
"I love these!! They are so cute and really fluffy. I was worried my feet wouldn’t feel secure in them, but they are just snug enough to keep me from falling out of them. The best part is the thick rubber sole. I can wear these to walk outside and they don’t get worn out on the bottom. I typically wear a 9–9.5 and I bought a 9. They fit like a glove." — Marty
A pair of fleece-lined memory foam slippers
Buyers recommend sizing up if you're a half size. Promising review:
"These are so comfortable, I think I've work them every day since I bought them! The memory foam is nice and thick and they're so cozy, and cute on top of that! I think I will easily wear these out purely because of the frequency with which I wear them... And then I'll buy another pair exactly like them!" — Amanda H
A TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock
Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock
to see it in action! Promising review:
"Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." — Meika B
A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on a chair
Promising review:
"I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves multiple purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My stepson is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." — Caity
A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray
It also comes with a lid so you can easily stack them and four fill lines (½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, 250 mL). Souper Cubes
is a small business seen on Shark Tank
that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products. Promising review:
"I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" — Alexander S. Waterman
Some cute little tea bag holders
Promising review:
Soooo adorable! I have a morning cup of tea, a “calming” nighttime cup of tea ... tea throughout the day! These are so great to hold that tea bag without tying it around the handle or spoon so I don’t have to fish the tea bag from the bottom of the cup, adorably! Set came with 10, I gave 5 to my daughter. I was going to give some others away, but I use different colors for different cups! All mine!" — Terri Sanders
A compact coffee warmer
Promising review:
"I often have to leave my desk to visit other departments and hated coming back to cold coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. I especially stopped drinking tea because by the time you let your bag steep, it's cooled down. This product is simple but awesome and it makes me super happy." — marymodern
A rechargeable lighter
I have this lighter and use it on the daily!Promising review:
"This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W
A hands-free tablet holder
Tablift is a small biz specializing in this product.
AND if you want peak winter coziness (why wouldn't you?), invest in this Kindle/iPad page turner
so you won't even have to manually swipe a page. I bought it for my mom for Christmas and she's obsessed with it! Promising review:
"I really like this tablet stand! I use it every day to go on Facebook while under the warm covers of my comfy bed. It holds my iPad Air both horizontally and vertically, freeing up both hands to type and saving on wrist strain.
It is constructed very well, nothing cheap about it. The legs are bendable but very sturdy. The holder is thick plastic with three different grooves for positioning the tablet. And a sturdy elastic band with a clip thing, holds the tablet securely but is easy to remove and add. I highly recommend this stand." — Harper Lee III
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A minimalist tissue box cover
That is my nightstand. I love this thing! And it for real reminds me to buy tissues.Promising review:
"Since I am a broke 31-year-old this was the only house I can afford. Plus it helps hide the tissues I use to cry in every night." — Lizbanta
A night-light for your bed
Promising review:
"Great light strip. The motion sensor has a good range and then controls for time on and brightness are wonderful. The 3M tape on the back could be stronger, but for the price and motion sensor it is a great buy. Also we have this plugged into a smart outlet so that it only turns on during certain hours of the day. That plus the feature that is there is enough ambient light, the motion sensor doesn't trigger makes this on par with systems that are far more expensive. Works great with Google Home as well because of the linked smartplug. Very happy with the purchase. Would be 4.5 stars just because of the tape not being sticky enough, but they do provide a second roll in the box, which helps." — AC
Some cedar wood closet organizers
OrderLee is an Oregon-based shop that specializes in organizational accessories.Promising review:
"These are perfect addition to organize my closet." — tiggerra25
An odor-eliminator to hang in your closet
Promising review:
"I love these. The bag itself doesn't give off any nasty order. They are easy to use, you literally just hand up. I have one hanging in my closet and it helps keep my clothes fresh smelling and not get that weird musty odor. I also have two big dogs in my room, and it helps mediate the dog smell. You get five for a good price and they last for two years, you just put in the sun for one hour once a month!" — IceQx13
Outdoor lanterns for your driveway
Promising review:
"Impressed with the size of the cell, which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." — Percussionist
A garage floodlight
Promising review:
"After researching replacement floods at the local big-box stores I decided to search Amazon and eBay. The price for this combo made me very skeptical as it was at least $25 cheaper than local competitors. Not only was it cheaper it also provided more lumens than the store stock. Shipping was fast. Packaging was excellent. Instructions were clear. The only installation issue was requiring a longer center mounting screw. This was mentioned in other reviews and was easily remedied by screws in my arsenal. Once I set the three light panel directions, and adjusted the time, distance and motion panel, this light is excellent. This is mounted above the garage door in my back yard. The garage is 30 feet from the rear of my house. I have an 80-foot driveway from the street to the garage. This light is perfect. I have the sensors set so that anyone approaching up the driveway side of my house triggers the light. When I open my patio door that triggers the light. If someone approaches from the blind side of the garage triggers the light as they turn the corner of the front of my garage. PERFECT. I would absolutely buy another." — mrproduxn
A boot tray
Promising review:
"I needed a boot tray that would fit in a very small area, only measures 23 inches across. Some other reviewers stated that the size of this tray was off and I have to agree, but it works for my area perfectly. It seems sturdy, almost like a cafeteria tray. I think it will help keep all the slush of a Chicago winter off our wood floors." — Luke Z
A pack of food spikes to keep your indoor plants thriving
Promising review:
"I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violet plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." — Elizabeth
A 3-in-1 plant moisture meter
Promising review:
"Used this last night, works well, have to let it sit for 10 minutes to get a correct read. Dial is easy enough to read, basic understanding of pH is needed but otherwise easy enough." — Nate
A toilet planter watering spike
MountainMudWorks is Colorado Springs–based shop specializing in functional pottery.Promising review:
"I got this for the money tree I have in my bathroom and it brings me so much joy. It’s the little things! 🌿🚽" — Kelsey Dunkelman
A wrapping paper holder for storing your goods after the gift-giving season
My mom has a similar container where she stores rolls in a hall closet. It makes gift wrap so much easier to find! Also if you like to save scraps of really pretty paper and bows for reuse later, they'll be safe in this too. Promising review:
"Moving in a month and didn’t want to throw away my unused wrapping paper from previous holidays. Ordered this and it saved the day! Well worth the price when wrapping paper is $3–$6 a roll! Larger in width and length then what I expected! Very happy!!" — Natalie P.
Slow-cooker liners
Promising review:
"These are super easy to use - place them in the crock pot - add your food cook and done. Clean up is super fast and easy - just take it out and toss the bag and the pot cleans right out. Making chili - still not a problem - makes clean up really fast. I used it to take meatballs to work - transferred the bag into a good container then into the crock pot at work. They are strong and easily hold up to the heat." — Carolyn Wyman
A grocery bag carrier
Promising review:
"My husband and I live on the second story of an apartment with only stairs and we have to park farther away as we live in Chicago. This makes life sooo much easier. Yes the bags are still ridiculously heavy if you pack them on there, but being able to hold all the bags at once prevents my husband or I from cutting off the circulation in our arms from the plastic bags. The handle does hurt your hand when there is a lot of weight, but you can tape it up or put on gloves." — Alyssa R.
A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner
Promising review:
"Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." — MM
Stick-on vanity lights
Promising review:
"Perfect solution for my search to add better lighting for my makeup table. I wish I had realized I could twist the cord into the next light to keep it from sagging before I attached it to the mirror. Regardless, It’s perfect for what I was aiming for." — Mj
A set of throw pillow covers
Promising review:
"I LOVE these pillow cases. I’ve been shopping around for something with a boho touch for a while and finally found these. I love that I can take them off to wash. They feel great and are made with great quality. The price point you can’t beat either for three pillow cases. I would definitely recommend!" — josh
Fly By Jing chili crisp
Jing Gao, the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, is a chef, entrepreneur, and a globally renowned expert on Chinese cuisine. While the flavors are inspired by her hometown of Chengdu, Jing's recipes are deeply personal and offer a unique taste you won't find anywhere else.Promising review:
We put it on everything. I bought it for my husband as a stocking stuffer, and we devoured it all before the new year. We even put it on vanilla ice cream as recommended on the label. It really can't be beat. I've tried other chili crisp, but this stuff has soul. Spend the money, enjoy an experience. Put it on everything." — A Real Live Person
A Watch Ya' Mouth game to provide a hilarious twist to family game night
Promising review:
"This game is hilarious! The kids and adults were both laughing so hard I'm surprised no one peed their pants! This game is great! The only downfall is, once you've gone through the cards, you can pretty much guess what they're saying. We tried making new cards, but then one person knew all of the cards, which made it no fun for them. Maybe, next time, we'll all make cards so the guessing can continue. Hopefully that will fix the ONLY issue. Have fun!!! Pro tip, floss and brush your teeth before you play! Your friends will see EVERYTHING. Oh! And bring napkins 😂." — Amazon customer