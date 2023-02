37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

A garage floodlight

"After researching replacement floods at the local big-box stores I decided to search Amazon and eBay. The price for this combo made me very skeptical as it was at least $25 cheaper than local competitors. Not only was it cheaper it also provided more lumens than the store stock. Shipping was fast. Packaging was excellent. Instructions were clear. The only installation issue was requiring a longer center mounting screw. This was mentioned in other reviews and was easily remedied by screws in my arsenal. Once I set the three light panel directions, and adjusted the time, distance and motion panel, this light is excellent. This is mounted above the garage door in my back yard. The garage is 30 feet from the rear of my house. I have an 80-foot driveway from the street to the garage. This light is perfect. I have the sensors set so that anyone approaching up the driveway side of my house triggers the light. When I open my patio door that triggers the light. If someone approaches from the blind side of the garage triggers the light as they turn the corner of the front of my garage. PERFECT. I would absolutely buy another." — mrproduxn