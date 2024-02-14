41 Products With Before-And-After Pics That’ll Shock You

Popular items on this list include:
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean.
I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!!
I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" — Brittany
A pet ear cleanser
Promising review:
"My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." — Jerome F
A compact rechargeable hair trimmer
Promising review:
"I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are.
I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." — Amazon customer
A tattoo balm and aftercare cream
Mad Rabbit
is a Black-owned small biz founded by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor. They specialize in all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. Promising reviews:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again.
Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
"This stuff is the best! My girlfriend bought this before but I didn’t like the scent she had, but the spreadability of this was to die for.
When I found out they had different scents I was so excited. I want to get more tattoos just so I can put it all over my body.
" — Iris Kotico
A sulfate-free biotin shampoo
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever.
I still use it twice a week and love it! I [don't love] the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff
A mattifying dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil free for several days at a time.
It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo
." — Bad Girl
The internet-famous The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser
in paste form, so even your most stubborn stains don't stand a chance! Promising review:
"I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" — Savannah M.
A piercing bump solution
This product does not promise to work overnight; instead, apply it daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time! Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing
so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." — Jordan C.
A lash and brow conditioning serum
Promising review:
"I bought this serum five months ago, because of the great before and after pictures that I saw in the reviews. I was skeptical at first because I've tried other eyelash growth serums before without any noticeable results, but this one was reasonably priced so I figured it was worth trying. I applied it in the morning and evening each day. After two weeks I noticed that my scrawny lower lashes started growing--hey that was something! A few weeks later when I was putting on false lashes I realized that MY lashes were just as long (or at least some of them were)!
I as I continued to use the serum my lashes filled out, the individual hairs got thicker, and they even curled up a bit at the ends. I can't believe it and I love it! I've had the same bottle for five months and am just now getting to the point where I need to get a new one." — Bethany G.
A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails
Promising review:
"My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting.
For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." — M. Hill
A foot file
Promising review:
"OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier.
You won’t be disappointed!!" — JMart
A pack of three multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price.
Love it!" — SEM1969
A reparative and moisturizing cream
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering and at bedtime. Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed.
I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve
A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
It's available in 18 shades.Promising review:
"I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on.
Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" — Kayla Suazo
, former BuzzFeed Shopping editor
A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair.
This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new.
I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A descaling solution
Promising review:
"I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits.
Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." — Lenore
A 12-pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets
These are biodegradable and odor-free.Promising review:
"I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either.
I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." — Amazon customer
A super gentle medicated dog shampoo
Promising review:
"Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft.
" — Climbyourarms
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
Promising review:
"These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier.
" — Moo Moo
This cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on.
This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely.
You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping.
I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!
" — Very Dissatisfied !!
A pack of 100 natural green tea blotting sheets to absorb facial oil
Promising review:
"I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne.
As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" — Noopur D.
A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500.
I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new.
Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A leave-in conditioning spray
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business.Promising review:
"Smooth and hydrated hair. Instantly, yes. I have struggled to find a leave in that doesn't make my hair feel greasy afterwards, actually hydrates my hair, and is using effective ingredients. It smells amazing. I do appreciate that it is reasonably priced as well. Well done." — Chrispydao
A set of bestselling drawer dividers
Promising review:
"No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson
A 30-pack of thin velvet hangers
Promising review:
"The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." — ChristineSD
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner
Promising review:
"Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex.
Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" — jordanb
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review:
"Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" — Ann
A carpet cleaner
Promising review:
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened!
As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner
for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady that goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
A shower door cleaner
Promising review:
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a non abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
A grout paint marker
This won't clean your grout, but it'll make it look brand-new. It's also available in a wide-tip.Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would.
I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
A whitening gel for caulking and grout
Promising review:
"I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom.
I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." — Bianca Green
A 40-pack of heavy-duty cleaning wipes
Promising review:
"I think these wipes are made out of magic because they can clean just about anything with very little effort! One wipe cleaned my ENTIRE BATHTUB, including the hard water buildup and some residual soap scum.
The wipe stayed wet for the entire use, and there was absolutely no sweating involved. I hate cleaning but I was so pumped about the tub, I took wipe #2 to my hood vent and good golly, it's like it's brand-new. I've told everyone I know to buy these." — JenM
A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit
Promising review:
"So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session!
Before-and-after pic attached (above)." — Whitney
Two bottles of gas range cleaning spray
Promising review:
"This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." — Daniel Boan
, BuzzFeed shopping contributor
A jewelry cleaning stick
Promising review:
"This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray
A bestselling and surprisingly inexpensive argan oil hair mask
Promising review:
"My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa
A rubber broom for pet and human hair
Promising review:
"I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc.
The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up!
Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
Two bottles of a wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
Promising review:
"This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this!
I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." — Kayla
And an all-purpose scrubber kit
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes
AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry