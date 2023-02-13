38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Popular items from this list include:
• A microwave cleaner that just uses steam and vinegar to eliminate caked on grime with just one wipe. No scrubbing or harsh chemicals required.
• A set of no-assembly Wonder Hangers that help to maximize closet hanging space and keep clothes wrinkle-free.
• A liquid callus remover for feet that can smooth rough, cracked heels without the need for a rough foot file.
A biodegradeable grease sponge
The towel absorbs 10 times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado. Promising review:
"I was skeptical about the bacon sponge but tired of watching everyone use piles of paper towels to drain bacon. It's great at soaking up the grease, and then I just pop it in hot soapy water in the sink, let it soak a while, rinse it out and let it dry and it's ready for the next batch. I like it so much that I'm getting a backup.
" — Sansa
A fur-eliminating carpet broom
Promising review
: "After 14 years together, I finally let my husband convince me to get an indoor dog. He's a 60-pounder now and sheds so flipping much, my husband was a little concerned I'd be filing divorce papers soon because the hair grosses me out. My mother-in-law bought this for me (probably for the sake of our marriage), and I was so skeptical, I didn't use it for about a month. Once I did, I have been amazed at how much this thing picks up even after sweeping with a regular broom, I couldn't STOP using it!
The size is able to reach further under chairs, tables, and couches than I could with a broom and reaches places my vacuum can't. It picks up SO MUCH dog hair, I use it twice a day to keep my floors (where our dog normally is throughout the day) clean. I have even used this behind my bedroom dresser to reach YEARS worth of built-up dust that hadn't been touched. I have already bought one for a friend of mine who has several small indoor dogs, and she LOVES this tool, too. She uses it every day. I really like the hand-held small one too for cloth furniture." —Tina
Two mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!
" — Victoria Bravo
Two "flossing toothbrushes" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"I've been using Dr. Plotka's toothbrushes for awhile now, and I can't emphasize enough how good these are. I'm 55 years old, so I've used a brand or two in my day. These, hands down, are the best I've ever used.
The bristles are very thin so you are actually flossing as you brush. Because the bristles are as thin as they are, I just assumed they'd wear out super fast, but I was wrong, it's surprisingly durable. I was skeptical buying this toothbrush after reading through some of the comments that said that the bristles were sharp and painful on the gums. However, the statement 'naturally eliminates 99.9% of bacteria' hooked me, and I'm glad I took a chance. I've never been one that liked soft bristle toothbrushes because I just never felt like it was enough. The bristles are soft — but with a punch. I'm having to use less effort getting my teeth clean because the thin bristles get right in between my teeth. I definitely highly recommend this product."
— Lisa Stepanski
A multi-purpose paste that cleans just about anything
Promising reviews:
"I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING
...nail polish remover
, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray
, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!
" —Savannah Martin
A grooming glove for your pet
Promising review:
"I was pretty skeptical of this goofy looking glove. But I saw it in an article of '21 things you must have for your cat' and figured, what the heck. My big Maine Coone freaking loves this thing. It is mess free. My favorite thing about it is all of the fur comes off in one piece.
It's not messy. And this is half the price than the ones you see at the store in the 'As seen on TV' section. Gonna make it a lot easier to brush my fluffy cat every day." — Breeze
A set of attachments that stop drying sheets from becoming a twisted mess
Wad-Free
is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and
with fewer wrinkles.Promising review
: "I was a bit skeptical about a product that claimed to stop sheets from wadding up in the wash, but I was also very frustrated with sheets wadding up like a burrito and everything still being wet after the third time through the dryer, so I figured I would give it a try. It worked! It wasn't really hard to put on, maybe a little tricky at first but once you get the hang of it, it's not bad. At the end of the was cycle, the sheet was not tangled at all, one corner had come free, so I reattached it and threw into the dryer. At the end of the drying cycle nothing was tangled! The sheet was not wrapped around anything and was dry.
I would definitely recommend Wad-Free." — Hope
A liquid callus remover
Promising review
: "I found an article on BuzzFeed that mentioned how much customers loved this product. I was very skeptical at first because I’ve tried so many products and techniques to repair my extremely cracked heels. I decided to give this product a go since it wasn’t very expensive. AMAZING. I am speechless.
I wish I had taken photos before to show what an extreme difference it has made in just one application. It was safe on my skin, but I would use with caution after reading reviews of skin burn, however this product is the first product that does exactly what it claims to do. I will continue to use. And I’m not embarrassed to go to the nail salon anymore! :P" — K.H.
A self-grooming toy for cats
Promising review
: "I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on, and we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both. I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." — Jason Ross
A set of 10 space-saving hangers
Promising review:
"My only regret was not buying two so waiting for my second shipment now.
I was skeptical about this product, but I figured I didn't have much at stake. This product really does work. My son has a small closet, and I was able to hang all of his shirts." — Dana
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A pair of winged eyeliner stamps
Available in three styles.
Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical this could actually work. I bought it because I was going to be in a wedding, and the makeup artist had to back out, so we all needed to do our own makeup! None of us are girls who are great at doing makeup. However, we wanted to try our best and gave this a shot to help glam up a little. We tested the stamping on our hands first to get the idea of pressure needed and after that, it was ridiculously easy to use. I'm a huge fan of it now, and one of the other girls plans to buy one for her own collection. It's super easy. However, it's not super water resistant, so don't cry but it was smudge and sweat resistant. I applied it at like 10 a.m. and lasted until I took my makeup off post-wedding at like 1 a.m. Love this product!
" — Kindle customer
Blemish-healing hydrocolloid patches that draw out impurities
This box contains 36 patches.
Promising review
: "I was skeptical about this product when my friend recommended it to me, but it’s honestly AMAZING! If you’re second guessing it, just try it! You won’t be disappointed.
I will say, you might need to use a few of them back-to-back if you have some deep or stubborn zits. But overall, these things work miracles!" — Christine Rose Phipps
A snout-soothing stick
Natural Dog Company
is a small biz that specializes in vet-approved balms, supplements, and other health and wellness solutions for pups.Promising review
: "I won't lie, I was skeptical after seeing this product on a BuzzFeed list of pet product must-haves. Our Skipper has had a dry, scaly nose for so long I thought it was just her nose forever. THREE DAYS. In three days, it was totally different!
I only put it on twice a day for three days, and the dryness and flaky scales were gone! It's incredible!" — Lan
A pair of car seat gap fillers
Promising review:
"I bought this product because I saw it on Shark Tank
. I was a little skeptical at first so I installed it and tried dropping my car keys into the seat gap and surely enough they wouldn't fall in. I tried dropping them from every position; in front of the seat buckle, behind the seat buckle, in the middle of the seat gap, you name it, and no matter where I put my keys, they just wouldn't fall through. This product should be in every car! I'm so impressed by this product I've bought additional Drop Stops for every member of my immediate family.
" — Amazon customer
A pair of heel caps
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"They fit my heels perfectly and really worked. I was skeptical, but they definitely did their job.
Our wedding was at a ranch with dirt and grass, and they kept me from sinking in!" — Paola Erives
A finishing stick that slicks back hair
Promising review:
"It’s like mascara for your hair! My coworker told me about this stuff, and I was skeptical. I have wild baby hairs from pregnancy, and they’re difficult to tame. However, this stuff does the job. It’s easy to apply, goes on clear, doesn’t make my hair look stiff or greasy. And it actually does become a smooth as the picture with one or two swipes!
" — Losie
A makeup erasing stick that cleans up mistakes
Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but after reading all the reviews, I decided to give it a try, and I’m glad I did. This stuff is great.
It’s not greasy, and it doesn’t burn your eyes. It removes every ounce of makeup and leaves my skin so soft and clean.
No more makeup cloths or pulling at my eyes to remove my mascara." — becca powers
Two terra-cotta bears that prevent sugar from clumping
This adorable little guy can be used a few different ways. To keep things like brown sugar and fresh cookies nice and moist, soak it in some water and then place it in the same container. On the flip side, keep things like chips and crackers nice and crispy by using it dry. Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical about this product but figured it wasn’t expensive so why not try it. I had a container of brown sugar that was hard as a rock! I soaked the brown sugar bear and put it the container and closed the lid. Less than 24 hours later, my brown sugar was soft! So happy with this product!
" — Amazon customer
A microwave cleaner that steams away grime
Promising review
: "I was skeptical but ordered this product due to having trouble cleaning the microwave. I used vinegar, water, and a little splash of lemon juice. I put her in the microwave for eight minutes on high. Then I let her sit in there for two minutes. I used a rag and poured some of the leftover liquid on it to clean the residue. My microwave has not been this clean since the day I moved into my home!!! Worth every cent!
" — Melyn Smith
A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris into
Promising review
: "OMG, this is amazing. We have two dogs and two cats so winter months = everyone is shedding. I was skeptical about it sucking the hair up but man, once I swept it in front, the hair was gone. If you have tile or hardwood floors get this and throw out your dustpan. No more back ache from repeatedly bending over.
" — ccathey
A no-spill dog bowl
Promising review
: "I absolutely LOVE this water bowl! For years we've had to mop up the dribbles of water our chocolate lab would trail along the floor after getting a drink. No more!! I was skeptical about how well this bowl would work, but I haven't had to mop up her water dribbles since we got it
. It only took her one try to figure out how to drink out of it. I highly recommend!!" — Baileys11
A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals t
Mix the crystals in with your regular potting soil, and they'll absorb water and release it when your plant is thirsty. Promising review
: "After reading many reviews, I decided to try these crystals. I mixed them with the potting soil for my impatiens (in containers) since they require extra water on hot, humid days. I was skeptical but can honestly say they have helped reduce my watering.
When you only have to water impatiens every 3–4 days in this summer heat, you know it's a good product!" — Amazon customer
A dual-zone comforter
One side of the comforter is warm while the other is cold — and the tie duvet tabs on either side tell you exactly which is which. Available in two sizes and four colors.Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about this product, not thinking that the difference in fill would make a large difference in temperature but it really does! Also, you can scoot your toes across the border and keep them a little warmer or a little cooler depending on your preference. It was a little difficult to tell at first which half was which but after putting on my bed it was clear, but not obvious. People won't walk into your room and say 'why is your blanket different thicknesses' which I was a little worried about. Don't hesitate to try this out if you and your bed partner run at different temperatures.
" — Katelin
A pack of four toe separators
Promising review:
"I was having pain in my toe joints, especially with certain shoes. I finally really started paying attention and noticed my large toe pointing towards my second toe and a tender bump. I was skeptical that something this simple could help. I love these.
Comfortable enough to wear in shoes. If the shoes feel too tight with the separators in, then I probably shouldn't be wearing those shoes anyway. I noticed an instant difference in pain.
I'm sure it will will be sometime before I repair, but the difference in pain was noticeable right away. I'm wearing them all day including my runs, and it is completely comfortable." —Sara C.
A curved shower attachment
Promising review
: "So I was skeptical because I thought 'how is this different or better than my current pullout showerhead?' Well, I dunno how to explain it but this thing was a HUGE lifesaver when washing my dogs.
Unlike a regular round showerhead, this is kind of like a stick-shaped deal that gets into little crevices and, also, because it’s a line of water flow instead of a ring, like for humans, you can rinse off near their earlobes and eyes without splashing them. The water pressure is awesome, and the soap washed away so easily. I really love this product and my friends are buying it now, too. I assembled it myself in about two minutes flat lol. My biggest dog is a 45-pound cockapoo with a LOT of freaking hair. This showerhead made my life much easier." — MangoMood
A collagen coating hair protein treatment
Promising review:
"Not gonna lie, I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I would bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter. But now it’s warm, so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So F it right? I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moments notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft.
But I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being an idiot home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10
." — Beth
A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes
This is strong so if you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first. Available in packs of one, two, and three.Promising review
: "Hearing about this product, I very skeptical about it, just because I've tried so many different products and nothing ever worked for me. Now I'm not the type of person to write reviews, but I had to leave this one here just because I've never been so satisfied with a product I've tried.
Ladies and gentlemen, we know how embarrassing it is to sweat like a water hose for no reason, not being able to wear colored shirts, or just even sitting in a COLD OFFICE!! Reading some of these reviews on here were very helpful knowing that there's so many people out here dealing with the same problem I am and hopefully writing this review can help someone else. This is my first week trying the wipes, and I have not SWEAT!!!
I work out everyday and even then I might sweat a little just because that's normal, but after my workout is over my armpits are dry. I also blow dried my hair with the AC off and had on a white shirt omg I was shocked not one drip of sweat I literally cried. I will forever keep using this product!!!!
" — Priscilla
A pH-balanced butter that soothes dry and cracked paws
Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but this actually worked! I've only put it on my Jack Russell terrier's paws two days in a row, but I can feel an improvement.
You don't need to use a ton of it, which is good, because the container is smaller than I expected. If you have a larger pet, I'd advise buying two of these at a time. He has zero interest in licking it, and he will eat anything he thinks is food. He also has some allergies, and this balm does not affect him at all." — Maureen H.
A 6-pack of can lids
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach.Promising review:
"These are amazing! Especially for kids. I have carried them by the top as well as flipped them upside down etc. and it does not pop off! I was skeptical but surprised at how well they stay on!" — Britt25
A pet odor-eliminating non-toxic, natural soy candle
Available in 48 scents.
Promising review
: "I bought this candle out of desperation, trying something, ANYTHING to cover up the gnarly cat poop smell that our two new adopted big boy cats leave us. We scoop the litter box multiple times a day, and it just always smells like a cat's toilet. I also have a super sensitive nose. I was really skeptical that this would work as well as the reviews said, but it does! AND, to top it off, it really lasts a long time.
I almost never write reviews, but I just loved this product so much. We got the moonlight scent because when I bought it almost everything was sold out. I was pleasantly surprised by the smell. It's subtle. And it still covers the cat smell. Will definitely be trying some of the other scents!" — Lyndsey M. Kirk
A skin smoothing, pore-filling stick
Promising review
: "I was a bit skeptical when I first ordered this, but it is amazing! It literally instantly makes my pores disappear.
I usually just use it on my cheeks and nose under my foundation or BB cream, and it blends so well with my makeup and makes my skin look flawless.
I haven't been able to find anything else that actually fills in pores like it's supposed to. I use it everyday and would definitely recommend it if you're concerned about your pores. Great product!!" — Jlynn
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Available in packs of 3, 12, and 78.
Promising review:
"I was skeptical... but I am an avid reusable container user. These tablets restored all my old water bottles, thermoses, and travel mugs!
I'm so happy that I don't have to toss any of water bottles away!" — M of the North
A 2-pack of produce freshness extenders
The Blueapple works by absorbing ethylene gas, which is what causes produce to ripen. Each Blueapple lasts for three months.Promising review:
"Was always skeptical of these kinds of products until I got a new fridge and noticed that food seemed to go bad unreasonably fast in the bottom drawers. It was getting ridiculous and expensive, so why not try this? I’m sold now, they really do work. Carrots and cucumbers don’t wither and turn black and tangerines last long enough to finish the whole bag.
These will be going on my next subscription order." — Gatormom 525
A toenail brace kit for preventing ingrowns
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply them. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks so you don't even need to reapply them often. Promising review:
"I was skeptical this little piece of plastic on my toenail would do anything, but I experienced relief almost immediately.
I had problems getting the plastic band to stick and had to add more glue than what was recommended, but it stayed and actually helped. By day two, my curved nail was already straightening and I felt no pain.
I don't know how this works, but it actually does!" — ButteredToast
A dishwasher detergent booster
Promising review
: "For 25 years, I’ve lived with water that leaves my dishes with a cloudy film. I’ve tried so many products in the past and haven’t had any noticeable results. The reviews said this was a great product, but I was skeptical about ordering it. However, even after using it just once, the results were amazing.
The glasses now look like they’re brand new, there is no film on the dishes, and the inside of my dishwasher sparkles. I am amazed and delighted with this product. I just re-ordered it.
" — Lynda J Franka
A microwave potato cooker
The nifty tool can also be used to cook corn on the cob or revive old tortillas and bread. Promising review:
"My husband bought this for us one day, and I was skeptical at first, but when I actually tried it myself, I loved it!
It only takes me a few minutes to cook potatoes! And in the microwave... not in the conventional oven where it will take me like 45 minutes to cook them!" — David Hemphill
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
This comes with a set of three caps.
Promising review
: "I was skeptical about these caps, but they work great. My kiddos usually leave blobs all over the counter, and this keeps everything nice and clean." — Maggie Finneran
A blow dry spray that minimizes drying time
Promising review:
"I got a travel size of the Kenra Blow-Dry Spray as a free sample from a store and was excited to try it! I was definitely skeptical, but I used it yesterday and was so impressed. I have very long hair, and it usually takes me 15–20 minutes to dry my hair. Yesterday, I was done in just under 10 minutes, and couldn't have been more surprised. I thought it made my hair extra soft, too.
I have to be ready to leave for work every day by 6:30 a.m., and so anything that can let me stay in bed a few minutes longer is worth it! I will definitely be buying a full-size of this product and using it regularly." — Jennifer B Woolsley