22 Products With Five-Star Reviews Written Just This Week

All the most recent bests in beauty, kitchenwares, products for cleaning and more.
Melanie Aman
From left to right: An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Trtl-Pillow-Scientifically-Support-Washable/dp/B00LB7REFK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ergonomic travel pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Trtl-Pillow-Scientifically-Support-Washable/dp/B00LB7REFK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ergonomic travel pillow</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lee-Beauty-Professional-Strength-Pedicure/dp/B01NCMJPOQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="extra-strength callus-removing gel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Lee-Beauty-Professional-Strength-Pedicure/dp/B01NCMJPOQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">extra-strength callus-removing gel</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dumoyi-Weighted-Detachable-Fitness-Beginners/dp/B09D8P5KL5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="low-impact fitness hoop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dumoyi-Weighted-Detachable-Fitness-Beginners/dp/B09D8P5KL5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">low-impact fitness hoop</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Affresh-Washer-Machine-Cleaner-6-Tablets/dp/B00C91Q86I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="washing machine cleaning tablets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Affresh-Washer-Machine-Cleaner-6-Tablets/dp/B00C91Q86I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=631a9409e4b0ed021df0acc2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">washing machine cleaning tablets</a>.
These well-loved products are still going strong by garnering fresh praise in the reviews section week after week. Popular items from this list include:

• A countertop soft-serve maker that instantly transforms frozen fruit in fresh sorbet. Reviewers like that it’s easy to clean and comes with a recipe book so you can craft your own frozen treats at home.

Pre-soaked stain-removing pads made by Bissell that are ideal for getting out tough pet messes from carpets, upholstery and rugs.

• A universal pink cleaning paste that the internet continues to go crazy over. It can tackle anything from permanent marker to dirt and is compatible with virtually any surface.

1
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray that prevents grime buildup
Promising review: "I've been using this for about a month now and now I'm telling everyone I know about it. I use this every week and my shower has never been cleaner. This is an amazing product. So very easy to use and great results." —
Peg
$19.98 at Amazon
2
A six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review: "These Afresh tablets are very effective and easy to use. This was my first time using them but it will not be the last. " — Charles
$8.99 at Amazon
3
A pet hair roller that quickly lifts away fur
Promising review: "This little tool is absolutely wonderful! I have a light-colored cat and a dark color sofa. It used to take hours to clean the cat hair off. Now it only takes a few minutes. Very easy to use and clean." — frances schwartz
$28.95 at Amazon
4
A collagen-coating hair treatment to address dry, brittle and over-processed hair
Promising review: "I tried this. It is like candy for hair. I followed the instructions on the package. I have curly hair and it did smooth and condition it well." — Dugan
$7.84 at Amazon
5
Two teeth-whitening pens that can lighten teeth up to eight shades
Promising review: "I’m really impressed with the gentle whitening of my teeth after just a week of use. I have sensitive teeth and Crest Whitestrips caused unbearable pain for me. This brush works great! I do use it with my mouth guard. Not sure if that helps or hinders but in general I’ve had really impressive results." — Em
$19.99 at Amazon
6
A professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "Soft feet, happy me. Follow the directions on the bottle and you will not be disappointed!" — Jenner
$14.99 at Amazon
7
A padded workout top with the optimal amount of support
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "I want one in every color. Fits perfectly, not too short. The built-in bra has a great support, and the pads are not see through. I loved it. Definitely recommend!!!" — Dcollazo
$18.99+ at Amazon
8
A six-pack of odor-busting washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "Works great on cleaning the machine, and leaves no lingering smells. Also makes it super easy to clean out all crevices and glass." — Angela Anderson
$10.18 at Amazon
9
A pack of 20 stain-removing pads
Promising review: "What kind of wizardry is this??!! These pads got up old pet stains that several rounds with other chemicals and carpet cleaners left behind, including removing the leftover crop circles from the other attempts. Salvaged some cream-colored carpet that a professional cleaning company told me would need to be replaced. Salvaged a wool rug after a dog’s blowout diarrhea episode, and not a trace remains. These pads are worth their weight in gold! I tell all my friends with pets or small kids about them!" — EA
$22.69 at Amazon
10
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop for a low-impact workout
Promising review: "I wasn't sure I would actually like this but I really do. I use it twice a day about 30 minutes each time and I have noticed clothes are getting bigger. It's become a family thing; my kids and I have been using it and having fun with it and getting exercise as well." — Shark Boy
$39.99+ at Amazon
11
An ergonomic travel pillow that actually supports your neck
Promising review: "Great for sitting up and snoozing. Surprisingly comfortable! Washed up well too." — Pete
$44.99 at Amazon
12
A pair of exfoliating mitts that buff away dead skin
Promising review: "Ingrown hairs ALL gone. So, small disclaimer: I used this after a short, cool shower, not a long, hot bath, because of Texas summers. Therefore, I wasn't expecting miracles, and I was probably a bit conservative on how hard or long to scrub. My feet and upper arms are my trouble spots, so I focused mostly there. Both areas could use more attention with my next use, as I still feel small bumps and patches of drier skin. The next day, while getting dressed, I noticed that I now have NO ingrown hairs on my legs at all, which I didn't even think about this working for! I have always had a couple DOZEN ingrown hairs on my shins, since puberty, and have tried sooo many products that didn't work. I had resigned myself to being buried someday with them firmly entrenched. One cursory use of this mitt, and my legs don't look like mine!! Happy accident, and I'm convinced using this again on my feet and arms will produce the same magic!" — Mynabyrd
$10.99 at Amazon
13
A countertop soft-serve maker that instantly transforms fruit into sorbet
Promising review: "I am lactose intolerant so I bought this Yonanas so I could have a frozen treat. The stuff you can make is incredible. The little cookbook has some good recipes but you can find more online. This is very easy to clean. There is a bit of a learning curve, so don’t get discouraged the first few times you use it. I am still practicing but my friend made stuff that looks like you purchased it at an ice cream shop. I think it’s a good purchase. I would buy another as gift." — Laney
$49.95+ at Amazon
14
A silicone-bristled broom that effectively grabs fur and hair from carpet
Promising review: "I don’t know what I did about all the dog hair in my house before I got this very handy tool. I use it before I vacuum to get the majority of the dog hair up, and it helps tremendously! I use it on my carpet and laminate floors." — Mary McHarge
$19.26 at Amazon
15
A 36-pack of acne patches the draw out impurities from zits and promote faster healing
Promising review: "These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts." –– Melanie Aman, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I was skeptical. Been using these for a few months now and I’m impressed! You put it on a deep zit and it pulls it to the surface to expedite healing!" — Emily A Schipfer
$11.69 at Amazon
16
A salicylic acid body wash from CeraVe that targets rough and bumpy skin
Promising review: "This has been a good body wash for my acne-prone back. My acne got better with this product, and I've been using it for a year now." — Deepa
$13.99 at Amazon
17
A stretchy, double-lined halter neck cropped tank with a surprising amount of support
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "Buy! I was so hesitant on buying this but I’m so glad I did! It looks great on and is very thick. No need to wear a bra if you don’t want." — Amazon customer
$17.99+ at Amazon
18
A nourishing and restorative oil for nails and cuticles
Promising review: "Since I had our first son almost three years ago, all my nails have never grown long. Until I tried this product. I put it on before I slept and in two weeks, I had long natural nails and I was SO surprised and happy that a product actually worked! Definitely recommended. I apply it by outlining my nail, rub it lightly, and let it dry off while I doze off to sleep. I try not to touch anything since I do have oil on my fingertips. The smell wasn't strong, and the bottle is like a small nail polish bottle so very convenient to travel with." — Kimberly
$8.50 at Amazon
19
An internet-famous cleaning paste that works on virtually and mess and surface
Promising review: "When I tell you my apartment oven was crusty and musty, boy it was! I cleaned my oven with every single cleaning supply known to man and still wasn’t getting the hard grease stains out. So I found The Pink Stuff on Amazon and decided to try it out and it worked!!!" — Allie
$5.97 at Amazon
20
A pancake batter mixer and dispenser to cut down on dishes
Promising review: "Worked great for making pancakes and makes life a little bit easier. It's so easy to use and our little girls loved mixing the batter with no mess. It's also easy enough for them to dispense with no drips on the stove. Easier clean up for this momma. Definitely happy with this purchase!" — Lisa
$14.99 at Amazon
21
A popular portable upholstery cleaner
Promising review: "We have one dog who is able to jump onto a stool at the center island and bring things down when we aren't home. I had almost thrown it away because I thought it was too far gone. I purchased this lil' guy and ONE cleaning had the ottoman looking a heck of a lot better. Highly recommend it!!!" — Amelia
$109.59 at Amazon
22
A compact silverware organizer to maximize drawer space
Promising review: "I have a small set of silverware for my compact NYC apartment and this has worked great. I get to utilize space in my drawers without having a silverware holder take up the entire space. It functions a lot better than I expected." — Ashlee S.
$11.51at Amazon
