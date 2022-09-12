These well-loved products are still going strong by garnering fresh praise in the reviews section week after week. Popular items from this list include:

• A countertop soft-serve maker that instantly transforms frozen fruit in fresh sorbet. Reviewers like that it’s easy to clean and comes with a recipe book so you can craft your own frozen treats at home.

Advertisement

• Pre-soaked stain-removing pads made by Bissell that are ideal for getting out tough pet messes from carpets, upholstery and rugs.

• A universal pink cleaning paste that the internet continues to go crazy over. It can tackle anything from permanent marker to dirt and is compatible with virtually any surface.