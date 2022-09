A pair of exfoliating mitts that buff away dead skin

"Ingrown hairs ALL gone. So, small disclaimer: I used this after a short, cool shower, not a long, hot bath, because of Texas summers. Therefore, I wasn't expecting miracles, and I was probably a bit conservative on how hard or long to scrub. My feet and upper arms are my trouble spots, so I focused mostly there. Both areas could use more attention with my next use, as I still feel small bumps and patches of drier skin. The next day, while getting dressed, I noticed that I now have NO ingrown hairs on my legs at all, which I didn't even think about this working for! I have always had a couple DOZEN ingrown hairs on my shins, since puberty, and have tried sooo many products that didn't work. I had resigned myself to being buried someday with them firmly entrenched." — Mynabyrd