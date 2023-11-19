Sorry, But If You Love Average Results, These 30 Products Are Not For You

Popular items from this list include:
- A beloved tightening cream because the 20,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need
- And a hair and body mist with the same yummy scent for folks who want to smell like a Brazilian beach
- A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe
A beloved tightening cream
Promising review:
"I am 60 and notice that no matter how much diet and exercise I do, I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
And a hair and body mist with the same yummy scent
Promising reviews:
"If I could give this more stars I would!!" — Timothy Pilkington
"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." — Caralina Casperson
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
A genius drying rack
Promising review:
"Big enough for size large sweaters. I love that it is instant to set up, holds multiple item, the mesh lets most clothes dry overnight and it doesn't have any loose parts to lose.
The layers collapse on each other, then fold up like a car shade but with three wires to contend with takes a bit more force. If car shades are your nemesis, this is probably not for you, but if you've conquered car shade folding, the drying rack is quick and small to store. The storage bag appeared to be flimsy, but it has lasted for over a year of use with no problem." — Costume Shop
A Trtl travel pillow
Promising review:
"Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!) but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain.
Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural putting the support under my chin but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" — Kris
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
A CeraVe eye cream
Promising review:
"I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review, is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM!
I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk.
BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." — Emily Hunter
A genius humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review:
"A small price for peace of mind that your humidifier water is bacteria-free. Easy to use and cute to see bobbing around in the humidifier. It doesn't add any noise at all. Love it. Easy transaction and fast shipping. A+" — LABoyle
A pack of shelf dividers
Promising review:
"These work great! They work so well I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts.
" — Pathfndr
A pack of stick-on fever indicators
These stickers shouldn't completely replace a thermometer. But if your kid has a temp, sticking these bugs on their head will help you keep an eye on whether their fever is rising or going down. Promising review:
"These things are awesome! We have a child who is prone to febrile seizures. These have really changed the amount of stress we have when he's sick. He's almost 7 and loves these. When he's sick he actually asks for one. The best part is they don't fall off in his sleep! So we can monitor his temp in his sleep with no need for an invasive thermometer every few hours. These do not completely replace a thermometer, that's important to know, but they will let you know when a fever is beginning. And, when you have very little time to get a fever down before it spikes to seizure levels these are incredibly helpful." — Nateric
A pair of compression gloves
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic
.Promising review:
"I got diagnosed about a month ago with pregnancy-induced carpal tunnel. My doctors recommended getting wrist braces, which I did. They helped a little, but every night for the last month I have woken up 2–4 times each night in tears from the pain and numbness. I decided to purchase these to try along with my braces before seeing an orthopedic doctor for cortisone shots. When I first put them on I didn't think they were big enough, but once I got my swollen fingers into them they fit 'like a glove'! They give great compression and are not too binding at all.
I knew right away I would still need my wrist braces over them to keep my wrists straight so I put these on and the braces on top before I went to bed last night. I am very pleased to say I slept through the entire night for the first time in at least a month!
I have a feeling I will be using these gloves during the day at times at work as well. I love that they go almost all the way up my fingers but do leave my fingertips exposed so I can still do things while wearing them. If I could give these gloves 10 stars I would. I love them more than my pregnancy pillow I got!
" — Jessica M
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review:
"Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells.
Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour
." — Kindle customer
A hydrocolloid nose patch
Promising review:
"It's gross in the most spectacular way.
The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days
. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would.
Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
An odor-eliminating spray
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories and toys.Promising review:
"I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones.
After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor.
Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!
" — mona mia
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A cleaning gel to get rid of mold and buildup
Promising review:
"Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." — Robin S. Johns
A pair of super absorbent period underwear
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! Promising review:
"Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried.
These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind.
I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle.
Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" — Amazon customer
A Baseboard Buddy
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Promising review:
"At first, I didn't think much about it. ... Then, I used it. It is incredible. The pole spins in any direction and secures tightly in place. The thick, absorbent cloth can be removed, washed, and put back within seconds. I cleaned my woodwork and ceiling fans without effort. Extremely satisfied.
" — Donnagnida
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone.
" — Marc
A parent-beloved baby shusher
Baby Shusher
is a small business started by a husband-and-wife duo after their sleep-deprived experience raising three girls. More than a few newborn photographers
swear by this tool to keep babies calm and cozy during photoshoots. Promising review:
"Very satisfied. Works wonderfully on the go with ball fields and traveling regularly. My baby loves it and it soothes her easily." — Codi Dilday
A nail grinder to trim your pup's claws
Promising review:
"We have a zoo: two Boston terriers that hate getting their nails done and two kitties. So far we have done the puppers; there is some sound, but it is quiet. The device came charged and has a very convenient and easy cord to recharge it. This product is great for maintenance and I am so glad I found this and came across this item. The kitties are next, just have to get them to sit still for a few minutes, which is a chore. If you have a chill fur baby, this is totally for you. If your pups are a little more anxious, it will take a little time for them to get use to it, but it is quiet and nothing like other products that I have had, where the minute you turn on they going running
. I have turned this on a few times right up next to them and they just don't care — this is a HUGE lifesaver. I would completely recommend this product." — Amazon customer
A pair of noise-reduction earplugs
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.Promising review:
"I have been incredibly satisfied
with these earplugs. They are like nothing else I have tried and I have tried several. Wearing these at night cancels out enough sound that I am able to sleep uninterrupted.
My husband comes to bed much later and this would always wake me. He also snores slightly when he sleeps (don’t we all?) and that would even wake me up! The cat and dog come for a visit and the kids come in and out of our bedroom and the adjacent TV room. I am able to sleep through it all now and this enables me to be happier and more well rested in the morning." — Jaimielaura
A breath-freshening oral gel for dogs
Promising review:
"My vet gives me a hard time about the plaque on my dogs teeth. But it was a real struggle to brush his teeth & even when I do, the plaque was still there. Until now! I’ve been using this product for almost two months and the results are AMAZING! I can’t wait for the next vet visit to show off his pearly white teeth." — dee
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for dogs
Promising review:
"I never write reviews but this one deserves it. My dog was compulsively licking herself and losing her hair. I had tried multiple other brands before Zesty Paws and none of them helped at all.
Took her to the vet and after several hundred dollars of testing they had no idea what it could be. They didn't feel allergies could be THAT bad in a dog but all bloodwork and testing came back perfect. They told me to just keep watching her and hoped as the seasons changed so would the problem if it actually was allergies. Three seasons later and noting had changed, it was actually getting worse. Finally tried these and WOW! She's been on these for a month and her hair is coming back and she isn't licking herself at all now. The first product to actually help!
As others have said it does take a few weeks for a change to be noticeable, but when that change happens you won't be disappointed. Would definitely recommend when all else has failed!!
Will be keeping her on these long term." — hgb
A dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used.
The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer.
The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me.
" — Lexi Jean
A discreet gnat trap
This indoor trap uses a UV LED light to attract bugs and offers 400 square feet of protection.Promising review:
"This product actually works!!!!!!!!! Most times things say they do something and while they do, they are half as good as advertised. Well this works wonders. I have been using for about a month now and boy does it catch a lot of flying insects
I didn't even know were in my house. 10 stars 🌟" — E.Lopez
A genius batter squeeze bottle
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes. Promising review:
"I love this thing! It is easy to clean. The only thing is that I add water then powder mix; if you do it the other way it will clump up and not mix and you will have to open it and knock it loose to shake some more. You may not have that problem depending on how much you’re making but I have a family of six so we make a lot at once." — Danielle
A calming cream
Promising review:
"My rosacea was so bad that the prescription gel wasn’t helping; if I touched my face it would bleed. So painful and embarrassing. I saw another reviewer say it’s amazing for rosacea and thought I had nothing to lose, it couldn’t get worse. It works. In three days of applying morning and night the pain is gone. The bleeding has stopped. I still have pink spots but it’s only been three days, and even if this is all it did I would be satisfied
. My face feels so much better, looks so much better. I’m blown away by how fast it helps and I will never go without this stuff again." — Goddess
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
is obsessed with them. In her own words:
"HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE.
Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag.
Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
"