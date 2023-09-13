32 Products With Reviews So Full Of Love They Might As Well Be Romance Novellas

Popular items on this list:
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner
This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stovetop to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review:
"THIS STUFF IS SERIOUSLY THE BEST EVER!!!! My kids are mess-makers. They color on walls, floors, etc. This stuff gets it out!! My son absolutely loves to bring his *metal* cars into our porcelain tub. I tried everything to get it out: bleach, Magic Eraser, soap, etc. Nothing worked. Then I tried this and it CAME OUT IN FIVE SECONDS! It also gets the yucky stuff off the burner! 😱 I'm very passionate about The Pink Stuff as you can tell, but I seriously love this stuff. I will recommend this every day for the rest of my life." — Abby Woodbury
A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin
It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review:
"I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" — Daff Laff
A JosephJoseph heat-resistant colander so you can easily strain and serve vegetables, pasta and fried food
Promising review:
"This is such a great kitchen item to purchase! No need to get out a big colander. Just scoop your pasta from the water and put into the pan. I have seen chefs use this and it is a great item. Easy to clean. So glad I purchased it!" — Kristine Stolworthy
Super concentrated eco-friendly detergent sheets if you're tired of lugging around huge, messy bottles filled with detergent that doesn't even get the stains out of your clothes
These contain no fillers or harmful chemicals and come in two scents. They're also very easy to travel with!
Promising review:
"These laundry sheets are game-changers. Easy to use. Excellent job cleaning our clothes and linens. No perfume/scent. No problems with residue irritating my skin. No container to recycle. I love these laundry sheets!" — Paul Bergman
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean
Just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review:
“Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A six-pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire
Just toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review:
"If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze, or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful and it makes the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twenty-something and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." — MSM
An extreme-hold tinted eyebrow gel that'll not only help you create the perfect brow shape, but also help you keep that shape for up to 16 hours
This flake-resistant brow mascara offers a natural look you'll be glad you can get every single day.
Promising review:
"I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use!
And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and it might even pick up hair that your vacuum can't.
Promising review:
"I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats who shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush.
It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works!
I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." — Dondi
A six-pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately
Pop one of these cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review:
"I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one.
Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect!
So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." — Vickie Saladino
A pack of three nonstick oven liners because having to clean your entire oven anytime a baked meal or dessert goes slightly awry is just not the way to live
These easy-to-clean liners can easily be cut to the right size.
Promising review:
"I wish I had bought a set of these when we bought our new oven. It is worth every penny and keeps me from having to soak and scrub all of the crust out of the bottom. We don't regularly deep clean the oven so this is perfect for cutting down on clean time when we get to it." — jandreas
A toothbrush station to clear up your bathroom counter by hanging up to five toothbrushes and two toothpaste tubes in this wall-mounted gadget
It even neatly dispenses toothpaste onto your brush so you don't have to bother squeezing the tube from the bottom just for waaay too much to come bursting forth.
Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it!
The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy it
LOL!" — Stephanie Mendoza
A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged and over-processed hair
Promising review:
"If you suffer from dry and damaged hair this is a must! I usually don’t write reviews.
Honestly, I don’t write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I’ve had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, the ends feel healthy, it doesn’t feel like I’m touching hay anymore
. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then washed it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" — Diego Jimenez
A set of iridescent stemless wineglasses whose fun diamond shape adds a little va-va-voom to the drinking experience
They're also available in a set of six or with coasters.
Promising review:
“I love these wineglasses!! The iridescence is subtle but absolutely gorgeous and magical.
They were packaged really well and all of the glasses arrived to me safely. I love that they're dishwasher safe, too. I'm so happy with them and look forward to using them each and every time. Would definitely repurchase if I need more!” —Shoona
A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening your under-eye area
LilyAna Naturals
is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.Promising review:
"I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate!
I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." — Melisa Delaney
A stainless-steel cast-iron cleaner
This chainmail will get the grime and grit off of your cast-iron cookware without ruining their seasoning.
Promising review:
"I could hardly believe my eyes: In just a couple minutes with very little effort on my part, my gritty cast-iron skillet was clean! Shocking because so few products live up to the promises of their sales pitches. On top of that, the chain mail is comfortable, even pleasant, to hold. Made me think of my childhood Slinky." — Diane
A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil for softer cuticles and stronger nails when used daily
Promising review:
"It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything.
A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil.
Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This bottle size lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day
. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!
" — Diana
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily
Promising review:
"Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been.
Love love love." — Cheri whisker
A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review:
“The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today.” — KarynB
A pack of four vinyl siding hangers so you don't have to drill into your siding to hang up wreaths and signs
Just roll it into the seam of your siding and voila! Each hanger can hold up to 12 pounds.
Promising review:
"These are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy too. I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied." — Cheryl
A gentle and clarifying kaolin clay face mask for clean, rejuvenated skin
Promising review:
"The aroma is the first thing you notice. The texture is light and sensuous, but the most important thing is the effect. My skin feels so wonderfully soft, smooth, and clear. Fully recommend this product." —Elizabeth P.
A seamless bodysuit that'll support and sculpt, giving you a smooth base layer to work with
It's available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and nine colors/styles.
Promising review:
"I am obsessed. I got the thong shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double D chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me but I do not mind it as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I loved the way it cinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." — Zoka
An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home
Promising review:
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!
" — isaidso
A pack of six pastel highlighters so you can beautifully color-code your notes and lists
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper
. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful!
It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" — Sung Han
A portable cordless phone charger if your device is chronically under 10% when you're out and about.
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
A portable Bissell multipurpose carpet cleaner that'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car upholstery, couches and more
Promising review
: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed.
If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” — Edina Bajraktarevic
A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop
Have coily hair? This paddle brush
might work better for you!Promising review:
"I was blown away (pun intended) the first time I used this! I had been struggling with a continuous series of bad hair days for years. I just couldn’t seem to get my drying and styling routine to result in anything remotely like what I’d get at the hair salon. I had also been thinking my shapeless broom-tip hair is due to my shampoo and conditioner, so I started buying the best expensive stuff, but still getting that frizzy broom effect. This all changed in the five minutes it took to use this to completely dry and style my hair. I don’t want to put stylists out of a job but this is just too good, a game-changer.
I like the heat protection tip as well, so that I don’t burn my hand when I hold it up, especially when I roll out the hair on the top of my head to get that volume. I’ve completely stopped using my regular blow dryer. Drying also take much less time now, somehow. My imagination is running free with how I can combine this with really top tier conditioner and product to take the styling to the next level. I feel like I have a secret weapon now.
" — Oana David
A set of six colorful ceramic coasters so you can protect your furniture in style
Promising review:
“They are beautiful! I bought these as a gift for my mom to go along with the new colors and decor in her living/dining room. The patterns are lovely and even though they are all different, they look nice together and add visual interest to the space.
The coasters themselves are a nice size so I don't have to worry about a cup not fitting on them. The thickness of each coaster is nice and they have soft bottoms so they won't scratch or ruin your furniture. If you are getting them for yourself or someone else, you won't be disappointed!” — Nicole
A 12-pack of no-scrub bottle-cleaning tablets that'll take care of the stains and odors living in your mugs and water bottles
Promising review:
"OH MY GOSH! What is this MAGIC pill? We had a drip coffee maker with a stainless-steel carafe. I thought I was rinsing it out good. One day I rinsed it out and noticed that it didn't look as shiny as it should. Then in no time, it was brown. I tried a LOT of ways to clean this thing. The best would just be scratch some of it off. Was actually thinking of buying a new carafe. Then I found this. I threw one in the carafe, according to the instructions. Left the carafe on the counter over night. When I dumped out the water the next day, OMG! ALL of the brown was GONE. When I say gone, I mean GONE. The inside of this carafe looked like new. Maybe even better than it did new. I was in shock. I could not believe what I was seeing. AMAZING!!!!!!! If you can't get your carafe clean, TRY THIS NOW!" — Shane
A kid-friendly travel tray because it'll fit in your little one's car seat or stroller, making it easier to ensure they're eating their fruits and Cheerios
Promising review:
"We are always traveling and needed something that my toddler could easily put her snacks and drink in. I saw this on a TikTok video and it sold me. This travel tray has been the best. I no longer have to keep handing my daughter snacks; now I can fill the tray up with her favorite snack and drink and head out.
My mom who watches my daughter from time to time and saw it and had to buy one for her car. The tray comes with an extra insert in case the cupholder is bigger. It also comes with a grip ring so that the tray will stay steady in the cupholder." — Caitlyn
A mess-free microwave steamer perfect for making one serving of steamed veggies (and it works as a colander, too!)
Promising review:
"This is the best little steamer for single servings. I live by myself, so this steamer comes in handy for single servings of steamed vegetables. Absolutely love the design, the ease of use, and how easy it is to clean and store. If you’re looking for a great steamer, this is it! Buy it! You’ll love it. I use mine every day!" — D Cain
A bottle of dandruff shampoo formulated with ketoconazole so you can find relief from flaking, scaling and itching
Promising review:
"MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely.
One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it.
" — chris
A helpful bath ducky that'll tell you if your tot's bath water is too hot before letting them get in
Promising review:
"I have always found the same issue with bath toys that have holes due to water getting trapped inside, making it difficult to clean, therefore, mold growing inside. However, with this bath toy, it isn't an issue, and the temperature-changing aspect on the bottom makes for convenience! It also isn't that expensive, which is undoubtedly a plus, especially when it comes to kids' bath toys that last.
So, I highly recommend getting this product since it is cheap, easy to clean, and helpful in checking the water temperature!" — Abbie Fish