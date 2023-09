32 Products With Reviews So Full Of Love They Might As Well Be Romance Novellas

A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop

Have coily hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!"I was blown away (pun intended) the first time I used this! I had been struggling with a continuous series of bad hair days for years. I just couldn’t seem to get my drying and styling routine to result in anything remotely like what I’d get at the hair salon. I had also been thinking my shapeless broom-tip hair is due to my shampoo and conditioner, so I started buying the best expensive stuff, but still getting that frizzy broom effect. This all changed in the five minutes it took to use this to completely dry and style my hair.I like the heat protection tip as well, so that I don’t burn my hand when I hold it up, especially when I roll out the hair on the top of my head to get that volume. I’ve completely stopped using my regular blow dryer. Drying also take much less time now, somehow. My imagination is running free with how I can combine this with really top tier conditioner and product to take the styling to the next level." — Oana David