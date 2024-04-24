30 Products So Great Reviewers Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

Popular products on this list include:
A beeswax wood polisher
Promising review:
"We’ve had a dining room table worn down for seven years by young kids, strong disinfectant, and just general family abuse. I’ve wanted to get rid of it due to the massive wear and scratches. Used this per the instructions, and the table looks nearly brand-new
! Strongly recommend. If you’re on the fence, you won’t regret it." —Tyler Hanes
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good, I really miss the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box, but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through it, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product. I have long, fine hair, but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A cult-favorite carpet and upholstry cleaner
Promising review:
"Two months ago, we got a 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made cleanup so much simpler, and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy isn't harmed through exposure or smells.
Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh, clean smell in an hour
." — Kindle customer
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"I’m 26 and have had dry feet for a long time, but it has gradually gotten worse after I had my kids. My feet were so bad that it was putting holes in my socks and making me so insecure. I have tried literally every brand and type of cream, pumice stone, callus shavers, and grater you can think of, and I was at a total loss. I found this right before Christmas, read the reviews, and decided to buy it for myself. OH MY GOD it has changed my life!!! I am no longer embarrassed by my feet and finally feel confident without my socks on.
I am IN LOVE with this product I hope it never leaves!" — Rachel L
A nourishing nail and cuticle oil
Promising review:
"This product is amazing.
I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing!
I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
A kid-friendly travel tray
Promising review:
"We are always traveling and need something that my toddler can easily put her snacks and drink in. I saw this on a TikTok video, and it sold me. This travel tray has been the best. I no longer have to keep handing my daughter snacks; now, I can fill the tray with her favorite snack and drink and head out.
My mom, who watches my daughter from time to time, saw it and had to buy one for her car. The tray comes with an extra insert in case the cupholder is bigger. It also comes with a grip ring so that the tray will stay steady in the cupholder." — Caitlyn
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, will NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks who have difficulty getting down on their hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A reusable and tape-free pet hair remover
Promising review:
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months, and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
A two-pack of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
A seamless and supportive bodysuit
Some reviewers say
the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions. Available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 11 colors/styles.Promising review:
"I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me, but I do not mind it, as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post-surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it, but I had to return it as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything toward my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post-surgery, I loved the way it cinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." —Zoka
A six-pack of cleaning K-Cups for your Keurig
Promising review:
"This is the first time anything has sent particles out while brewing. My first cup of coffee after doing this was amazing and I could tell that my machine needed this cleaning a long time ago. Highly recommend especially if all types of coffee start tasting the same." — Tippy
A roll-on sunscreen applicator
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. And JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to adequately cover their face and body.Promising review:
"Not just for kids. I told all my friends it’s awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This make the sun screening process much less messy and not as much a drudgery.
They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely
. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS.
They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." — Bette Henry
An easily washable drip catcher for your sink
Hustle & Sew is a small business based in Saint Helens, Oregon. Available in four sizes and five colors).Promising review:
"LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina
A V-neck maxi wrap dress
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 39 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I purchased the pink floral dress. I bought it to wear for Easter. Well...it was too beautiful to wait. I went ahead and wore it to church. I felt so beautiful in it! I still plan to wear it for Easter, but I am sure to wear it many more times! Strongly recommend!" — Kristen S
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review:
"This is one of my absolute favorite kitchen tools! This is right up there with my stand mixer. I save hours a week using this for dinner prep. I HATE cutting up veggies for dinner and this makes it fast and fun! I can’t believe I didn’t buy one years ago. This is worth every penny. Easy to use and I can just throw it in my dishwasher for cleanup. I’m obsessed. I will be buying these as gifts. This is an absolute must-have for everyone!" — Reviewer
A fold-open pill organizer
Promising review:
"I love this cute little folding pill box! Perfectly compact and discreet for travel! It stays closed nice and tight and doesn’t pop open by itself. I love that it’s folded closed so if it’s left on the countertop or if you have to go through your luggage in a public place, all your business isn’t out on display (we’ve all been there, am I right?!) I also like the different-sized compartments to fit all of my various vitamins, including my chewable gummy vitamins. It’s very sleek, stylish, and would make a great gift for someone who’s about to go on a trip! Great price too! Buy it!" —Lea
A magnetic screen door
We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in.,
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first, he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact, he scratched at it, signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats, he figured it out. Installation was so easy!The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality.
I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store it away easily
, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" — Crystal K
A handy bath ducky that tells the temperature of bath water
Promising review:
"I have always found the same issue with bath toys that have holes due to water getting trapped inside, making it difficult to clean, therefore, mold growing inside. However, with this bath toy, it isn't an issue, and the temperature-changing aspect on the bottom makes for convenience! It also isn't that expensive, which is undoubtedly a plus, especially when it comes to kids' bath toys that last.
So, I highly recommend getting this product since it is cheap, easy to clean, and helpful in checking the water temperature!" — Abbie Fish
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!
" — Courtney Foltz
A three-in-one ergonomic rake
Promising review:
"I am 100% endorsing this rake. I grow my vegetables in straw bales every year and just cleared out 10 composted straw bales in about an hour. I didn't tweak my knees or back AT ALL!! It's very easy to use and very sturdy! feel fine after using it. It is worth every penny. This rake just took the dread out of my garden cleanup!" — Shenendoah C. Finnigan
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
Available in five shades.
Promising review:
"I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad i did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
A six-pack of machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy, do they get filthy! After some time, this grime buildup will make your washer stink badly. I don't do it every month as they say to, as I don't have that type of money, but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in, and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could.
Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher
, too!! (They work great, too!)" — berja
Two sets of semi-cured gel nail strips
Available in many colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"This is the third brand of semi-cured gel nail polish strips I have tried, and these are by far the best quality
. I don’t know why it does not have only 5-star reviews. The strips are easy to apply, appropriately thick, cure very hard, and last easily 10 days.
They are also the shiniest
of the gel nail polish strips I have used as well. These are so superior to the other ones that I have. I will be purchasing more strips in different colors rather than use out the strips that I already have. These just look so much better." — Anna G.
A lash extension starter kit
This kit comes with 24 cruelty-free synthetic eyelash extensions that are reusable up to three times, a bond and seal primer and adhesive, applicator, and remover.Promising review:
"I previously got eyelash extensions and that got too pricey, so I wanted to try a low cost option to do them at home. For less than $20 for the lashes and the bond/seal, this is totally worth it! So much easier to put on than normal strip lashes since the bond is so sticky and ready instantly, and they even lasted through a very hot shower and sleeping.
One lash did come off while sleeping but it was the very first one I applied and I had a feeling I didn’t apply it great. I am very happy with these! I wish they came out with a bolder lash to use in this brand since these are very subtle and much of an every day use." — Traci Lynn
A wall-mounted Fischer-Price bedtime routine system
Promising review:
"We have a strong-willed 4-year-old who would fight us every step of the way during morning and night routines. What used to take almost an hour to get her through a routine now takes less than 30 minutes.
She loves being able to push the remote button and work through each task. This has been a game changer and has made mornings and nights so much easier! Worth every penny and definitely recommend.
The app could be better as you can’t set multiple routines for one day; however, you can save multiple routines so you just have to manually change them each day." — AUser88
A ceiling fan cleaner
Promising review:
"A friend showed me this product and WOW! It is much more than I thought it would be! First, it makes cleaning your fan blades easier than ever
. Fitting the attachment to the pole is simple and cleaning the blades is even simpler. The dust stays mostly trapped inside the collector while it works on both sides of the blade at once. No more tired arms, dusty mess, or wasted time.
Second, the flexible dusting attachment is even MORE useful and an obvious must for this straight forward product! You can go to town removing dust from all your high-up-dust-collecting-surfaces with ease and confidence.
Third, the build quality is much more substantial than I thought it would be. It's built well.The fittings are snug and secure and the pole is a sturdy and very comfortable to hold. Great design. Will be purchasing another for my grandmother who has difficulty cleaning her fans in Florida!" — jeremy k
A leakproof, airtight, and water-tight fridge door jug
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"This pitcher fits perfectly in my refrigerator door bin. I like it so much I bought another, one for water and one for iced tea. The lid fits very snug as does the spout cover so it can be hard to open sometimes, but I prefer the tight seal for freshness and no leaking when removing the pitcher from the fridge. A great buy at a great price." — AMC
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners
Promising review:
"We’ve had a stinky disposal for some time. I’d try running ice through it and cleaning the plastic flap at the top with little success. I ran it this morning with a packet of this cleaner and so much dark grey stuff came up on the disposal side and even more gray stuff from the second sink! I was really surprised with how much gunk came up. I ran a second packet and it all came up as blue foam so I think it got it all. Will run monthly to keep up the maintenance but could not be happier." — Amazon customer
A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder "multi-stick:
Available in seven shades.
Promising review:
"Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good.
" — Wednesday
A six-color assortment of aesthetic highlighters
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper
. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful!
It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied." —Sung Han