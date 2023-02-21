25 Products With Before-And-Afters That'll Make You Think, "I'll Take That"

Popular items from this list:
- Skin1004′s “zombie” masks that’ll deliver skin-tightening, fine line–reducing benefits
- A pack of cleaning K-cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews
- Downy fabric spray, so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there’s no time (or energy) to break out the iron
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me.
The magic eraser was ok but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell.
I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
"My mother has always used the MiracleGro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!
" — BlueFug8
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course.Promising reviews:
"Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself.
No more sticky tape rollers!" — Blanca LInda Hatter
A pack of Skin1004's “zombie” masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line–reducing benefits
"When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin.
Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." — raine
A pack of Downy fabric spray
I hate wrinkles and am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer.
A space-saving drawer organizer
"I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space.
I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side by side in a standard apartment drawer.
After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer
, and it’s just as handy and useful." — Jerimi
A bottle of all-natural stain remover to revive fabrics
"This is by far the best stain remover I've used yet. I have a one-year-old, and I've been treating his clothes since he started solids around six months. This stain remover has never failed me. It's even gotten crayon out of a Kyte sleep sack that was washed with a crayon.
I treated it after I discovered it and let it sit for an hour then washed it and it all came out. It's my go-to baby shower gift for new moms and I love that its clean ingredients. Puracy, you have a forever customer!" — Hannah Weber
An affordable teeth-whitening pen
"Love that this product does not leave sticky residue like other whitening products I’ve done in the past. Only been using for a few days but there is already noticeable results and brightening!" — Suzana
A pack of stain-lifting pads
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously.
I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new.
I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars.
" — Matt
A tub of rejuvenating eye cream
"I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate!
I saw softening of my wrinkles and crows feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." — melisa delaney
A double-sided hairbrush cleaning brush
"This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable.
Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty, oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." — emmaline
A box of waterproof medicated pads for warts
"I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple days). Long story short, I got these medicated bandages and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these bandages every day for a week, and the next week my wart is gone.
So far it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" — J
Dishwasher cleaning tablets
"This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup.
It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." — cheapchicshopper
A screen cleaner kit
Screen Mom
is a a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.
The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones, and more.
"A miracle!
I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub... Make sure your screen is cool and spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history.
They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." — Paul Wedero
A vegan exfoliating body scrub
"So I have keratosis pilaris on my bum and have been always super self-conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE.
It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day LOL). I only use a dime-size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also, this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" — Ang M
An easy-to-use denture cleaner
"I have a TMJ mouth guard that is about 12 years old, and nothing else I've tried had managed to clean it like this stuff
. It didn't take everything off the first time, but it makes a HUGE difference. Very satisfied." — Sara Elizabeth Eaton
A variety pack of LED light–blocking stickers
"Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space.
The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." — IPman501
A machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo
Sunny & Honey Store
is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups. FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one
they are using in the review photo.Promising review:
"I never leave reviews but this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up! I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was!
Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" — Megan Davis
A suede and nubuck cleaning brush
Shacke
is a small manufacturer based out of Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
"I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoed once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!
" — Celeste
A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner
"This product worked amazingly well!! It says to apply on a dry surface and let sit five to six hours. My shower wasn’t totally dry and after three hours, the once dirty caulking was perfectly white again. I was a little skeptical, but this is my new holy grail cleaning product.
I wish I could give it more stars. Just awesome!" —Carl Oviedo
An all-in-one hot air brush
"I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one and the oval shape makes it so easy to use.
It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found if my hair is already a little dry then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look.
" — SAHM2011
A stainless-steel foot file
"THIS FOOT FILE IS LIFE CHANGING.
I have lived with calloused feet for the last 15 years of my life from all through high school doing sports and now just doing everyday exercise. Through pedicures, other foot files I've tried, and basically everything...I have finally found my godsend of a foot file. My feet have never been softer and it has stayed soft for significantly longer than any other foot file I've ever used.
I will literally never use another foot file, ever." —Sally
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask
"Worked like a charm!
My hair had gotten very dry over the prolonged winter but just using this product once return my dry locks back into silky ones! Great product!" — Kistmyst
A pack of cleaning K-cups
"This was easy to use. Just pop in and let the system do the work. No downtime, no waiting. Simple and easy to use. I did notice a difference after the first use. Highly recommend it." —vetrie
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small biz with a special focus on the pubic zone(s). Their result-driven collection of products targets such grievances as ingrown hair prevention, dark spot treatment, and razor burn relief. BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman
uses this to stay smooth after shaving: "I just recently received a sample of this lovely stuff, which is from an Ottawa-based small business, and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free!
The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty senssitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time.
I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits this summer without all the bumps and irritation!"