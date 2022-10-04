Kris Jenner Works Hard — But These 34 Products Work Harder

A gas range cleaning spray that takes just seconds to cut through grime and grease

This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe.