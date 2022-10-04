Kris Jenner Works Hard — But These 34 Products Work Harder

Popular products from this list
A hair minimizing body cream
Promising review:
"After just about three weeks I noticed that the hair on my legs had considerably slowed down growing. I normally shave my legs every day but now I can go a few days without shaving. Great smell and keeps your skin super soft too!! I love it so much I’m on my second container of it!" — Amazon customer
A bottle of earwax removal drops that uses fizzy microfoam action
Promising review:
"I've been having ear hearing/cloggage issues for a month. My ear would not drain properly and it was frustrating me very much. I bought this product and used it twice and I could ear again. This is by far the best ear-cleaning product ever! Highly recommended!" — Amazon customer
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" — Amazon customer
An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get perfect waves
Promising review:
"I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment
Promising review:
"I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
A super easy-to-use octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray specifically designed to fight greasy nastiness
Promising review:
"Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam, which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." — P. Webb
An exfoliating glove with immediate results you can actually see
Promising review:
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
"Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" — isaidso
A pack of cleaning tablets to clean your dishwasher for you
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A L'Oréal repairing hair treatment that takes just eight seconds
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
L'Oreal's Wonder Water in-shower detangler
The detangling formula will work best for long, straight hair, though it will still add shine to shorter, thicker hair types as well.Promising review:
"I was shocked with how amazing this product made my hair feel and look. I got compliments several times after using. It reduced the time it takes for me to dry, straighten and curl. Amazing." — Tami M.
A pair of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen. I can truly see a difference!" — T.
An Eden BodyWorks leave-in conditioner made with coconut oil and shea butter
Eden BodyWorks
is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mention it working well for them!Promising review:
"This product is soooo moisturizing! I have type 4b/4c hair with some 4a in the front and I’m low porosity, and my hair loves this product! The consistency is really nice and it smells good too. You don’t need a lot either." — Shanteshia
A set of cleaning K-Cups to remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren
A bottle of the TikTok-approved Elizavecca Hair Treatment with an impressive ingredient list
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
See it on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A wine-stain removing spray
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago. Promising review
: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" — Cynthia Sue Larson
A TGIN miracle hair mask made with honey and olive oil
TGIN
("Thank God It's Natural") is a Black woman-owned business based in Chicago.Promising review
: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." — dcdaigle
A tub of The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." — Nancy F.
A powerful spray with over 24,000 perfect ratings
Reviewers say this is powerful stuff, so make sure to use it in a well-ventilated area.Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A highly-rated bathroom cleaner made with natural ingredients
Promising review:
"I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try to clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large." — Amber Erwin
A gas range cleaning spray that takes just seconds to cut through grime and grease
This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyways, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe.
A citrus-scented foaming car upholstery cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the car upholstery cleaner
in action. Promising review:
"So I had a spot on my dash that I wanted to clean and grabbed this stuff because I figured my car could use some TLC over the years. Well, I went to clean one small part and ended up almost detailing the entire inside of both front and back driver and passenger side doors. It worked so well, so fast, and smelled so good that I couldn't stop. My car looks brand-new!" — Michael
A Cantu curling cream with a droolworthy ingredient list
Promising review:
"You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… It's already perfect as is! Wow!" — Amazon customer
A foot file to grind away at calluses and have your heels and toes looking silky smooth
Promising review:
"OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to coarse heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" — JMart
A conditioning spray by Honest that'll detangle unruly hair
Promising review:
"This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" — Chelsea
A pre-mixed multi-fabric cleaner you can spray on everything
Promising review:
“I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” — Hailey Brown
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
Promising review:
"These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" — SEM1969
A sleek and ultra-portable facial shaver
Promising review:
"This is by far the best facial hair removing tool I have ever used. I have blonde peach fuzz on my face, and I hate it. This removes all the hair without irritating my skin, and it seems to last longer than other tools I've used." — Elizabeth
Grandma's Secret — a non-toxic yet surprisingly powerful spot remover
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains. Just apply it to the stain, work it in and leave it for 5-10 minutes, then wash it as you normally would!Promising review:
"This stuff is so amazing. I'm a witness. My 2-year-old baby wrote all over my white leather couch. I tried multiple different things and nothing work but Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. I love this stuff." — L. Nix
A wrinkle releaser and fabric-freshening spray thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple of times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." — Kayla
A tub of eye cream that's basically the definition of a triple threat
Promising review:
"This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drugstore eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" — casie ackerman
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
And the multifaceted CeraVe salicylic acid cleanser
Promising review:
"I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream
and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." — C. Hallgrimson