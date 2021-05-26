If you like to exercise, you may find yourself looking for new equipment to add to your routine. You may want gear to strengthen your core, help you perfect your push-up form or improve your running time.
Regardless of what type of activity you prefer, there’s an item out there that can enhance your exercise experience. Below, we rounded up great products recommended by people who love fitness.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A set of resistance bands
A speed jump rope
A pair of fitness gloves
And a Kettle Gryp
A balance ball trainer
A pair of Nike running sneakers
A sturdy foam roller
A strength training device
A set of push-up bars
A reversible yoga mat
And a non-slip yoga mat towel
A stationary bike
A pair of glow-in-the-dark LED bands
A pair of high-rise bike shorts
A punching bag set
A hydration running belt
A pair of Powerbeats headphones
A roll of athletic tape
A deck of exercise cards
A dumbbell rack
A medium support sports bra
A mini pilates ball
A wall mount for gym equipment
A TRX Suspension Training System
A pair of athletic socks
A budget-friendly fitness tracker
An agility ladder
A pair of running insoles
A portable rowing machine
A cooling towel
An ab roller wheel
A blender bottle
And a Core Max 2.0