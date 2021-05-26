HuffPost Finds

33 Products For People Who Take Fitness Very Seriously

Resistance bands, exercise cards, push-up bars and more equipment that fitness enthusiasts swear by.
By Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you like to exercise, you may find yourself looking for new equipment to add to your routine. You may want gear to strengthen your core, help you perfect your push-up form or improve your running time.

Regardless of what type of activity you prefer, there’s an item out there that can enhance your exercise experience. Below, we rounded up great products recommended by people who love fitness.

1
A set of resistance bands
Amazon
These bands come in five resistance levels (X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy) if you're looking for a challenge while you're lunging or squatting.

Promising review: "These are a nice add-on to my exercise routine. I primarily use the black and red bands which are the most resistance. The two lightest bands offer almost no resistance at all. I use these bands during my squats and lunges, but I love using them to exercise while doing other things like house cleaning. Basically anything I'm doing now can become an exercise once I add a couple bands." — Heph N.

Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.49.
2
A speed jump rope
Amazon
Improve your double unders and get a killer cardio workout in your bedroom or living room.

Promising review: "I purchased this rope being new to CrossFit style workouts and looking to improve on my single under skills with the hopes of working up to double unders. I'm no expert (have not picked up a jump rope since elementary school), but I love having a rope at home to practice with that I can size to my needs. This feels like a quality product and I prefer it to the ones available at my gym." — Tiffany

Get it from Amazon for $18.18 (available in nine colors).
3
A pair of fitness gloves
Powerhandz
These gloves from Powerhandz, a Dallas-based company focused on athletic training and rehabilitation products, will help protect your hands from blisters and calluses when you do weightlifting circuits. Powerhandz, co-founded by entrepreneurs Danyel Surrency Jones and Darnell Jones, aims to help fitness enthusiasts improve their workouts.

Promising review: "I've had my gloves for four months now. They offer a superior fit, help protect my hands while working out whether I'm doing pull-ups, intense dumbbells or kettle bells training sessions. If you're working out, it is time to invest in some Powerfit Training Gloves." — Powerhandz Customer

Get them from Powerhandz for $39.99 (available in sizes S-XXXL).
4
And a Kettle Gryp
Amazon
Sweaty hands? No problem. Place this around a dumbbell, close it up and you're good to start exercising.

Promising review: "Love this for my home gym. Dumbbells are expensive and kettlebells are even more expensive, so I was intrigued when I saw this attachment. It's hard plastic and feels good in the hands, it's what I expected. I use this grip to do kettlebell swings, squats, Romanian and straight-leg deadlifts and other basic exercises. Happy with my purchase and glad I can use the dumbbells I already have." — Lauren J.

Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
5
A balance ball trainer
Amazon
Do planks, pushups, squats and lunges on this piece of equipment, which basically fits anywhere indoors.

Promising review: "I recently went to a couple classes at my local gym and the instructor let us use these exercise balls. I couldn’t believe how sore I was the next day! It was a good sore! I was hooked and immediately started searching for one on Amazon to have in my own home. This one seemed like a good price point and I liked that it also came with the resistance bands. I’ve used this exercise ball for the past several days in a row now and I have to say, I love it!" — Kayla

Get it from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in five colors).
6
A pair of Nike running sneakers
Nike
Elevate your workout with sturdy support, durable traction and lightweight cushioning designed for everyday running.

Promising review: "I love the design, the colors, the shape and the size fits perfectly. With other brands I felt pain in my left knee at the end of my training, but with Nike that pain disappeared." — A L.

Get them from Nike for $51.97 (originally $90; available in women's sizes 5–12 and two colors).
7
A sturdy foam roller
Amazon
This foam roller has triple grid massage zones that'll get to work on all sore areas, so you can enjoy your post-workout recovery time.

Promising review: "Nothing has been helping. From running to walking uphill both ways to work (yes, this is possible) to wearing heels all day, my calves were tight. Nothing has been working. This roller was a godsend. I actually have more mobility after using it than traditional stretching, and I think there was a knot in each calf that it worked out. This is a must-have." — Raven

Get it from Amazon for $19.54 (available in three colors).
8
A strength training device
Amazon
This small gadget, which syncs with the free Activ5 Trainer App, targets upper and lower body muscles with low-impact isometric movements.

Promising review: "I received my Activ5 a few weeks ago and I have been using it regularly at work, home and when traveling. I try to make it in to the gym at least two to three times per week, but this is a great supplemental way to get a quick workout in when I can't get to the gym. The games are entertaining and the workouts are approachable but challenging. It's working out muscle groups I have neglected before!" — Dan B.

Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
9
A set of push-up bars
N1Fit/ Amazon
Strengthen arm muscles without straining your wrists thanks to these bars. They'll help you complete push-ups on a carpet or hardwood floor.

Promising review: "These push-up bars are a good addition to my home gym and are great for basic strength and body weight training. Each bar came as two individual pieces; however, they clip together easily and form a very sturdy base. The rubber end caps keep the firmly in place on most surfaces and the handles are cushioned and wide enough to alleviate my mild wrist pain." — DH

Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
10
A reversible yoga mat
Amazon
While you move from pose to pose, this yoga mat will provide additional cushioning and stay in place. It also easily folds up and fits in a corner or closet, so you don't have to worry about it taking up too much space.

Promising review: "Oh my god! It is as described, I love it a lot and it feels comfortable while doing my Asana practice and workouts at home. The pattern I love a lot, most of all, the wave, it reminds me of my dad when he used to surf with me." — Enya

Get it from Amazon for $30.07+ (available in 27 colors).
11
And a non-slip yoga mat towel
Amazon
It'll absorb sweat during your hot yoga sessions. For such a small workout essential, it doesn't take up too much room and it's machine-washable, so you can easily clean it after practice.

Promising review: "I practice hot yoga approximately two times per week. I bought this towel because beach towels just weren't working. They didn't fit correctly and they would always bunch up. Then I tried this towel and I'm in love! It absorbs all of the sweat, it fits my mat perfectly, I love the color and it's actually affordable. Get this towel, you won't be disappointed." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.85+ (available in seven colors).
12
A stationary bike
Amazon
With comfy seating, adjustable resistance, a multifunctional display and a space-saving design, you'll have a great ride indoors.

Promising review: "This bike is easy to assemble, which works out good for a person like me who is not very patient. I like the color too, it sort of adds an accent in my house with this black and red color, but it is not too big to take too much space in the house (that was my worry before we assembled it)." — Elaine

Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in two colors).
13
A pair of glow-in-the-dark LED bands
Amazon
If you're running or walking when it's dark outside, these bands will help other pedestrians and drivers see you. Slip them around your arms or ankles before early morning or late night workouts.

Promising review: "This product was a gift for my daughter who may walk her dog in the evening and to my grandson who sometimes runs at dusk. They both report their pleasure with the product. 'It works well' was the comment. It's bright, comfortable and did I say it's bright! I'm thinking of getting another color and letting them add on to their safety color palette." — Jed

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in nine colors).
14
A pair of high-rise bike shorts
Girlfriend Collective
They won't slip down or ride up and can be worn for so many types of exercise (think CrossFit, dance, yoga and more). These shorts hit your waist at the right spot and go with all your favorite activewear outfits.

Promising review: "These are the only biker shorts I’ll ever buy. Other biker shorts look terrible on my frame but these, oh man. Not only that, they are amazing to work out in. I do CrossFit and yoga in these, they don’t slide down and hold sweat well. I absolutely adore these." — Girlfriend Collective Customer

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $48 (available in women's sizes XXS—6XL and in 11 colors).
15
A punching bag set
Amazon
Create your own Rocky-inspired setup with this kit that'll work your upper body.

Promising review: "This is great for stress relief and I get a good cardio workout. I don’t think heavy hitters would get a good workout from this, however my husband did punch it will all his might and the bag did not fly off, so that’s good. I’m going to try using it as a target during my cardio boxing classes instead of just punching the air." — KB

Get it from Amazon for $53.75.
16
A hydration running belt
Amazon
If you're always on the run and don't feel like carrying a big water jug, this belt comes with two small, fillable bottles and a roomy pocket for essentials.

Promising review: "Bought this as a gift for my mom, who walks her dog for hours in the woods. She's absolutely in love with this! She no longer has to carry a little backpack for her water, keys and cell phone. She can walk freely without the weight on her back!" — Tess

Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
17
A pair of Powerbeats headphones
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
Tune out annoying noise while you complete an intense sweat session. Yes to crushing your workout and not hearing the TV or barking fur babies.

Promising review: "These Beats headphones have been a real game-changer for me. The sound quality is so much better than my cheap headphones, which has actually really improved my experience at the gym. I find it easier to stay motivated now that my music is *crystal clear* (and I can't hear myself wheezing on the treadmill)."Emma McAnaw

Get them from Amazon for $168.99+ (available in five colors).
18
A roll of athletic tape
Amazon
Sore muscles can be a pain — literally — after a strenuous workout, but this tape can help with the recovery process. Wrap it around sore ankles, fingers and wrists.

Promising review: "My husband has played sports his entire life and as a result, has a lot of muscle damage which can affect his day to day life as an adult. The wraps from physical therapy just don't cut it! They are sticky and fall apart after a few hours so we gave this tape a try. He loved it. He said he felt so supported, it wasn't sticky and he could wrap the tape many different ways to find his perfect comfort level." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
19
A deck of exercise cards
Amazon
If you're debating about whether to work your core, arms or back, let these cards determine your next sweat session.

Promising review: "These cards are amazing. I love that I can schedule my workout week sensibly and safely, I really appreciate the tips on the backs of the cards! The HIIT and Core cards are such a nice bonus, too! My favorite part of this item is that I can do my workout at my pace without any annoying outdated music or chatting from a trainer, like you'd find on a DVD." — Lori McCarthy

Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three volumes).
20
A dumbbell rack
Amazon
With 10 slots and a tiered design, you won't have to worry about tripping over one of your weights again in between sets.

Promising review: "This is a great holder for my weights. I have five sets of barbells. They were all over in the floor in the way. Now they are neatly in the corner. This stand is heavy duty and sturdy! I put it together myself!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $67.88+ (available in 10 colors).
21
A medium support sports bra
Nike
A lightweight fabric helps keep sweat at bay and a racerback design comfortably keeps your chest in place (bye bye bouncing).

Promising review: "I started working out recently and realized how little support I was receiving with other bras. I am a 40DD and they just flew out with every bra I had purchased. I ordered this bra in a 2XL and it fit perfectly. I can cycle for an hour and still be comfortable with no back pain." — Nike Customer

Get it from Nike for $30 (available in women's sizes XS—3X and 22 colors).
22
A mini pilates ball
Amazon
Get to the core of your flexibility and balance challenges: this little tool will keep your abs engaged during leg lifts, spider triceps and toe touches.

Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect, especially when I saw that I'd have to inflate this ball with a straw. It was remarkably easy to inflate (although it took a few tries to seal it without too much air escaping). It has the same look and feel of the Pilates ball that's used in the studio. It comes with a 'cheat sheet' and I do about 75% of the exercises. A nice addition to my home exercise routine." — EVGreen

Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).
23
A wall mount for gym equipment
Amazon
Keep foam rollers, yoga mats, resistance bands and other exercise equipment off the floor with this compact storage solution.

Promising review: "I love this! It was the perfect addition to my home gym and saves me precious floor space. I have loaded this thing up to the brim. I have my 4-foot foam roller, my *two* yoga mats, knee support mat, my stretching ropes and my resistance bands on this thing and it could probably handle more weight if I hadn't run out of room." — Holly Holcomb

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
24
A TRX Suspension Training System
Amazon
Do push-ups, pull-ups, planks and more bodyweight moves. All you need to do is anchor it to a beam and give yourself a couple of feet to move around.

It comes with a suspension training strap, indoor/outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster and a mesh bag.

Promising review: "I don't always have the time/inclination to go to the gym, and having this at home allows me to get in a proper workout without leaving the house. It's just a fun way to try new things and use muscles that you wouldn't be able to otherwise. I can't do pistol squats in real life, but I can with this thing! It's incredibly easy to use and to adjust." — Cersar

Get it from Amazon for $129.95.
25
A pair of athletic socks
Amazon
They each have a heel tab design and are made with breathable material. You can go the distance rather than deal with stinky, sweaty and irritated feet while you run.

Promising review: "So you know that problem when your running socks slouch below your shoe, and WHAM! Blister. This does not happen with these socks. That little tabby-thing in the back is amazing for preventing sock slippage and these are awesome. They're not too heavy (which is great—dude, I hate bulky socks!), but they're hefty enough that you don't feel like you're going to put a hole in the sock after the first few runs. I'm crazy prone to blisters, and these are perfect." — Amy

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes and in 23 different color packs).
26
A budget-friendly fitness tracker
Amazon
Monitor your heart rate, count steps and see more metrics while you exercise.

Promising review: "If you want to start tracking your workouts, walks, steps, heartbeat and sleep cycles, this is a great low cost option. It offers some control of music, you can view recent texts, set alarms and timers and other stuff as well. The magnetic charger (charge it maybe once a week?) charges very fast. It's a solid fitness tracker that looks and feels great with some little bonuses." — Drew Alexander

Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in eight colors).
27
An agility ladder
Amazon
You can set it up in your garage, backyard or basement, in case you want to work on quick circuits without knocking anything over.

Promising review: "Yes4All has never let me down and this agility ladder is no exception! A great addition to my fitness routine, this ladder is sturdy, a great size and I love that it comes with a carrying bag." — currenakat

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in seven colors).
28
A pair of running insoles
Amazon
They're are designed to minimize shock by 40% and help keep your feet smelling fresh. Place them in your favorite workout shoes before you head out for a walk or run.

Promising review: "I noticed a difference on the first use. I didn't get shin splints while jogging so now I can just focus on going farther. I am thankful I tried these first before buying new shoes. Thank you so much for providing an affordable relief option for runners!" — Amazon Customer

Get a pair from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three sizes).
29
A portable rowing machine
Amazon
Your arms and back will feel the burn while you enjoy an upper body workout anywhere at home. You can also use the digital monitor to keep track of stats during exercise sessions.

Promising review: "This is very lightweight and portable. It fits nicely on a runner rug next to my bed and doesn't move around when I use it. The settings are easy to adjust, and it is quiet. I use it in the morning while I catch up on the news. I was reluctant to get a piece of exercise equipment but am very glad that I did!" —Caren S.

Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
30
A cooling towel
Amazon
Rinse under cold water, wring it out and drape around your body to prevent overheating while you work out.

Promising review: "This towel has actually kept me working out and feeling good during hot days. I normally would force myself sluggishly to finish when the temperatures climb, but the towel kept my core down well enough that I did not overheat. A great solution and makes a great gift for the fitness enthusiast!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in four colors).
31
An ab roller wheel
Amazon
Grip onto the handle bars, roll forwards and backwards and feel your obliques get to work while you binge-watch TV or listen to a podcast.

Promising review: "Up to this point I had been using an Olympic bar and weights to do this exercise. What a space saver and easy to transport with you if you need to workout while on the road. It's sturdy, easy to use and fun. A must for any home gym." — Randy

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
32
A blender bottle
Walmart
It'll easily blend protein powder into oat milk, coffee or water so you can get the nutrients you need after a cardio or strength-training session.

Promising review: "Love this! Perfect for making breakfast shakes and anything that needs the powder to get mixed in really well. The ball does a great job of getting all the ingredients incorporated and not stuck to the sides of the bottle." — Thriftyshopper

Get it from Walmart for $8.50+ (originally $19.99, available in 11 colors) or Amazon for $8.50+ (available in two styles and in 23 colors).
33
And a Core Max 2.0
Amazon
You can do crunches, push-ups and multiple bodyweight movements with this compact device.

Promising review: "I've turned my dining room into a gym and this perfect size piece of equipment is the right size. First thing I liked is there is no assembly! It comes with a guide on different exercises you can do. I have already used it and I'm headed back down to use it again." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $53.98.

