28 Products You Need If Your Pet Has Taken Over Your Home

Popular items from this list:
-
A pack of stain removal pads for getting rid of those pesky pet stains by simply setting a pad down and stepping on it.
-
A compact air purifier to get rid of any pet dander and other allergens hanging around in your air, making it hard to live a sneeze-free life.
-
An extra-wide pet gate so you can finally keep your dog out of the kitchen, where their fur has landed in too many uncovered saucepans.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A self-grooming cat brush
Promising review
: “My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and new he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it!
We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall.” — T. Mangiaracina
A pack of 20 stain removal pads for getting rid of those pesky pet stains
Promising review
: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE.
After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” — Lisa Koivu
A nontoxic pet odor and stain remover
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business making everything you and your pet need to live a clean and fun life. From treats to toys, they've got what you need!Promising review:
“I never write reviews but I'm writing one for this amazing spray!! I know what you're thinking, I thought the same: that's an awful lot to pay for a bottle of spray cleaner. I get it, and it's worth every penny!!! I have two large dogs who are potty-trained, however my niece accidentally shut them in one of the spare rooms while we were upstairs (bless her tiny heart) so they took it upon themselves to hate-pee allllll over the carpet in there!! When we finally took a black light to the carpet, we discovered the true horror of our situation; CSI crime scenes had nothing on us! We tried EVERYTHING. I found this product, read the reviews, and hit the 'buy now' button with all of my hope riding on Prime shipping and a spray bottle. NO ODOR, NO STANK, LIGHT CLEAN SMELL BUT NO FAKE FLOWERY COATED AIR!!!! This stuff is a MIRACLE!!!” — N. Garcia
A compact air purifier
Promising review
: “This purifier definitely works as described. I have children with allergies that can get really bad and after the purchase of this filter we can all tell the difference in the quality of air in the room. We also have pets and it keeps the amount of dust and pet dander way down. Also the noise level in sleep mode is little to none. You almost forget it’s in the room. I look forward to getting additional units for the bedrooms and other parts of the house.” — Victoria M.
An airtight food storage container with snap-lock latches
Promising review:
"My cat loves tearing open food bags. And in our small kitchen, keeping the cat food in a drawer was taking up valuable space. I quickly got sick of going to the garage to portion dog food. This container made my life so much better.
My dogs’ food (right now a 15-pound bag) fits perfectly in the bottom (fills to about two thirds) and my cat’s food can go in the top. Now all their food is in one location and the container is kitty-proof." — Emaina
A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner
Promising review
: “This has made my list of Top Five Amazon purchases EVER. I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage from the constant flow of pups. I had been scrubbing the spots individually as they happened with a spot treatment, but I was left with discolored and stained cushions. I also didn’t feel like the scrubbing was truly getting the couch CLEAN. These cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. I am amazed! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!” — Ivy
A set of clear couch protectors
Promising review:
"I have three cats and these are great to protect my new fabric couch!! They deter them and don't fall off, and I can barely see them.
They are bigger than you'd think and easy to cut for custom sizes! I also use them at the corners of the doors on the carpet to prevent them from scratching up the corners of the carpet when I lock them out of my room." — Kari
An extra-wide pet gate
This gate has a small cat gate so your kitty can make their way around your home.Promising review
: “This is a lifesaver if you have cats and cat-turd-loving dogs. My dog could clear the gate, but she knows to respect it and it's enough to keep her out of the litter boxes. We have a second one on a bedroom so the cats can get a break from the puppy and take a nap and eat in peace. I have no idea what we'd do without the gates to help keep the peace and let the cats get away from the puppy (who is way more interested in playing than they are). Plus I don't have to deal with puppy turd kisses anymore.” — Elle Kittrell
An adjustable door strap
Parents have also used this to keep human little ones out of no-no areas.Promising review
: “This is one of those products that you get and you're like, 'How did I not think of this myself?' It's a great way to keep the dog out of the litter box. My dog thinks the litter box is a snack bar (gross), and we had resorted to blocking him from the closet with the mess that was a lamp and the cats' scratching post, which looked awful and added clutter to the house. Not to mention it was a pain in the butt to move both every time we had to clean the litter box. This adjustable strap lets you decide how open you want the door to be, and it's perfect.” — Casey May
A dog paw-cleaning device
Promising review:
"Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!
I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini goldendoodle that is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" — Rachel
A flea and tick collar
Promising review
: “I have used these collars for many years now on my animals and they are the best! My animals don't scratch at them; they have never had any type of reaction to them. They still work great even if they get wet! Well worth the money!!!” — CSS
A durable furniture cover for your armchairs and couches
Promising review:
"Bought these as a 'just in case the brand new sofa arrives lighter than expected.' It did, and we needed them. We have SEVEN dogs and these suckers are awesome. I have not once had a freak out about the new sofa because these things haven’t moved at all.
I’ve maybe re-tucked once or twice — in FIVE DAYS." — VetMedNut
An extendable lint roller on a stick
Promising review:
"These work great for pet hair on beds, furniture, pet beds, dog kennels, area rugs, cars, pretty much anything you can think of! My black lab sleeps in my bed that has a white quilt comforter, and this makes it super easy to just roll across every morning when making the bed. The sheets are easy to tear off and don’t unravel when rolling." — Ashley D.
And a pet hair remover to reclaim your couch
Promising reviews:
"The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
A large capacity pooper scooper
Promising review
: “Oh my gosh. I can't believe I waited so long to buy one of these. I just wasn't sure how necessary it was, especially when I have had to buy so many other things for my now 10-month-old pup. Surely my method of a small garden shovel and bag was good enough. But it took a while and got to be pretty tiresome, especially when I'm only out there once or twice a week. Doody rolling off the shovel before making it into the bag and whatnot...I'd finally had enough My favorite thing about this scooper is how I can attach regular grocery store bags to the little slots on the outside. Keeps the whole process neat and tidy and I don't have to buy any kind of special bag to make that happen. It seems very sturdy.” — Squirrel717
Folding pet steps because your pup has already claimed a side of your bed
Promising review:
"Great value and works really well. We have two large dogs (85 pounds and 92 pounds) and two big trucks (large SUV and GMC Sierra, a tall pickup truck) and this works just fine. It's just an inch or two short of the back of my SUV and maybe 6 inches shorter than the back of the Sierra. It's an easy extra step for the dogs. Folds down nicely to fit in either truck, and the dogs really do not have any problems getting in or out. Really helping our backs…NOT lifting these big (old) dogs in and out of our vehicles!
" — Kristina
A faux lambskin self-warming bed
Promising review:
"I had to order a second bed, because my two cats are fighting over the first one I bought. But honestly, it's been kinda funny watching the battles. Trust me, your cat(s) will love this bed." — Leslie D. Van Damme
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A gentle deshedding glove
Promising reviews:
"The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof:
just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much?!?! After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back.
Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand.
" –AnaMaria Glavan
"I don’t know how I lived with five cats and a dog without this fantastic hair-removing device." — Richard Spillane
A pack of Burt's Bees cat wipes
Promising review:
"Our son was having a lot of dander on his back near the base of his tail. We kept up the brushing but it wasn't going away. Looking at the reviews I decided to go for the dander wipes. Well I have used it twice and was blown away. His dander is pretty much all gone now. Plus his hair seems shinier and silkier after his brushing and using the wipes. Not to mention our baby boy looks just like the cat on the packaging.
All around I will continue to buy these and use once a week or twice every two weeks to keep up his beautiful orange coat. Thanks Burt's Bees!" — Tom Cincotta
A 10-pack of hairball control cat treats
Promising review:
"They work beautifully to minimize vomiting, coughing, and retching associated with hairballs.
We have three cats. Two of them have mild hairball issues during shedding seasons, and one of them just vomits all year long if untreated. We used to use Laxatone or Cat-Lax, etc. This worked when we used it, but they hate it, so we had to apply it to their paws during a messy wrestling match, and they would occasionally violently shake it off onto the carpet or wall. As a result, we did not give it regularly, and there was a lot of cat vomit. These treats work like a charm, and without the messy wrestling match associated with putting glop on their paws. The cats all love them.
" — Patricia
A sleek robot vacuum that'll quietly clean up all the fur and dirt
Promising reviews:
"I have two cats and am personally in possession of really long hair. Having a robot vacuum to just keep on top of cat fur, human hair, and whatever else gets tracked into the house was something I wanted. I bought this and fell in love." — Gina
"I've been in the market for a robot vacuum for quite some time, and, after a recent back surgery, vacuuming manually wasn't easy. I purchased this vacuum and have been very pleased with it. Its slim design gets under the dressers, beds, other furniture, and all the tight spaces that I couldn't get to with an upright vacuum cleaner. This makes a very low sound while in use, and honestly, I don't even realize it's operating, as the sound is pleasant (not loud at all)." — Teach3
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy
A doggy ScratchPad starter pack for filing down your pup's nails
ScratchPad for Dogs
is a small biz based in Atlanta. This pack also comes with four Etta Says! dog treats at a buy two, get two free discount, a training guide for front and hind feet and free email training support.Promising review:
"My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down and it’s made the process 100% easier. Fast shipping too." — Etsy customer
Nonclumping kitty litter
Promising review:
"This review is so long overdue. This is the best litter in the world. My primary hesitation with keeping the lost kitty my fiancé brought home was the stupid litter box. I hate them. They're awful. We tried several litter types before I stumbled upon this stuff and I cannot tell you all how wonderful it is. I rave about it to anyone I know who has a cat. The reason I am writing this review is because we recently moved and forgot our next bag of litter, so we had to use clay litter for a week. It has reaffirmed that I will NEVER go back.
Get this litter, you will not regret it!!" — Carly Nichole
A hand-poured pet odor-eliminating soy candle
Based in Washington, Dick Cat Candles
is a mom-owned small Etsy shop that makes uniquely themed and scented candles.Promising review:
“I got the yuzu and satsuma scent, and OMG it smells so good! Very fragrant but still light and fresh” — Linda Zhen
Training pads made with activated carbon
Promising review:
"Who writes a review on piddle pads? Well, evidently me.
I’ve been around in the puddle pad world and tried all kinds. There are two reasons I’ve changed over to this brand. Color: instead of white pads with standout lovely yellow spots, these seem to absorb and camouflage the pee pee.
That’s just a visually good thing. And the second reason I'm sold? Weight and size: I’m not sure what kind of crazy magic is going on here, but this appears to be a thin pad, not cottony or quilted. But it absorbs the same amount. And puppies who like to shred them aren’t as likely to do so with these; maybe it's their lack of fluff content?" — Ronda Gilger
Or calming bites made with chamomile and L-Theanine
Promising review
: “I have a goldendoodle who is very energetic and has anxiety when left alone even for a short period of time (like when I take a shower). I work from home most of the time so he isn’t left alone for more than two to four hours but he still manages to destroy anything left out that he can reach. But now with these, he seems to mellow out and he isn’t as destructive. I only give him one chew on the days I see he is especially anxious and it seems to do the trick.” — Andrea L
A handmade catnip toy
Simply B Vermont
is a small Etsy shop supporting local pet rescue groups with their profits.Promising review
: “I give these kicker toys 10/10! They are great quality and have so many beautiful designs to choose from. If your cat doesn’t usually like catnip toys they will absolutely love these! The homemade blend is so fresh and strong that my cats go right to it each time. Definitely will be buying again!” — Doryana
A pack of 120 dryer sheets that repel pet hair and lint
Promising review:
“We have two dogs, and they shed all the time. These are truly a game changer!! No more dog hair coming out of the dryer stuck on our clothes!” — Michelle Cifuentes