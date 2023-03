A set of vacuum storage bags

I use these myself to store coats, blankets, and other bedding, and they work great! I've also used the name brand, and while those work really well too, these are just as good in my opinion. I bought the ones I use now back in 2019, and they're still good four years later. Each order comes with a screw-in pump you can use to suck out the air, or you can use your vacuum — I've tried both ways and both work well! They come in multiple sizes, and you can browse around the set options to get the number and the size varieties that would work for you. The medium's good for t-shirts, the large is good for coats, sweaters, and sheets, and the jumbo is best for things like queen- and king-sized comforters. Although for a while I had my entire "linen closet" in one of the jumbo ones!"I have so many blankets and linens. I can’t help myself, I love them and my daughter seems to have picked up the habit. We have run out of room in the linen closet. But now we can get twice as many items in the closet. Once all of the air is sucked out they stay that way. After trying many variations in size, I’ve decided that medium bags works best for me. I have purchased the variety pack and there is a use for every size though. The Amazon bags are just as good as the other brands and they cost less. These work with any vacuum cleaner, but they come with a hand pump if you want a work out. And the small bags are good for packing in a suitcase." — Ela