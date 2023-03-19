Amazon

A go-to under-makeup daily sunscreen

I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face everyday. (Even if you don't use a retinol though, wearing sunscreen everyday is incredibly good for the longevity of your skin.) For the first few years, I stubbornly insisted that I should be able to find a decent, non-greasy sunscreen option at the drugstore. And while I still hold that I shouuuld be able to find such a thing, I tried four or five different formulas — even ones that were supposed to be matte or non-greasy — and all of them left me with an oil-slick face by the end of the day. Finally my mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas in 2019 (moms do know best sometimes) and have kept buying it ever since.



I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in I have no issues. I've worn makeup maybe a grand total of thirty times over the past few years, but every time I have, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. I use it daily, so a bottle lasts me about five or six months, but I love it so much I don't mind rebuying.