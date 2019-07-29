HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you’re looking to grow in your career, explore a new field, develop new skills or find a new hobby, this roundup of eLearning courses will help you build a repertoire with a breadth of skills at less than $20 per course. From piano to social media, coding, copywriting and filmmaking, these ten eLearning courses have what you need to become a modern-day Renaissance person.

Take a look below, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Never taken a lesson in your life? No problem. Start out playing like a pro with Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano and Keyboard. This innovative approach will take you step-by-step from beginner to intermediate and beyond.

Buy Now: Get the full Pianofall course including 10 hours of instruction for only $15.

Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard - $14.99



See Deal

Whether you’re a YouTuber, hobbyist or aspiring filmmaker, the Complete Filmmaker Guide will break down the video production process in five hours. Learn essential pre-production, filming and editing skills to get ready to produce your own creative projects.

Buy Now: The Complete Filmmaker Guide is available for just $15.

The Complete Filmmaker Guide - $14.99



See Deal

Public speaking is foundational for emotional intelligence, people skills, presentation, and communication. The Instant Public Speaking Master Class will help you build the confidence and public speaking readiness that you need to succeed.

Buy Now: The Instant Public Speaking Master Class is on sale for a limited time at $10.

Instant Public Speaking Master Class - $9.99



See Deal

Master the most widely used office software in the United States with the 15-hour Microsoft Excel From Beginner to Advanced course. Learn the most popular Excel tools and navigate the software with ease and efficiency.

Buy Now: Get this course for 92% off at $11.

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced - $10.99



See Deal

Learn to change old habits, learn new skills and even alter memories with Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain. Through cutting-edge research and hands-on training learn all about neuroplasticity and how to use it to your advantage.

Buy Now: Start training your brain today for just $11.

Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain - $10.99



See Deal

Learn the in’s and out’s of the lucrative industry of website development by building 25 websites and apps from scratch with the Complete Web Developer Course.

Buy Now: This course is on sale for $12.

The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 25 Websites - $11.99



See Deal

The Podcast Master Class: A Complete Guide to Podcasting is the perfect starting point for any aspiring podcaster. This all-in-one-package has what you need to start, record, edit, grow, promote and grow your podcast.

Buy Now: The Podcast Master Class: A Complete Guide to Podcasting is just $12.

The Podcast Master Class: A Complete Guide to Podcasting - $11.99



See Deal

Dive into copywriting lessons to learn how to craft clean, convincing copy for marketing, messaging and PR with Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells In 2019.

Buy Now: Start from scratch to gain copywriting expertise with this $11 course.

Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells In 2019 - $10.99



See Deal

Grow from 0 to 40,000 followers in four months with the Instagram Master Class. Harness the marketing power of Instagram with this 20-hour instructional course.

Buy Now: The Instagram Master Class is on sale for $12.

Instagram Master Class - $11.99



See Deal

Learn how to navigate Facebook’s advertising systems and effectively market to your ideal audience with the Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course. This is the top-rated Facebook Ads course on the web and will guide you through the tried and true methods of Facebook marketing.

Buy Now: The Facebook Ads and Marketing Mastery Course has been marked down to only $9.99

These easy-to-use intuitive learning courses have what you need to start mastering new skills and pursuing new passions. Expand your mind and build practical expertise with one or all of these affordable and accessible eLearning courses.

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course - $9.99



See Deal