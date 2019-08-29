Matthew McConaughey Is Teaching At Texas, And People Are Suddenly Very Keen To Learn

Students at the University of Texas at Austin are no doubt eager to learn this fall semester, with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey joining the faculty to teach a film course.
Professor McConaughey will teach a Script to Screen film production class at the Moody College of Communication, a class he previously co-taught as a guest with filmmaker and faculty member Scott Rice.
According to a press release from the university, McConaughey, who earned a film degree from UT in 1993 and remains a familiar sight at football games, said this class was the one he wished he’d had during film school.
“Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” he said.
“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art ― no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”
A student who took his co-taught class in 2016 gave him five stars on Rate My Professors and said the class was “ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT!” (The actor’s signature line comes from the 1993 film “Dazed and Confused,” set in Austin.)
Though students at Moody College are surely thrilled to have the expertise of the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor this semester, many Twitter users who aren’t students (yet) expressed their sudden and immense desire to go to college.
