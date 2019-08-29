Matthew McConaughey Is Teaching At Texas, And People Are Suddenly Very Keen To Learn

Students at the University of Texas at Austin are no doubt eager to learn this fall semester, with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey joining the faculty to teach a film course.

Professor McConaughey will teach a Script to Screen film production class at the Moody College of Communication, a class he previously co-taught as a guest with filmmaker and faculty member Scott Rice.

According to a press release from the university, McConaughey, who earned a film degree from UT in 1993 and remains a familiar sight at football games, said this class was the one he wished he’d had during film school.

“Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” he said.

“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art ― no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

A student who took his co-taught class in 2016 gave him five stars on Rate My Professors and said the class was “ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT!” (The actor’s signature line comes from the 1993 film “Dazed and Confused,” set in Austin.)

Though students at Moody College are surely thrilled to have the expertise of the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor this semester, many Twitter users who aren’t students (yet) expressed their sudden and immense desire to go to college.

See some of the best tweets about his appointment below:

Me applying at UT Austin after I hear Matthew McConaughey is going to be a professor: pic.twitter.com/XeSdov7dtb — Bridget Bundy (@BridgetBundy) August 28, 2019

Matthew McConaughey is gonna be a professor at UT Austin so I guess I’m transferring pic.twitter.com/q83YbAeeeb — shea butter baby ✨🌙 (@50ShadesofKeke) August 28, 2019

Matthew McConaughey is gonna be a teacher in Texas.



YEHAW BITCHES SEE YA IN COLLEGE pic.twitter.com/f7Fz9koLQI — Queen B (@TheBigestFandom) August 28, 2019

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Matthew McConaughey is alright. pic.twitter.com/9Bdov6oCMN — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 28, 2019

imagine walking into class and seeing matthew mcconaughey i’d just pic.twitter.com/XCH1aRZZZH — kass ! (@uzumakass) August 28, 2019

please let me see Matthew McConaughey on campus this year pic.twitter.com/cE5idkOZW5 — Alé (@_untALEnted) August 28, 2019

Imagine walking into film class at UT and Matthew McConaughey comes in saying “Alright, alright, alright let’s get this class started” 😭😭 — gabby🦋 (@gabbycast16) August 28, 2019

i wonder how long it’s going to take matthew mcconaughey’s students to learn how to spell his last name without google — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) August 29, 2019

Will he keep his shirt on in class? — Charlie Avallone (@AvalloneCharlie) August 29, 2019

I could have been taught by Matthew motherfuckin McConaughey but ofc not



Life is a tease and a hoe — Making the frogs gay™ (@ghOwOst) August 29, 2019

I foresee classes filled with women of all ages sighing as one. Prof. #McConaughey — Holly Forsman (@Holly500) August 29, 2019

So Matthew McConaughey is gonna be on Rate My Professor 😩 https://t.co/TCT0RyPDBV — Val 🚀✨ (@vfrancois1) August 29, 2019

Matthew McConaughey is now a professor at the University of Texas, so naturally I’m quitting grad school and switching my major from nursing to film 😊 — Jess🌼 (@Jess_Rene04) August 29, 2019

matthew mcconaughey is going to teach film at the university of texas so i guess i’m moving to texas giddy up girls & gays 💋 — isa (@angelisamariee) August 29, 2019

After binge listening to Matthew McConaughey read Wonder on @calm to fall asleep I could never be a student in his classes I’d garuntee sleep through every lecture 😴😴 — KJ 🥀 (@KJanineBlair) August 29, 2019

Alright alright alright it’s time to waste money to move to Texas just to take Matthew McConaughey’s class ✌🏼 — Margaret Anne🌻 (@AyoItsMargee) August 29, 2019

OF COURSE MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY BECOMES A PROFESSOR AT THE SCHOOL IM TRYING TO GET INTO SO THAT IT CAN BECOME EVEN MORE COMPETITIVE OMFG pic.twitter.com/qOkkwdKtgs — dyvesa ᵕ̈ (@gIossyerim) August 29, 2019

Matthew Mcconaughey is a film professor now in Texas so yeehaw i’ll catch y’all later — kimberlin (@kimberlinnnn24) August 29, 2019

i would never miss a class if matthew mcconaughey was my professor https://t.co/84wT56JCuX — mac ☀️ (@_macnz) August 29, 2019

So some students of film get Matthew McConaughey and you guys get me... alright? Alright. Alright! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/DB64eZL1l5 — sarah morris (@marahsorris_cms) August 29, 2019