Progressive Coalition Urges Nancy Pelosi To Begin Impeachment Proceedings

A coalition of grassroots progressive groups sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Tuesday urging her to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The letter, signed by 30 groups including Credo Action and the Women’s March, expressed “deep disappointment and concern” over Pelosi’s leadership, criticizing her “political excuses” to not begin impeachment proceedings.

“Waiting is a privilege,” the letter reads. “But it is not a privilege available to the families separated by his deportation force or his Muslim ban, or the asylum seekers languishing in Mexico, or people threatened by his embrace of white supremacy, or the LGBTQ people whose rights he is taking away, or the women whose bodies he is trying to control or the communities threatened by his denial of the climate crisis.”

Among the 30 groups that have signed are Credo, a cellphone network operator that champions progressive causes; Justice Democrats, a political action committee closely aligned with several progressive lawmakers who have already called for impeachment; RAICES, a migrant rights group that has been vocally critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies; and Women’s March, a women-led movement that has championed a range of issues.

Pelosi has cautioned against moving forward with impeachment proceedings without an “ironclad” case against the president. But she is facing increased pressure since special counsel Robert Mueller gave a public statement last week on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. Many Democratic lawmakers and nearly half of the Democratic presidential candidates have called to begin the impeachment process.

“In the very near future, the Trump era will be one that evokes the question ― what did you do?” the letter concludes. “We urge you to use your power to lead and to stop asking us to wait.”

Read the letter below: