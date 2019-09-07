'Project Runway' Star Chris March Dead At 56

Designer Chris March, who appeared on the fourth season of Project Runway and went on to dress the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Prince and Meryl Streep, has died at 56.

Sources close to March’s family told TMZ that he died at 1:45 p.m. Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

March, who also appeared on Project Runway All Stars and briefly had his own show, Mad Fashion, had struggled with his health since June 2017, when he fell and hit his head at his apartment. Afterward, he was placed in a medically-induced coma and faced serious complications.

“I fell and hit my head in my apartment. It’s that simple,” March later explained on Facebook. “I passed out and laid there for 4 days. I woke up and called 911 and somehow got to the hospital. In the hospital all sorts of medical problems happened: My blood sugar was over 500. My organs started failing, my right lung collapsed, and they had to give me a tracheotomy and put me on a ventilator.”

He was left partially paralyzed, too.

His friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his ongoing medical treatment, after he said the cost of his health insurance jumped 500 percent.

“Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times,” March said in an April update on the campaign page. “I have tried my best to make strides.”

Following the news of March’s death, Bravo star Andy Cohen, who worked with the reality star, remembered him as “a joy and delight.”

Others remembered him fondly, too.

This absolutely breaks my heart. Chris was such a light on his season of Project Runway. He was one of the first big, boisterous gay men I saw on TV who wasn't the butt of the joke, but the one making everyone laugh. What a light in the world. https://t.co/3qP4ilC21G — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) September 6, 2019

I am heartbroken to learn that we lost ⁦@ChrisMarchLOL⁩. I was lucky enough to work alongside and get to know him years ago in NYC. He was outlandish, over the top and spectacularly funny (and kind). What a loss. 💔 https://t.co/ifvMslwJ2x — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) September 6, 2019

RIP Chris March. You were a creative dynamo. You and your art will be missed. pic.twitter.com/EG65tEo4mq — Stephy (@bunnymeowmeow) September 6, 2019

Very VERY sad to learn about the death of Chris March. One of my favorite PR designers and he had one of the best finale shows in the series pic.twitter.com/zZdO7p5u8r — Jill (@JFran41) September 6, 2019

Sad to learn of Chris March’s passing . He proved he could design for anybody and any body. He had a personality that larger than life. RIP #ProjectRunway — Cindy J 🐝 (@143Nats) September 6, 2019

