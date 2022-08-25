2 Plead Guilty In Scheme To Sell Ashley Biden's Diary To GOP Group

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Ashley Biden, daughter of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. Handout via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday.

The two, both from Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams' office said.

Advertisement

While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the type of property stolen or the organization that paid, the details of the investigation have been public for months.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room. The activist group, which identifies itself as a news organization, said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.