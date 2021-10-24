×
U.S. Edition
News
U.S. News
World News
Business
Environment
Health
Coronavirus
Social Justice
Politics
Joe Biden
Congress
Extremism
Entertainment
Culture & Arts
Media
Celebrity
TV & Film
Life
Style & Beauty
Food & Drink
Parenting
Travel
Wellness
Relationships
Money
Home & Living
Work/Life
Shopping
Communities
Queer Voices
Women
Black Voices
Latino Voices
Asian Voices
Special Projects
Highline
HuffPost Personal
Video
Horoscopes
From Our Partners
Love Struck
It's Up To Us
Newsletters
International
Australia
Brazil
Canada
España
France
Ελλάδα (Greece)
India
Italia
日本 (Japan)
한국 (Korea)
Québec
U.K.
U.S.
Follow Us
Terms
|
Privacy Policy
Part of HuffPost Entertainment. ©2021 BuzzFeed, Inc. All rights reserved.
Log In
Join HuffPost
NEWS
POLITICS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
PERSONAL
SHOPPING
VIDEO
U.S. Edition
×
Entertainment
'Rust' Film Set Tragedy Spurs Call To Replace Firearms With Digital Gunshots
The demands come after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins despite being told it was safe.
Jocelyn Noveck
10/24/2021 01:47pm EDT
Suggest a correction
More:
Alec Baldwin
What's Hot
Army 'Psy Ops' Expert Part Of Trump Team 'Command Center' To Overturn Vote: Report
'Joe Biden' Meets His Cool Jason Sudeikis Self On 'Saturday Night Live'
Ill Lawmaker Makes Florida Surgeon General Leave Her Office For Not Wearing Mask
'Law And Order' GOP 'Coddles Criminals' Like Steve Bannon, Accuses Scathing Editorial
More In Entertainment
What We Know About Alec Baldwin's On-Set Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins
Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down The Aisle At Her Wedding
Andie MacDowell Busts The Wildest Rumor About Herself: 'Really, I Am?'
Halyna Hutchins Remembered As Gifted Cinematographer