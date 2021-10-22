Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun On Movie Set, Killing Cinematographer And Injuring Director

Alec Baldwin, shown here at a film festival in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 7, reportedly fired a prop weapon on a film set Thursday in New Mexico, killing one person and injuring another. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Alec Baldwin discharged a “prop firearm” on the set of a movie he’s filming in New Mexico, killing one crew member and injuring the director on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The Santa Fe County sheriff said deputies responded to an incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set shortly before 2 p.m. local time after two people were shot. Officials said it appeared a prop gun was discharged on the set of the film “Rust,” hitting two people.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to multiple news outlets that it was Baldwin, who is producing the film as well as acting in it, who discharged the weapon. Investigators are still working to determine whether the shooting was an accident, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. A reporter and a photographer at the newspaper reported seeing the actor outside the sheriff’s office in tears.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries, according to Variety, citing the sheriff’s office and the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 100. The film’s director and writer, Joel Souza, 48, was receiving emergency care as of Thursday night.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.

The incident is considered an active investigation, authorities said.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the sheriff’s office said in an earlier statement. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

A spokesperson for the film told Deadline that the incident involved “the misfire of a prop gun with blanks” and that “production has been halted for the time being.”

