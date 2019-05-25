Patriotic 'Trade War' Song Goes Viral In China

These trade wars might not be so easy to win after all, despite what Donald Trump has claimed. An uber-patriotic “trade war” song in China aimed at America is going viral now that Trump has boosted tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese products.

The song, “Trade War,” was written by retired Chinese official Zhao Liangtian, who says he now has 200,000 followers on his social media account, reports Channel News Asia.

The lyrics urge the Chinese to stand fast and support China’s businesses.

“Trade War! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean,” say the lyrics. “If the perpetrator wants to fight, we will beat him out of his wits.”

The music and accompanying video is reminiscent of the Mao Zedong era, with marching Chinese soldiers, explosions and a large fist. The tune is from an well-known wartime anti-Japanese propaganda song from a 1960s film called “Tunnel War,” the BBC reported.

The song was initially posted in a WeChat message group called “The World’s China Writers.”

“Support domestic products, boycott Western goods!!!” notes one comment on social media. Another wag says it’s the new ringtone for his Huawei cell phone.

Songwriter Zhao told CNA: “We want to send word to the American people that we would like to talk and would like to build a good relationship ... but don’t impose unequal treaties on us. The Chinese people have awoken and have stood up.”