13 Propane Fire Pits To Turn Your Backyard Into A Cozy Oasis

Depending on the time of year or where you live, backyards can be a pretty under-utilized space. The effortless addition of a fire pit can turn your outdoor spot into a cozy space infused with ambiance no matter what time of the year.

If the idea of filling up a fire pit with wood then spending hours stoking the flame sounds like an effort not worth undertaking, you’re in luck, because the following list of pits, bowls and columns are all propane-powered. Their easy ignition and flames will last as long as you want them to.

Find lightweight fire bowls that are easy to take anywhere, splurge-worthy concrete installations that emit an impressive fire or elevated fire pits that double as outdoor tables.