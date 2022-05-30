Shopping

13 Propane Fire Pits To Turn Your Backyard Into A Cozy Oasis

The best backyard alternative to smoky, hazardous campfires for this summer and beyond.
Brittany Gibson
Give your backyard the simple upgrade it needs with this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Best-Choice-Products-Outdoor-Backyard/dp/B015JLUESC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" natural stone fire pit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e824be4b05cfc269555ed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Best-Choice-Products-Outdoor-Backyard/dp/B015JLUESC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> natural stone fire pit</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-Manufacturing-67836-Aurora-Firebowl/dp/B00NG14614?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable steel fire-bowl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e824be4b05cfc269555ed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-Manufacturing-67836-Aurora-Firebowl/dp/B00NG14614?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">portable steel fire-bowl</a> or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-63172-Newcastle-Propane-Firebowl/dp/B001H1HL76?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="modern fire-column" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628e824be4b05cfc269555ed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bond-63172-Newcastle-Propane-Firebowl/dp/B001H1HL76?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=628e824be4b05cfc269555ed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">modern fire-column</a>.
Amazon
Give your backyard the simple upgrade it needs with this natural stone fire pit, a portable steel fire-bowl or a modern fire-column.

Depending on the time of year or where you live, backyards can be a pretty under-utilized space. The effortless addition of a fire pit can turn your outdoor spot into a cozy space infused with ambiance no matter what time of the year.

If the idea of filling up a fire pit with wood then spending hours stoking the flame sounds like an effort not worth undertaking, you’re in luck, because the following list of pits, bowls and columns are all propane-powered. Their easy ignition and flames will last as long as you want them to.

Find lightweight fire bowls that are easy to take anywhere, splurge-worthy concrete installations that emit an impressive fire or elevated fire pits that double as outdoor tables.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A lightweight and portable fire bowl complete with natural lava rocks
This pit is 19 inches wide and 11 inches tall.

Promising review: "Who likes campfires? I DO! Who likes smelling like campfire and making everything in the RV smell like campfire for days? NOT ME! This is the glamper's (yes that's a real word) campfire. Easy on, easy off (like the Karate Kid). Well built and I love the cover as it makes transportation easy. A 30 pound propane tank ran it for around 16 hours on the low setting (plenty of heat). Our family spends a lot more time outside around the fire now that's it's so easy. Also passerbys are attracted to the flame and stop in for a chat. We've never had so many friends." — Heather J. Ledeboer
$149.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A propane fire pit encased by natural stones
This pit is 27.6 inches wide and 9.5 inches tall.

Promising review: "Such a great buy and worth the price. The igniter is easy to use. Just a push button. And the battery is super easy to change if need be. The gas valve on the unit was labeled detailed enough so any adult would have no problem starting this bad boy up. The 30,000 btu burner gives off good heat. I got a very well-ventilated garage that I put this in and me and my buddies sat around it all night and stayed very cozy and it was in the around 30 degrees or so outside. The hose it comes with is heavy duty. All around a solid unit. Would be great for driveways or even decks or places you aren't allowed to have an open fire pit. Is very enjoyable to sit around. Very satisfied customer." — Chris krtz
$199.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A rectangular propane fire pit that conveniently doubles as a table when its flames are off
This pit is 42 inches wide and 24 inches tall.

Promising review: "We have been looking for a reasonably priced rectangular fire table for some time and decided on this unit mainly because of the high reviews it had received. We are more than satisfied with our purchase. We wanted something that would give off enough heat to extend our time on our outdoor porch. When turned up all the way, it is like a furnace! We also like that it came with a metal cover for the fire pit and that it also came with bluish green glass marble pieces. Assembly was easy, even for one person." — Edward Risavich
$389.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A modern propane fire bowl column with a colorful stone center
This pit is 19.49 inches wide and 29.13 inches tall.

Promising review: "This propane fire pit is awesome! It looks just like real rocks and takes a regular sized propane tank, which is great because they are easy to get. It is completely put together and all you have to do is attach the propane tank. My kids have been making s'mores on it too! You will love it and I feel it was a great buy! Thanks, Bond Manufacturing, for a great product!" — Allison E.
$236.47+ at Amazon
5
Target
A matte black propane fire pit
This pit is 32 inches wide and 14.5 inches tall.

Promising review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice, when I received it but it exceeded every expectation and more! It comes with lava rocks and makes outdoor life a bit fancier!" — Annster
$220 at Target (originally $350)
6
www.amazon.com
A propane fire pit table with functional faux-wood tabletop
This pit is 28 inches wide and 24.75 inches tall. It's available in two colors.

Promising review: "Easy to install with easy printed instructions. Took me 45 minutes from opening the box to igniting the flame. You can feel the warmth coming off the fire, even on a fairly breezy day. The door for the propane tank is not on a hinge, it is connected by a magnet and rests on hooks. This design works well because you can easily remove the door so it does not get in the way when installing a new tank. I always keep the flame/gas control on 'low.' This puts out enough flame to enjoy the fire pit but conserves the fuel. I have operated the pit for approx. 4+ hours run time on low and have not ran out of propane yet. I would recommend this purchase." — Dwebster
$199.99 at Amazon
7
Wayfair
A weather-resistant lava rock-filled propane bowl
This pit is 28 inches wide and 12 inches tall.

Promising review: "Love, love, love it! Perfect size, perfect weight. We can easily move it around as necessary. We even placed it on a heavy duty rolling pot tray so we can easily disconnect the propane and roll the pot to wherever we need it." — Alishia
$303.99 at Wayfair
8
Wayfair
An outdoor fire pit table crafted from magnesium oxide and organic clay
This pit is 42.3 inches wide and 23.6 inches tall.

Promising review: "We LOVE our fire pit table. The size and shape are perfect and it’s easy to use. The fire and glow is lovely. The fire pit throws off just enough heat. It looks great on our deck by the pool. My family has been enjoying using it this summer and we can’t wait to use it through the fall." — Jessica
$349.99 at Wayfair (originally $579.99)
9
www.amazon.com
A highly rated portable steel propane fire pit ideal for camping or fire on the go
This pit is 18.5 inches wide and 14.65 inches tall. It's available in two colors, two styles, and with or without additional accessories.

Promising review: "I wanted a camp fire without all the hassle of hauling wood, building a fire, and the billowing smoke. If this is you, order this yesterday! The 'rocks' that come with it heat up and glow red like coals when heated. It is perfect. I've already had friends purchase one and they love it as well." — Barry Calfee
$115.30+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A square iron fire pit table with plenty of space to place beverages
This pit is 28 inches wide and 26 inches tall.

Promising review: "This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk. Would buy again for sure." — Derek S.
$199.99 at Amazon
11
Walmart
A lightweight cylindrical metal propane fire pit for areas with limited space
This pit is 15 inches wide and 28 inches tall and is available in two colors.

Promising review: "It's lightweight (probably about 50 pounds with a full tank). It's easy to move and travel with and comes with a nice cover. It does put off nice heat. It's holding up well through many hours and a dozen or so uses. I'm guessing one propane tank should get 20–30 hours of flame time." — Guest
$100+ at Walmart
12
Wayfair
A weather-resistant ceramic fire pit showcasing a classic wooden design
This pit is 35 inches wide and 11.42 inches tall.

Promising review: "This little fire pit is warm but the surface stays cool. It adds so much comfort to morning coffee. It comes with the rocks and outdoor cover touch up paint! The quality is excellent." — ROBOTANGEL
$499.99 at Wayfair (originally $702.99)
13
Wayfair
A splurge-worthy concrete propane fire pit complete with lava rocks
This pit is 56 inches wide and 15 inches tall, plus it's available in two colors.

Promising review: "I love this fire pit. It was windy the first night and the flame barely moved. Had it lit for four hours and the sides did not get hot. So very happy with this purchase. A 20-pound tank will burn for 15 hours on a low setting." — Teresa
$689.99 at Wayfair (originally $969.99)
