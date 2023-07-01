Prosecutors In Rep. George Santos’ Case Turn In Over 80,000 Pages Of Evidence Against Him

Prosecutors said they have more than 80,000 pages of evidence against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in his federal fraud and money laundering case.

Santos learned of the mountain of evidence that will be used against him during a brief court hearing Friday in a Long Island courtroom.

Santos was slapped with 13 charges by the Department of Justice in May for allegedly collecting unemployment benefits while earning a $120,000 annual salary. His charges include wire fraud, theft of public funds, money laundering and lying to the House of Representatives. Santos has pleaded not guilty.

The freshman congressman is a serial liar who has fabricated stories, including the false claim that his mom was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. His mom wasn’t living in the country at the time of the attack.

Questions have also risen about where Santos got $650,000 to pay for his congressional campaign. The House Ethics Committee said they are running a parallel investigation with the DOJ and noted last month that they have already issued 40 subpoenas in their probe of Santos’ alleged crimes.