GOP Lawmakers Go Into Full Troll Mode To Rename Health Care Bill

GOP lawmakers have gone into full troll mode to mock a Democratic health care bill that’s slated for a vote this week.

The Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act seeks to block a Trump administration policy announced last year making it easier for states to circumvent certain requirements under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans opposed to the bill are joking about the legislation, proposing other possible names for the measure.

Rep. George Holding (R-N.C.) has submitted two amendments to the Rules Committee seeking to rename the bill, The Hill first pointed out on Monday.

“Insert Politically Punchy Title That Doesn’t Reflect The Bill Substance Act” was one of Holding’s suggestions; “Nothing In This Bill Would Protect Individuals With Pre-Existing Conditions Act” was the other.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, also joined in, submitting four amendments calling for a title change. His ideas included changing the bill’s name to “Don’t Let States Innovate Act” and “This Bill Limits Health Care Choices Act.”

Walden introduced a bill of his own regarding preexisting conditions earlier this year.

This screenshot from the Rule Committee’s website shows the name change suggestions from both Republicans:

Screenshot/Rules Committee website

The Trump administration’s policy change in October granted state governments more leeway to request waivers from some ACA core requirements.

Critics have said the policy allows health care plans with skimpy benefits and fewer protections for people with preexisting conditions ― a risk that Democrats say their new bill aims at preventing.

Republicans have insisted, however, that the Democratic bill only serves to impede states’ ability to innovate and lower premiums.