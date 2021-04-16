Hundreds Protest Police Killing Of 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo In Chicago

Hundreds poured into the streets in Chicago on Friday evening, protesting the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
The previous day, officials had released footage of the March 29 shooting, sparking outrage. Video showed the seventh-grader being pursued by police, then complying with orders by stopping and turning around with his hands in the air when Chicago police officer Eric Stillman shot him.
Protesters gathered in Logan Square, carrying signs that said “Justice for Adam” and “CPD, stop killing our children.” People chanted in unison: “Adam, we love you. We will not stop until there is justice for you.”
Earlier this week, prosecutors falsely said Toledo had been armed when he was shot, but later walked back the claim. Police bodycam video showed Toledo’s hands were empty and that he was holding them in the air when police shot him dead. Another video from a parking lot camera showed Toledo appearing to toss something behind a fence before putting his hands up.
“I don’t think it matters whether Adam is a choir boy, whether he is involved in some other untoward activity — the fact of the matter is that he was walking in the street and he was shot unarmed,” Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, the Toledo family’s attorney, said at a press conference Thursday. “If you’re shooting an unarmed child with his hands in the air, it is an assassination,” the attorney added.
The protests over the Latino child’s killing by police come just days after Daunte Wright, a Black 20-year-old, was shot dead by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday, sparking demonstrations there. And throughout this week, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been on trial in Minneapolis. Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes last summer.