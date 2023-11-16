Pro-Palestinian Protest Calling For Cease-Fire Erupts Outside DNC Headquarters

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Police evacuated the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., after a pro-Palestinian protest erupted in front of the building on Wednesday evening.

Members of the progressive groups IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace Action and the Democratic Socialists of America gathered with others outside the headquarters for a vigil calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, which has raged for more than a month.

The U.S. Capitol Police said on X (formerly Twitter) that a crowd of approximately 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” in front of the headquarters on Wednesday. Officers evacuated members of the DNC from the building.

Police said they were making arrests and later confirmed that at least one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer. It is unclear how many other arrests happened Wednesday evening. Protesters were cleared out of the area by about 10 p.m.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) tweeted that the evacuation happened after “pro-terrorism, anti-Israel protests grew violent,” claiming that protesters pepper-sprayed officers and tried to break into the building, echoing similar statements on CNN later that evening.

Semafor reporter David Weigel, who was reporting outside the protest, said in a tweet that the demonstrators did not try to enter the building and instead had their backs turned to the entrance to block it off.

In a statement Wednesday night, IfNotNow said that Sherman spread “dangerous and reckless misinformation” about the nonviolent protest, adding that police officers were the ones who responded violently to the gathering.

“The protest at the DNC was a nonviolent, moral act of civil disobedience to call on Democrats to support a ceasefire and an end to our government’s funding of violence against Palestinian civilians by Netanyahu’s far-right government,” the American Jewish group said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister.

Video footage posted to X by IfNotNow shows protesters linking arms and singing in front of the building. In a second video posted later that night, two protesters are seen being pushed down the stairs by police officers. Additional footage shows police shoving protesters, who continue chanting “Let Gaza live!” and “Cease-fire now!”

“Tonight, hundreds of peaceful anti-war activists came to the DNC to call for an end to bombs and violence in order to save Palestinian and Israeli lives. They were met with brutal assaults by the police,” Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, said in a statement obtained by HuffPost. “The Democrats need to decide: will they stand on the side of peace and justice, or will they continue to support war and genocide?”

The protest outside DNC headquarters reflects similar events held across the country urging lawmakers to press for a cease-fire. It follows a large March for Israel rally Tuesday in Washington against antisemitism, NBC News reported.

President Joe Biden said last week that he sees “no possibility” of Israel stopping its military attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The war began with a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, in which an estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken hostage. Since then, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.