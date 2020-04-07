Protester Arrested At Central Park Tent Hospital Tied To Anti-Gay Evangelical Franklin Graham

Police arrested a Brooklyn activist on Sunday for protesting outside a pop-up COVID-19 field hospital in Central Park that’s run by an evangelical disaster relief group.

According to NBC, protester William Talen, who calls himself Reverend Billy, shouted: “They have no business being in New York City. They are the virus.”

Talen then jumped over the outer perimeter barrier of the field hospital, ignored orders to leave the area and “proceeded to plant a flag on a pole into the ground,” NYPD Detective Kellyanne Ort told HuffPost.

Talen was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Today I tried to deliver a rainbow flag to the Samaritans Purse field hospital in Central Park. Franklin Graham and his Lords Army are here with their homophobic racist hustle. Help not hate. pic.twitter.com/zTK8mLmmbe — Reverend Billy Talen (@revbillytalen) April 6, 2020

Last week, Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman urged Samaritan’s Purse to “treat every patient with respect”:

You know those medical tents being constructed in Central Park?



They’re being set up by notorious anti-gay bigot Franklin Graham.



Mr. Graham must promise to treat EVERY patient with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/9ynZ4jHvrU — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 30, 2020

A Samaritan’s Purse spokesman told NBC that the organization’s focus remains on providing the highest level of care to all patients.

“We do not make distinctions about an individual’s religion, race, sexual orientation or economic status,” Graham said.

If you are a Christian doctor, nurse, paramedic, or other medical professional interested in serving COVID-19 patients in our @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospital in NYC, please visit https://t.co/EEw1jNtrrk. pic.twitter.com/5i7EeKxLDi — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 29, 2020

When gay New York writer James Finn tried to volunteer with the organization, he was required to sign the group’s “statement of faith” because the operation was seeking people with the “same mindset,” Finn wrote in Medium.

A representative from Mt. Sinai told NBC that all staff, including workers with Samaritan’s Purse, must adhere to its “principles and guidelines when it comes to not discriminating against patients or staff.”