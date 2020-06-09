Protesting Anti-Racism: Views From HuffPost Readers

“People who have lost their jobs, will be losing their homes and fighting [a] deadly virus and racism have not much else to lose. Trump better [get] a grip on reality because this is just the beginning of a modern day REVOLUTION.”

— GreenPalmTree

“The military and the police are ‘the people’ along with the protesters. This will split the military and the police. Some will side with the so-called president and some with the protesters. This is how civil wars start.”

— Jeff Hardwick