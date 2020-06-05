Protests Around The Nation: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“ALL police should have a degree in sociology/psychology or some area that trains them on how to handle and manage people in all situations.”
— Lurrie Williams
“Change is never clean and peaceful. Look at history, when people were marching and protesting peacefully back in the 60s. What occurred? Black folks were sprayed and attacked by dogs by a racist system. So, all the self righteous folks on here that have a smug remark about violence and criminality better look at their own history of the same behavior. The only difference is [that] today these people are asking for justice.”
— Ricky Smith
“He’ll do anything to get re-elected, even put his supporters at risk. He doesn’t care about them, it’s all about being able to put on his ‘show’ and being adored!!”
— Beverly Farnsworth
“Make each person attending the convention sign an agreement that the state, city and arena are not responsible if they catch the coronavirus while they insist on meeting en force (and can actually manage full capacity).”
— David Hinrich
“In a way, this can backfire on him. If social media companies are going to be held more liable for what users post, either he is going to find himself banned or the publishers will be obligated to fact-check and flag most of his posts, whereas now there is no obligation to do so.”
— Allen Harvey
“What the social media giants don’t want to admit is very few take the time to find out if something is actually true. People gravitate to people who think similarly and use tweets to justify their own belief system. Sounds good enough to be true are the most dangerous types of lies.”
— John Hunigan
“I am literally shaking in anger as a former broadcast reporter watching this live. There was absolutely no reason why this reporter and his crew were taken into custody while fully complying and doing their job.”
— Deborah Barnes
“You choke a man to death and it is recorded and replayed over and over for the world to see and no arrest. You report the news and get arrested? What is wrong with our nation?”
— Just Me
“Michelle Obama speaks the truth. Meanwhile, we have a president throwing gasoline on a fire and sowing division at every turn.”
— Bruce Hunter
“Compare Obama’s thoughtful words to ‘be best’ and you’ll see a stark contrast in leadership.”
— Bob Booblay