Protests Around The Nation: Views From HuffPost Readers

“ALL police should have a degree in sociology/psychology or some area that trains them on how to handle and manage people in all situations.”

— Lurrie Williams

“Change is never clean and peaceful. Look at history, when people were marching and protesting peacefully back in the 60s. What occurred? Black folks were sprayed and attacked by dogs by a racist system. So, all the self righteous folks on here that have a smug remark about violence and criminality better look at their own history of the same behavior. The only difference is [that] today these people are asking for justice.”

— Ricky Smith