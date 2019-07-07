D.C. Police Mobilize To Keep Peace As Proud Boys Face Overwhelming Counter Protest

The Demand Free Speech rally in Washington D.C. by the right-wing Proud Boys and supporters unfolded relatively peacefully Saturday in the face of far greater numbers of counter protesters — and hundreds of police to keep the groups apart.

The self-described “Western chauvinist” Proud Boys were heavily guarded by police as they gathered at Freedom Plaza. Officers worked to keep a safe distance between the group and members of the counter protest #AllOutDC, including black-clad antifascists, to avoid the violence that erupted near the Lincoln Memorial on Independence Day and in Portland, Washington, last weekend.

There were no injuries and no arrests by the end of the day, according to police.

Helmeted members of Antifa were unable to get past police and barricades to confront the Proud Boys. While there were some skirmishes, the two sides never “fully engaged,” The Washington Post reported.

In one effective nonviolent confrontation, members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence marching with hundreds of counter protesters drowned out an interview by an unidentified right-wing reporter by surrounding her and loudly clacking their hand fans.

Clarification: DC Chapter of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence use hand fans to drown out a far-right media host who had been antagonizing #AllOutDC protest crowd [video updated] pic.twitter.com/RFrhfdZsak — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) July 6, 2019

The Proud Boys gathered to protest shutting down threatening right-wing and hate speech on social media platforms. Group founder Gavin McInnes took the stage during the rally in toy handcuffs intended to represent social media restrictions. But then he was unable to get them off — until someone helped him, noted The Daily Beast. Some expected “celebrity” Boys supporters, like former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone, failed to show up for the event, according to the Beast.

The counter rally was held across the street in Pershing Park.

Antifa active again, moving towards F street on 14th pic.twitter.com/JgzGZpAgZs — Olivia R. Sanchez (@oliviarsanchez) July 6, 2019

VIDEO: DC police protect Proud Boys from anti-fascists - one arrest and heavy police escort for right wing near Trump hotel pic.twitter.com/sXURweU4b7 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) July 6, 2019