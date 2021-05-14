Proud Boys Leader Charged In Capitol Attack Feels Betrayed By Trump: 'You Left Us'

“Thousands of people descended on Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to protest the result of the 2020 presidential election,” public defender Corey Endothe wrote in a February court filing. “Egged on by Donald Trump, other politicians, his legal advocates, and the news media these people believed the election had been stolen. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people entered the Capitol building as Mr. Nordean is alleged to have done.”

The new Telegram messages uncovered by prosecutors also show how the Proud Boys coordinated their plans for the day’s violence.

“Drag them out by the fucking hair if they steal it,” one member wrote in the chats.

“Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us,” Nordean posted just days before the attack. “Fight we will.”

In April, bail was revoked for both Nordean and Biggs after federal prosecutors successfully argued the two men were central figures in planning the attack.

Trump, upon leaving office, relocated to his Florida country club.

“Fuck you Trump you left us on [t]he battlefield bloody and alone,” Nordean wrote on Trump’s last day in the White House.