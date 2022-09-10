Proud Boys Who Wrote 'Murder The Media' On Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot Plead Guilty

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group pleaded guilty Friday to obstructing the certification of a presidential election when they participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Ochs ― a 36-year-old self-described “elder” of the Proud Boys who founded the group’s Hawaii network ― and his accomplice, 32-year-old Nicholas DeCarlo, wrote “Murder the Media” on a door leading into the Washington building, the Department of Justice said. “Murder the Media” was the name of the men’s social media channel.

“We’re not supposed to be here, this is beyond the fence,” Ochs told DeCarlo at one point, according to court documents.

“We’re all felons, yeah!” DeCarlo replied.

Once inside the Capitol, the two discussed finding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Where’s Nancy?” DeCarlo shouted in the building. “Nancy’s office!” both men yelled on video, according to court documents.

The two also went through a Capitol police officer’s duffel bag, and DeCarlo took a pair of plastic handcuffs.

“Sorry we couldn’t go live when we stormed the fuckin’ U.S. Capitol and made Congress flee,” Ochs said on video, according to the Justice Department.

The guilty pleas come as additional Proud Boys face trial for their role in the Jan. 6 attack. Five others, including group leader Enrique Tarrio, are charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly plotting to use violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

At the end of August, Proud Boys member Joshua Pruitt was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in the riot.