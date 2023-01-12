Opening Statements Begin In Proud Boys Seditious Conspiracy Trial

A seditious conspiracy trial for Enrique Tarrio (above), longtime chair of the Proud Boys, and four other leaders of the group begins Monday in federal district court in Washington, D.C. Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty

WASHINGTON — The seditious conspiracy trial involving five Proud Boys leaders began in earnest Thursday with opening statements, in which prosecutors cast the street gang as a driving force behind the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Enrique Tarrio, the gang’s longtime chairman, sat in D.C. federal court with his four co-defendants — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — and a small army of defense attorneys and legal aides, who were preparing to argue that the Proud Boys’ violent actions at the Capitol were both unplanned and constitutionally protected.

All five Proud Boys have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, the most serious of which is seditious conspiracy, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On Thursday, prosecutors kicked off opening statements with a primer on the Proud Boys organization, showing how the gang created a new leadership chapter following the election of President Joe Biden and began preparations for what they saw as their last stand for Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

“In the days after the election, these men began calling for action — calling for war — if their favorite candidate was not elected,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough in court. He showed the jury the infamous clip of then-President Trump saying, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate in September 2020.

“These men did not stand back, they did not stand by. Instead, they mobilized,” McCullough said. “They’d agreed to use any means necessary — including force — to stop congress from certifying the election.”

McCullough showed photos and videos of the gang’s communications and promo material surrounding the attack, showing how they rallied one another leading up to Jan. 6, and celebrated their violent exploits afterward.

He displayed a promotional video, shared by Rehl, depicting Proud Boys brutally attacking people in the street set to music, as clips of Infowars’ Alex Jones screeching and the words “Fuck Antifa” flashed on-screen. Another message, posted by Tarrio on Jan. 6, read: “Make no mistake, we did this.”

The Proud Boys defendants showed up wearing suits, and throughout the proceedings grinned at one another and whispered among themselves. Often Tarrio would look toward the audience, where his mother, Zuny Duarte, sat alongside other Proud Boys supporters.

Also in the audience this week was Randy Ireland, a former Proud Boys chapter leader from New York who was recently removed from the courtroom in another Jan. 6 case after he shouted at former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone in court, calling him a “piece of shit.” Ireland was holding a notepad bearing a Proud Boys insignia, and told HuffPost on Wednesday he was there to write news stories in support of the gang, whom he described as his “brothers.”

The high-profile case could shed new light on the attack at the Capitol, and deep-rooted connections between the Proud Boys, their extremist allies, and top-level GOP and law enforcement officials.

