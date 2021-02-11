Feds Bust Five Proud Boy Associates They Say Aided Mob In Capitol Attack

Federal authorities have arrested five people ― two in Arizona and three in Missouri ― who they said joined a group of Proud Boys during the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last month and are suspected of leading the charge at the police line.

William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Colon, Felicia Konold and Cory Konold face charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chrestman also faces a count of threatening to kill a federal law enforcement officer.

Federal authorities said that the group wore tactical-style gear, including helmets and gloves, and appeared to be coordinating their movements. Each of the subjects wore orange tape during the attack, according to the feds.

Additional people may have been involved in this particular conspiracy, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The affidavit indicates that authorities used data obtained from cell phone sites to pin down the locations of the suspects in and around the U.S. Capitol.

Chrestman — who is from the Kansas City, Kansas, area — allegedly yelled at Capitol Police officers that he’d “take your fucking ass out” if they used non-lethal crowd control, and told other members of the mob not to allow the Capitol Police to arrest another rioter. Chrestman also riled up those outside the Capitol, telling them to “take” back their house.

The feds later got a tip about Felicia Konold’s posts on Snapchat in which she allegedly bragged about her conduct in the Capitol. She reportedly said that she never could have imagined “having that much of an influence on the events that unfolded” and said that people were “willing to follow” her during that attack.

“You fucking lead, and everyone had my back, dude, everyone,” she said. “We fucking did it.” She also posted a challenge coin from the Kansas City Proud Boys.

