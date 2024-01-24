Weird NewsUtahfishPranks

Utah Teen Facing Charges After Allegedly Taping Fish To ATMs

Police believe the 17-year-old was responsible for dozens of fish-taping incidents between August and October.
David Moye
Gill-ty as charged?

A teenage boy in Provo, Utah, is facing charges after allegedly taping fish to various ATMs in the city ― and even a police car.

And, of course, the fishy behavior was all documented on social media.

Authorities at the Provo Police Department alleged that the unnamed 17-year-old was responsible for about a dozen fish-taping incidents between August and October, according to Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU.

One photo showed three fish taped to a police car, according to Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX.

A teen is facing charges after allegedly taping fish to ATMs at various banks in Provo, Utah.
Provo Police Department

Authorities told KSTU they suspected the fish taping was done in innocent fun, but charged the teen with two misdemeanor counts of causing property damage back in December, mainly because cleaning up the fish carcasses off cars and ATMs started to cost money.

After the teen was referred to juvenile court, the case was officially closed, according to Salt Lake City NBC affiliate KSL TV.

Officials told the station they did not know where the teen got the fish.

The fish-taping photos were uploaded to an Instagram account titled “fish_bandit84,” which has the tagline, “Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs” and promises, “No fish were harmed in the process.”

