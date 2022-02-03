Biden Admin Officials To Reporters Asking For Evidence: Just Believe Us

PSAKI: Skeptical of the U.S. military’s assessment when they went and took out an ISIS terror ― the leader of ISIS?

RASCOE: Yes.

PSAKI: That they are not providing accurate information ―

RASCOE: Yes.

PSAKI: — and ISIS is providing accurate information?

RASCOE: Well, not ISIS, but, I mean, the U.S. has not always been straightforward about what happens with civilians. And, I mean, that is a fact.

PSAKI: Well, as you know, there’s an extensive process that the Department of Defense undergoes. The president made clear from the beginning, at every point in this process, that doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties was his priority and his preference.

I just reconfirmed, and I think our national security colleague who did a briefing this morning also reiterated that the individual who was the target detonated himself, killing his entire family.

Given these events just happened less than 24 hours ago, we’re going to give them time to make a final assessment. And they’ll provide every detail they can.