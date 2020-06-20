Public Enemy has released a new anti-Trump protest anthem.

The DJ Premier-produced “State of the Union” ― released online for free Friday ― rails against Donald Trump without mentioning the president by name.

“All we know is Trump has gotta go….,” the hip hop group (which is still very much together following that hoax) wrote on YouTube.

Footage of Trump, police brutality and anti-racism protests feature in the video.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side,” the legendary group’s frontman Chuck D declared in a statement Friday.

“But it’s not enough to talk about change,” he said. “You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ’cause it does.”

Check out the music video here:

Chuck D has previously called Trump the “King Devil,” “the epitome of a white supremacist,” a “weapon of mass distraction” and a “white alpha male who looks down on other peoples and bullies others to get what he wants.”

His Prophets of Rage supergroup’s 2017 single “Hail to the Chief” focused on Vice President Mike Pence.

“It’s important not to trivialize this dude,” Chuck D said at the time of its release. “There’s an underlying layer to this administration that is very sinister.”

Check out that video here: