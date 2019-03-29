40 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Shopping At Publix

Some grocery stores have cult-like followings, and Publix is one of them.
The Florida-based supermarket chain is known for its consistent store layouts, its BOGO sales and, of course, its beloved chicken tender “Pub Subs.”
We’ve rounded up 40 tweets for those who love to hate and hate to love Publix. Enjoy!
Telling me you dislike a Publix chicken tender sub is basically you announcing that you aren’t to be trusted.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 2, 2017
I just faked an I forgot something moment for more free crab dip at Publix.— Jamie L. Reeves (@blondemomblog) April 9, 2009
The first thing my grandparents made me do when I got to Florida was take my blood pressure at Publix— Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) March 1, 2016
If your Friday night didn't involve a trip to Publix and someone falling asleep on the couch early, are you even in your 30's?— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) March 2, 2019
Any other grocery store: Buy your things and go now.— Phoni Stark (@Steph_I_Will) July 29, 2018
But at Publix: pic.twitter.com/pvWnfWJFNw
*at playground— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) March 1, 2018
Me: Let’s go to Publix...
1-year-old: No! NOOO!
Me: ...to get chicken nuggets.
1: *immediately sprints toward car
20s: Let’s go to India— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) November 18, 2017
30’s: Let’s go for Indian
40’s: Let’s go down the international foods aisle at Publix and get Indian cuisine in a pouch
Hell is the Publix parking lot in Riverside, Jacksonville, Fl. How anyone survives it is proof of the existence of God.— Al Letson (@Al_Letson) February 26, 2019
went into publix to buy stuff to make dinner and left with a case of beer and a stomach full of free sample meatballs— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) October 23, 2017
In the summer of ‘85 my bff and I made a pact that no matter where we were or what we were doing, if “Rock the Casbah” is playing you are required to dance.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) June 2, 2018
So I would like to apologize to these strangers here at Publix.
But a pact is a pact.
I know my Publix like the back of my hand. I make my list based on the aisles. Showed up today and they redid the whole store.— Blockiana (@ElitatheLibra) August 14, 2016
Wife: We have to stop at Publix.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) March 20, 2016
Me: That's an awfully personal thing to do in a pub.
Wife: ...
Me: ...
Wife: No.
I used to work at Publix when I was 16 and I loved nothing more than to blow my $5.75/hr paycheck on Publix bakery cheesecake as soon as I got paid lol— Arya Shark, doo doo, doo doo doo doo (@TrulyTafakari) March 30, 2018
Cant wait to go home to Florida so I can eat a Publix chicken tender sub and make out with an alligator.— Raya (@RayaVlogs) June 15, 2017
Publix doesn’t get enough credit for letting their absolute horniest intern name their ice creams. pic.twitter.com/CrJSAMlIsp— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) March 27, 2019
No crying in public. But you can cry in Publix, the grocery store, that's fine.— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) April 12, 2016
If you like Walking Dead, you’re going to love the Publix near my house right now.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) February 11, 2014
@Publix please stop putting twizzlers on the endcap at the checkout lines. The flesh is weak OK?!!?!?— Blockiana (@ElitatheLibra) March 6, 2018
My wedding cake will be a Publix cake— Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) August 15, 2018
My definition of real love:— Arya Shark, doo doo, doo doo doo doo (@TrulyTafakari) March 28, 2018
Fam visiting me from Florida and bringing me a Publix sub because Publix doesn’t exist in DC pic.twitter.com/aPXxLA8ypl
Every time I wear my publix sweater out in nyc I meet a stranger from florida and together we reminisce about pubsubs— that’s unity— angélica (@angelicallamaa) January 16, 2018
Went to publix— Mattie Rogers (@mattie_rogers) May 16, 2017
Got 5 bottles of wine
And ice cream
And cat food
Hello this is me register lady
I'm sry you had to see this
you know you’re in Florida when 62 is a “cold Christmas” and two dudes in Publix are high-fiving about the wall.— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) December 22, 2018
If you see me at Publix with food on my jeans, no makeup, messy hair and a baby...— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) April 14, 2017
Then you'll know what I look like in person
Guy in front of me in Publix bought a 12-pack of Corona and a box of Fruity Pebbles. I kinda want to go to that party.— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 15, 2018
This old man in Publix got on a shirt that says “I grow my own food, what’s your superpower?” so I told him I make milk 😂— Blockiana (@ElitatheLibra) June 17, 2018
Me, defending @Publix against a coworker's critique. "I can see any Publix and know I'm in a safe place."— Austin Fuller (@AustinFullerNJ) February 28, 2019
I'm pretty tough and rugged until a @Publix holiday commercial comes on.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 19, 2016
To the guys checking out in front of me at Publix buying only 10 bottles of whipped cream and a pack of Camels. What's your secret?— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) December 29, 2013
I get tongue-tied when I'm trying to tell the bagger at Publix I love him. But we've known one another longer than #TheBachelor & Lindsay.— Angie (@AngieLynchipoo) February 26, 2013
*walk up to publix sub deli*— Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) December 9, 2015
“Let me guess, whole chicken tender sub?”
Son of a bitch
I went to Whole Foods because I’ve been to the same Publix three times in three days and it was feeling weird. But then Whole Foods didn’t have what I needed so I went back to the Publix and hid my face. Catch it next week on Law and Order: Boring Unit.— Stephanie Hayes (@stephhayes) March 6, 2019
they need a publix at the airport so i can get a sub or chicken tenders before my flights & pick up grocery’s on my way home when i get back— Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) October 25, 2017
I literally can't say or read Pubix.— Lady E (@cakevans) March 13, 2016
I mean Publix.
Shit.
Publix *just* put calorie counts on its online sandwich ordering screen and holy WOW I wish I'd never seen this— adrian crawford (@Crawf33) November 3, 2016
If you die in Florida you respawn at the nearest Publix— Pringle (@qpringledev) January 14, 2018
*standing next to old couple in Publix*— Mattie Rogers (@mattie_rogers) June 13, 2017
Lady: "We've been together 60 years & look how handsome he looks today, mmmm"
Ma'am I'm crying
Made a rookie mistake and went to @Publix hungry so I blew my budget but ya girl be bargain hunting pic.twitter.com/r6NUs9LNdI— Blockiana (@ElitatheLibra) May 6, 2018
You could almost miss living in Florida when you visit for a few days. Something so enchanting about Spanish moss. And Publix subs 🤣— Arya Shark, doo doo, doo doo doo doo (@TrulyTafakari) December 26, 2017
the fact that u can get slices of publix cake is so not safe— Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) October 22, 2016