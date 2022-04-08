Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans remained without electricity on Friday after a massive, dayslong power outage on the island.

On Wednesday night, a circuit breaker at one of the island’s power plants caught fire, causing an island-wide outage.

Advertisement

“This is horrible,” Luisa Rosado, a mother of two who lives in San Juan, told The Associated Press on Thursday. She complained of recent increases in electricity bills, even as outages have been a problem for years.

“To increase bills when you don’t provide a perfect service ... the level of impunity is absurd,” she added.

The power company said its efforts to restore electricity to more households were expected to carry into the weekend.

Advertisement