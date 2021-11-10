Shopping

Shop The Trend: Puffer Bags To Add To Your Winter Accessories

Carry your everyday essentials in style with these pillowy cold-weather accessories.

Puffer bags allow you accessorize even during the colder months. Bags shown: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tedbaker.com%2Fus%2FWomens%2FAccessories%2FBags%2FQUINSIN-Oversized-Puffer-Nylon-Tote-Pale-Pink%2Fp%2F254157-PL-PINK" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ted Baker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61857094e4b0c8666bdc8a83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tedbaker.com%2Fus%2FWomens%2FAccessories%2FBags%2FQUINSIN-Oversized-Puffer-Nylon-Tote-Pale-Pink%2Fp%2F254157-PL-PINK" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Ted Baker</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-transport-tote-puff-edition-99106363943.html%3Fsource%3DgooglePLA%26noPopUp%3Dtrue%26srcCode%3DPaid_Search%257CShopping_NonBrand_SSC_NCA%257CGoogle%257CMWGGBS00002_99106363943_13612125061_127612821807_341509245328_c__online__9004349%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1aiMBhAUEiwACw25Mfy2fWgAvgu6X16FISMVZ6iO9fzvxTRBCR4ywR6dnqVtE2SuHf911hoCkBIQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Madewell" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61857094e4b0c8666bdc8a83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fthe-transport-tote-puff-edition-99106363943.html%3Fsource%3DgooglePLA%26noPopUp%3Dtrue%26srcCode%3DPaid_Search%257CShopping_NonBrand_SSC_NCA%257CGoogle%257CMWGGBS00002_99106363943_13612125061_127612821807_341509245328_c__online__9004349%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA1aiMBhAUEiwACw25Mfy2fWgAvgu6X16FISMVZ6iO9fzvxTRBCR4ywR6dnqVtE2SuHf911hoCkBIQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Madewell</a>, <a href="https://mymum-madeit.com/collections/bags/products/copy-of-puffer-tote-bag-dirt" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="My Mum Made It" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61857094e4b0c8666bdc8a83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://mymum-madeit.com/collections/bags/products/copy-of-puffer-tote-bag-dirt" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">My Mum Made It</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2Fbags%2FCK2-20151059_SAND.html" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Charles Keith" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61857094e4b0c8666bdc8a83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=pufferbagtrend-KristenAdaway-110921-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2Fbags%2FCK2-20151059_SAND.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Charles Keith</a>
If you live in a climate where you actually experience seasons, the arrival of fall and winter means it’s time to break out your heaviest coat — aka the puffer or down coat. These are typically made using nylon or polyester, and keep you shielded from harsh winds and bitter wind chill with multiple layers of insulating down or synthetic down fibers. But every great winter coat needs an accessory to tag along, and that’s where puffer bags come in.

While puffer bags aren’t brand new to the fashion scene, more brands are coming out with their own versions, like the heavily sought-after Telfar puff shopper.

Made of similar material to puffy coats, these bags look just like their outerwear counterpart and can fit a lot of everyday essentials like your phone, wallet, hand sanitizer and keys (some even fit a small laptop!). Silhouette options are also expansive, including totes, shoulder bags and baguettes. And if you think totes only come in neutral colors, think again. Lilac, pink, red, neon orange and green all make appearances on our roundup of puffer bags.

Many brands are also putting sustainability and transparency first when it comes to the materials they source to make their puffer bags. On this list, you’ll find several options that are made from 100% recyclable materials like recycled water bottles or polyester.

1
The Fuel Ultra-Lite tote bag
Amazon
Stand out from the rest with this roomy neon orange tote. It measures 16 inches by 15 inches by 4.5 inches and features a top zipper to keep all of your belongings secure.

Get it on Amazon for $18.99.
2
The Ugg Krystal puffer tote
Amazon
Ugg products and cold weather go hand in hand, and their puffer tote makes the perfect accessory for a warm outfit. It's fluffy enough to double as a travel pillow and comes in red, black and blue.

Get it on Amazon for $114.95.
3
A rather unique puffer bag
Charles Keith
If you've never seen a handbag that also looks like a platform shoe, then feast your eyes on this multi-textured shoulder bag. The top half has the familiar puffer look and feel, while the bottom is cleated and appears ready for a quick soccer game. It comes with a detachable adjustable shoulder strap. It also comes in is a creamy chalk color that will go great with any outfit.

Get it from Charles Keith for $59.
4
An oversized nylon puffer tote
Ted Baker
For a bag that's just as durable as your puffiest puffer jacket, this oversized tote is essential for travel. It comes in emerald, black, gray and pale pink, and has a detachable phone case in the same color. Use it as a workbag on a cold day or throw your travel essentials in it when you're on the go.

Get it from Ted Baker for $195.
5
A quilted puffer tote bag
Bloomingdale's
Whether you sport it on a night out or as a sleek everyday bag, this quilted tote is a versatile bag option. It measures 12 inches by 12.5 inches and comes with a detachable crossbody strap and a magnetic snap closure.

Get it from Bloomingdale's for $88.
6
A chain handle puffer bag
Charles Keith
This pillowy shoulder bag is full of personality and arrives with both a chunky chain strap and a detachable crossbody strap so you can switch it up depending on what looks best with your outfit. It measures a little over 11 inches wide and almost 8 inches tall. Choose from lilac, blush or other colors like sand, black and cream.

Get it from Charles Keith for $73.
7
The Paloma Wood Elea puffer bag
Garmentory
This green tote from Paloma Wood is the definition of a true puffer bag. It's made entirely of renewed materials such as polyester fillings from recycled water bottles and renewed nylon for the shell and inner lining. It can easily fit a laptop, as it measures roughly 13.5 inches wide and almost 9 inches tall, not including the handle.

Get it from Garmentory for $87.
8
An extra-large Marc Jacobs tote bag
Marc Jacobs
You don't have to worry about not having enough room to fit all of your things with this extra-large tote from Marc Jacob's Heaven collection, which is deeply inspired by well-known pop culture moments. It even has interior slip pockets for easy access to your cards and lip balm. Get it in black or olive green.

Get it from Marc Jacobs for $195.
9
A sporty puffer tote bag
Banana Republic
You can never have too many pockets in a bag, and this cloud-like nylon tote is a prime example. It features multiple zip pockets and two exterior pockets on the side for an umbrella, glasses case or a water bottle. The tote comes in black and white.

Get it from Banana Republic for $149.
10
A checkered puffer baguette
Urban Outfitters
The baguette silhouette is a classic must-have and this bag from UO combines it with jumbo checkered print. It's a little over 9 inches wide and is only available to buy online.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $45.
11
The Tory Burch Ella puffer tote
Bloomingdale's
The Ella puffer tote is big enough to function as an everyday tote, work bag or even a diaper bag. Inside, you'll find a zip pocket and a slip pocket, all protected with the bag's magnetic snap closure.

Get it from Bloomingdale's for $298.
12
The Madewell puff transport tote
Madewell
For a high-quality leather tote, Madewell has you covered. This tote is the puffer version of of their best-selling Transport tote and makes for a great winter swap.

Get it from Madewell for $188.
13
A 100% recycled puffer tote bag
Gap
Made with 100% polyester, this quilted puffer features two padded handles and is big enough to work as a work or school bag. It comes in brown and red.

Get it from Gap for $69.95.
14
A super padded puffer tote bag
My Mum Made it
Introducing another tote that can double as a travel pillow: Australian-based fashion company My Mum Made It's "dirt"-colored puffer. It's super padded, made from recycled polyester and features double carry and longer shoulder straps. It also comes in cream. See it in action here.

Get it from My Mum Made it for $99.
15
The Brandon Blackwood Bianca puffer bag
Brandon Blackwood
New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood made waves in the accessories space with his large array of bags and wallets. While many items are currently sold out, the Bianca puffer bag is available in four colors: navy blue, pink, green and black. These bags are made of nylon and genuine leather and come with detachable crossbody and shoulder straps.

Get it from Brandon Blackwood for $150.
Over-The-Knee Boots That Don't Look Cheap
