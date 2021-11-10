Counterclockwise from top left: Ted Baker, Madewell, My Mum Made It, Charles Keith / HuffPost Puffer bags allow you accessorize even during the colder months. Bags shown: Ted Baker, Madewell, My Mum Made It, Charles Keith

If you live in a climate where you actually experience seasons, the arrival of fall and winter means it’s time to break out your heaviest coat — aka the puffer or down coat. These are typically made using nylon or polyester, and keep you shielded from harsh winds and bitter wind chill with multiple layers of insulating down or synthetic down fibers. But every great winter coat needs an accessory to tag along, and that’s where puffer bags come in.

While puffer bags aren’t brand new to the fashion scene, more brands are coming out with their own versions, like the heavily sought-after Telfar puff shopper.

Made of similar material to puffy coats, these bags look just like their outerwear counterpart and can fit a lot of everyday essentials like your phone, wallet, hand sanitizer and keys (some even fit a small laptop!). Silhouette options are also expansive, including totes, shoulder bags and baguettes. And if you think totes only come in neutral colors, think again. Lilac, pink, red, neon orange and green all make appearances on our roundup of puffer bags.

Many brands are also putting sustainability and transparency first when it comes to the materials they source to make their puffer bags. On this list, you’ll find several options that are made from 100% recyclable materials like recycled water bottles or polyester.