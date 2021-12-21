Shopping

Shop The Trend: Puffy And Jewel Headbands To Elevate Your Winter Wardrobe

Braided, bedazzled and beaded headbands will be your crowning achievement.

Left to right: a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=headbands-griffinwynne-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fproducts%2Flilac-plfa-pearl" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lilac gold braided headband from Loeffler Randall" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=headbands-griffinwynne-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Floefflerrandall.com%2Fproducts%2Flilac-plfa-pearl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">lilac gold braided headband from Loeffler Randall</a>, the <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=headbands-griffinwynne-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fceremonia.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-frida-headband%3Fvariant%3D40200556019876%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26campaignid%3D11617501597%26adgroupid%3D112709065186%26adid%3D479742198927%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA8ICOBhDmARIsAEGI6o19of3voXPYwNkmXezo95wChIWLttEa2zvxvVmCtOUjg8GRZ5mKKIwaAuBOEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Frida headband from Ceremonia" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=headbands-griffinwynne-122021-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fceremonia.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-frida-headband%3Fvariant%3D40200556019876%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26campaignid%3D11617501597%26adgroupid%3D112709065186%26adid%3D479742198927%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA8ICOBhDmARIsAEGI6o19of3voXPYwNkmXezo95wChIWLttEa2zvxvVmCtOUjg8GRZ5mKKIwaAuBOEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Frida headband from Ceremonia</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rhinestone-Headband-Bejewelled-Accessories-rhinestone/dp/B08F5397MX?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" padded rhinestone headband from Amazon." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rhinestone-Headband-Bejewelled-Accessories-rhinestone/dp/B08F5397MX?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> padded rhinestone headband from Amazon.</a>
Left to right: a lilac gold braided headband from Loeffler Randall, the Frida headband from Ceremonia and a padded rhinestone headband from Amazon.

In the world of fashion, some trends never go away, some take 30 years to come back, and others come and go every two years like senate reelections. The puffy headband is in that last camp. She was popular a few years ago, and somehow, as the days turned into months, she is back this winter, bigger and brighter than ever before.

Whether it’s beaded, braided or all over bedazzled, the statement headband is a show-stopper and lifesaver all in one. When you’re running out the door to a last-minute dinner or forgot you had a Zoom meeting and just got out of the shower, throwing on an eye-catching statement headband makes you look like you’re capital-T “Trying.” Nothing says, “I’m intentional with my time” like a velvety puffy adult crown with fake pearls on it.

British musician <a href="https://www.instagram.com/arlissa/?hl=en" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Arlissa" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c09259e4b0bcd2194200e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.instagram.com/arlissa/?hl=en" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Arlissa</a> at The Fashion Awards 2021 November 29, 2021, in London, England.
British musician Arlissa at The Fashion Awards 2021 November 29, 2021, in London, England.

When stepping out into winter winds, a beaded headband is the perfect companion. It balances out your practical, all-weather shoes with a little touch of glam, and it saves you from trying to find necklaces that fit over your turtleneck or wearing earrings that’ll get caught in your scarf. Most importantly, the statement band distracts from hat hair when you do the famous beanie-to-band switcheroo. Throw one in your purse or car and you have an instant cold-weather outfit upgrade. It’s a fashion magic trick you can do on the go, and no one will know the wiser.

Jessica Alba seen on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Alba seen on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

For the purpose of this article, we’re going big with the bands. Diamonds, flowers, jewels, luxe fabrics — the more the better. We’re going for Catherine the Great realness. The theme is opulent, ornate and totally visually popping. Of course, we’re also going for smart shopping, and we want something that can be comfortably worn for while, something that won’t pinch our head or dig in behind our ears. And ideally, we want something that can be worn with a lot of different outfits and in different settings.

If you’re looking to top off your perfect New Year’s Eve outfit or just want a puffy band to rock all winter, we’ve rounded up some show-stopping statement headbands that will instantly elevate your look. Note: If you’re planning to band it up for New Year’s Eve, check the shipping times to make sure your headband will be there in time.

1
Ceremonia
A satin braided headband made specifically for thick hair textures
Ceremonia is a Latinx-owned hair care company that makes all-natural masks, elixirs, oils and serums. This headband is inspired by artist Frida Kahlo, made to protect your hair and not pull strands and has a comfortable fit for thick hair textures.

Get it at Ceremonia for $28.
2
Anthropologie
A pearl band for some mermaid-at-fashion-week energy
Be the belle of the ball with this pearl-covered headband. The little and big beads together give an eye-catching contrast to any outfit.

Get it from Anthropologie for $19.60.
3
Amazon
A padded jewel band for a elevated 'do
For the classic "puffy headband" shape with a little extra sparkle, this band is it. The soft fabric makes it wearable for hours.

Get it from Amazon for $9.85.
4
ArkwardShop on Etsy
A bedazzled *and* braided headband for the best of both worlds
These days, you'll see a lot of braided bands and a lot of bedazzled bands. But a braided bedazzled headband? Now that's a show stopper.

Get it from ArkwardShop on Etsy for $49.50.
5
VeryShine on Etsy
A faux fur headband to channel Lady Gaga in "House of Gucci"
Slip this fuzzy band on for some après-ski realness. It's like earmuffs and a headband all in one.

Get it from VeryShine on Etsy for $12.41.
6
Amazon
A bedazzled fishnet-style headband to really set the tone
If all-over bedazzling isn't your thing, this patterned beading may be more up your ally. It's intricate and interesting without being too overwhelming, and can easily be dressed up or down.

Get it from Amazon for $6.96.
7
Amazon
A light blue bubble-band to get your Glinda the Good Witch on
Nothing pops quite like a bubble. This band evokes fun without being elementary art teacher "zany." Like the "camp" Met Gala, it's the marriage of kitsch and high style.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8
Amazon
A totally regal band that you can pretend you got at some heiress's estate sale
For gems on gems on gems, look no further. This band is here to make friends and influence people. It's the definition of a statement piece that can really tie your outfit together.

Get it from Amazon for $17.96.
9
VeryShine on Etsy
An organza "scrunchie-style" headband for a light look
Rather than a stuffed puffy band, this one is "scrunchie-style," meaning it's airy fabric ruched around a hard band. The organza, lace-like material makes it even lighter.

Get it from VeryShine on Etsy for $16.82.
10
Amazon
A maximalist collection of colors and shapes to steal the show
I bought this for myself, and can attest it's comfortable, doesn't dig behind your ears and the gems all really catch the light. I really love how it uses more "spring" and "summer" tones, but on a "winter" fabric like velvet; it really adds some color and life into a cold, grey day.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
11
Urban Outfitters
A modern take on the flower crown
Pop this baby on for some floral-inspired flair that isn't too flashy. The ruched fabric gives it an organic look, while the cool tone still keeps it chic.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $14.
12
Loeffler Randall
A metallic pleated braided headband from a slow fashion, woman-founded label
Loeffler Randall is a woman-owned accessories and ready-to-wear brand that makes small batches of items to reduce waste. This puffy lamé headband will glisten in the light and give your hair a golden glow.

Get it at Loeffler Randall for $70.
13
Versed Skin
A terrycloth puffer band for your skin-care routine and, of course, selfies
The category is versatility. This terrycloth headband is a bathroom must and will head keep strays from your face as you jade roll and serum up, yet the texture and color make it a perfect accessory for outside wear as well.

Get it from Versed Skin for $14.99.
14
Amazon
A trifecta of flowers, beads and gems to make you look like a garden flower queen
Can't decide between beaded, bedazzled or floral? You don't have to! This is the tapas of statement bands and comes with a little bit of everything.

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
15
Amazon
A silver bedazzled band that's like a disco ball on your head, but in a good way
Maximum bling on a budget? Sign me up. Covered in silver diamond-like jewels, this band looks a lot more expensive than it really is.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
16
Amazon
A black on black crown that goes with everything, but still stands out
For a chic addition to any outfit, this all-black band is ready to rumble. Throw it on to dress up sweaters or to add a little sparkle to a little black dress.

Get it from Amazon for $16.88.
17
Amazon
A sparkly band that's every color of the rainbow
Throw on this multicolor band for festive fun that's not too costume-y. The sleek shape keeps the "I am an adult" vibe very clear, even if the colors would make Crayola jealous.

Get it from Amazon for $14.69.
