First came ridiculously oversized sun hats. Then came extremely large tote bags. Now, the fashion world can’t seem to get enough of larger-than-life sleeves. (If we had to guess, we’d say Napoleon Dynamite would approve.)
We saw plenty of puffy-sleeved styles come down the runways during the spring 2019 season, notably at Rodarte, Mara Hoffman and Marc Jacobs, who took the trend to new levels. Puffy sleeves have also been all over the Instagram accounts of the biggest fashion influencers.
Oversized sleeves no doubt make a style statement, so if you’re a little hesitant about trying the trend, we’d suggest making them the star of your outfit; pair a puffy-sleeved top with a pair of simple jeans or a skirt, or to make things even easier, try a puffy-sleeved dress with classic white sneakers or a pair of minimal sandals. To anyone who might be worried about unintentionally looking like a football player, we say embrace it. But also remember that you can start small.
If you need a little inspiration before you give this trend a try, check out the photos below and find out where to buy puffed-sleeve tops and dresses.
