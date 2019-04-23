We saw plenty of puffy-sleeved styles come down the runways during the spring 2019 season, notably at Rodarte, Mara Hoffman and Marc Jacobs, who took the trend to new levels. Puffy sleeves have also been all over the Instagram accounts of the biggest fashion influencers.

Getty Puffy sleeves on the runway at Marc Jacobs' spring 2019 show.

Oversized sleeves no doubt make a style statement, so if you’re a little hesitant about trying the trend, we’d suggest making them the star of your outfit; pair a puffy-sleeved top with a pair of simple jeans or a skirt, or to make things even easier, try a puffy-sleeved dress with classic white sneakers or a pair of minimal sandals. To anyone who might be worried about unintentionally looking like a football player, we say embrace it. But also remember that you can start small.

If you need a little inspiration before you give this trend a try, check out the photos below and find out where to buy puffed-sleeve tops and dresses.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

On the runways:

Getty From left to right: Mara Hoffman, Rodarte, Valentino couture

Getty Images Left to right: Rodarte, Marc Jacobs

On Instagram: