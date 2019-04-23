Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Ridiculously Puffy Sleeves Are The Spring Trend That Just Won't Quit

Instagram influencers can't get enough of this look, which showed up on the runways at Marc Jacobs and Rodarte.

First came ridiculously oversized sun hats. Then came extremely large tote bags. Now, the fashion world can’t seem to get enough of larger-than-life sleeves. (If we had to guess, we’d say Napoleon Dynamite would approve.)

We saw plenty of puffy-sleeved styles come down the runways during the spring 2019 season, notably at Rodarte, Mara Hoffman and Marc Jacobs, who took the trend to new levels. Puffy sleeves have also been all over the Instagram accounts of the biggest fashion influencers.

Puffy sleeves on the runway at Marc Jacobs' spring 2019 show.&nbsp;
Puffy sleeves on the runway at Marc Jacobs' spring 2019 show. 

Oversized sleeves no doubt make a style statement, so if you’re a little hesitant about trying the trend, we’d suggest making them the star of your outfit; pair a puffy-sleeved top with a pair of simple jeans or a skirt, or to make things even easier, try a puffy-sleeved dress with classic white sneakers or a pair of minimal sandals. To anyone who might be worried about unintentionally looking like a football player, we say embrace it. But also remember that you can start small.

If you need a little inspiration before you give this trend a try, check out the photos below and find out where to buy puffed-sleeve tops and dresses.

On the runways:

From left to right: Mara Hoffman, Rodarte, Valentino couture&nbsp;
From left to right: Mara Hoffman, Rodarte, Valentino couture 
Left to right: Rodarte, Marc Jacobs
Left to right: Rodarte, Marc Jacobs

On Instagram:

Get the look for yourself:

1-01 Babaton Liana Sweater
Aritzia
Get the 1-01 Babaton Liana sweater for $128.
C/meo Collective Vices Plaid Puff-Sleeve Romper
Urban Outfitters
Get the C/meo Collective Vices plaid puff-sleeve romper for $175.
Free People Between The Lines Top
Free People
Get the Free People Between the Lines top for $58.
Capulet Siobhan Dress
Capulet
Get the Capulet Siobhan dress for $196.
ASTR The Label Puff-Sleeve Wrap Top
Nordstrom
Get the ASTR The Label puff-sleeve wrap top for $59.
Moon River Tie-Front Crop Top
Nordstrom
Get the Moon Rover tie-front crop top for $69.
& Other Stories Floral Puff-Sleeve Minidress
& Other Stories
Get the & Other Stories floral puff-sleeve minidress for $89.
Reformation Emilia Top
Reformation
Get the Reformation Emilia top for $128.
ASOS Edition Puff-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Dress
ASOS
Get the ASOS Edition puff-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress for $151.
Edit Tie-Front A-Line Dress
Ssense
Get the Edit tie-front A-line dress for $350.
20 Puff Sleeve Peasant Tops
