23 Too-Real Tweets About Pumping

"Fell asleep with my breast pump on and I think I'm in a different dimension now."

The saying goes, “There’s no use crying over spilled milk.” But pumping moms are often quick to add “unless it’s your breast milk!”

Pumping can be a challenge, from the equipment and logistical considerations to the time requirement. But like many parenting issues, at least you can laugh about it ― or just vent about it on Twitter. Here are 23 funny and too-real tweets about pumping, from parents who’ve been there.

