Shopping
Beautyskin care pumpkin

7 Pumpkin Skin Care Products For Healthy, Glowing Skin

A dermatologist says these pumpkin-containing serums, masks and toners can brighten and exfoliate skin.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpumpkin-enzymatic-dermal-resurfacer-P387261" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fpumpkin-enzymatic-dermal-resurfacer-P387261" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-firma-day-serum-P400259%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2464949%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_1918213323_70847776216_pla-419441939211_2464949_353573794472_9030971_c%26ds_rl%3D1261471%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnP-ZBhDiARIsAH3FSRejo3XBm4Phm6xkdh5mC5b_BhEVTqJPtjD1aKdqA5nEiS3v0JAW8qIaAg52EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Drunk Elephant&#x27;s C-Firma vitamin C serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-firma-day-serum-P400259%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2464949%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_1918213323_70847776216_pla-419441939211_2464949_353573794472_9030971_c%26ds_rl%3D1261471%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnP-ZBhDiARIsAH3FSRejo3XBm4Phm6xkdh5mC5b_BhEVTqJPtjD1aKdqA5nEiS3v0JAW8qIaAg52EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Drunk Elephant's C-Firma vitamin C serum</a> and an <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsuperfood-aha-glow-cleansing-butter-pimprod2021098%3Fsku%3D2570297%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1000887379124%26CAAGID%3D114700756270%26CAWELAID%3D330000200002695697%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002541506%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnP-ZBhDiARIsAH3FSRe13oRX5GODFn-a4t6gJsmNRca9dwIAfinw-8beAv8rw_Wk8PElU68aAo_sEALw_wcB" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AHA cleansing butter from Elemis" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=pumpkinskincare-TessaFlores-100722-633f622ce4b03e8038c785ea&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsuperfood-aha-glow-cleansing-butter-pimprod2021098%3Fsku%3D2570297%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1000887379124%26CAAGID%3D114700756270%26CAWELAID%3D330000200002695697%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002541506%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwnP-ZBhDiARIsAH3FSRe13oRX5GODFn-a4t6gJsmNRca9dwIAfinw-8beAv8rw_Wk8PElU68aAo_sEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">AHA cleansing butter from Elemis</a>.
Sephora, Ulta
A Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask, Drunk Elephant's C-Firma vitamin C serum and an AHA cleansing butter from Elemis.

It turns out that pumpkin has a place beyond pie filling, spiced lattes and front porch decorations. This unofficial mascot of fall can actually do wonders for dull, congested and rough skin.

“Pumpkin contains alpha hydroxy acids that can help to gently exfoliate your skin,” said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, director of SINY Dermatology in New York City and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai hospital.

Alpha hydroxy acids (or AHAs) are a classic skin care staple known for their ability to decongest pores and brighten complexions.

Aside from the benefits of exfoliation, Loucas said that pumpkin also works as an antioxidant, an essential ingredient for protecting skin from daily environmental stressors responsible for premature aging.

″[It’s] rich in vitamin C, copper, and zinc, which can help reduce unwanted pigment on the skin,” he added.

Like most great things, you can also overdo it, which is something that Loucas cautions against when incorporating pumpkin into your beauty routine.

“Pumpkin may be hard to use on sensitive skin because of the hydroxy acids. [However,] it may be of extra benefit in darker complexion patients who have unwanted pigment or dry changes in their skin,” he said.

Because pumpkin comes in so many different product types, Loucas suggests that people with sensitive skin stick to oil or cream formulations rather than a harsh scrub.

Your guide to pumpkin-laced skin care goodies is just up ahead, and what a time to indulge in this autumnal ingredient, now that we’re officially in the throes of fall. Score a long-adored vitamin C serum that can assist with collagen production or a vitamin-packed clarifying mask that’s perfect for targeting congested pores.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sephora
A potent antioxidant serum that brightens and firms
Vitamin C serums, although an essential component in skin care, are notorious for being unstable and losing potency. Drunk Elephant's C-Firma serum uses a 15% antioxidant complex to help maintain its effectiveness and minimize signs of photoaging on the skin. It also uses pumpkin ferment and pomegranate extract to enzymatically dissolve dead surface skin cells.
$78 at Sephora$78 at Ulta$77.10 at Amazon
Sephora
A vitamin-packed clarifying mask for congested skin
If you're struggling to rid your skin of stubborn clogged pores and uneven texture, this exfoliating mask might be your answer. It uses soothing oat kernel proteins, brightening pumpkin enzymes and apricot seed powder that mildly polishes away dead skin and debris without creating micro-tears in the skin like some other physical exfoliants.
$46 at Sephora$46 at Revolve$46 at Amazon
Sephora
An intensive resurfacing mask
This three-in-one resurfacer works to deeply exfoliate skin using a combination of chemical and physical exfoliants as well as pumpkin enzyme to help turn dull skin into a smoother-feeling complexion.
$60 at Sephora$60 at Amazon$48 at Anthropologie
Ulta
A "plump-kin" retinol eye cream
Not only is this the cutest eye cream you've ever seen, it also contains a heavy dose of pumpkin extract to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and inflammation. It's also got ginger extract and retinol, a dermatologist-favored way to increase the cellular turnover rate of the skin and fight loss of firmness.
$25 at Ulta$25 at Amazon
Ulta
A luscious brightening cleansing butter
This first-step cleansing butter removes every last trace of stubborn makeup, sunscreen and debris from the day without stripping your skin of its natural oils. It's formulated with a blend of pumpkin enzymes and other natural sources of AHA to help brighten skin, while omega-rich mango butter and chia seed oil help deeply nourish skin.
$39 at Ulta$39 at Nordstrom$36.57 at Amazon
Nordstrom
A pore-refining nutrient toner
Formulated to help refine skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores, this nutrient toner contains pumpkin wine (which is created by fermenting whole pumpkin) along with a number of enzymes and vitamins to give skin a healthy glow.
$42 at Nordstrom$42 at Dermstore$39 at Amazon
Dermstore
A nourishing hydration mask
This hydrating mask is packed to the gills with organic and nutrient-dense ingredients, like moisturizing avocado oil, pineapple pulp for dissolving dead skin, antioxidant-rich green tea and soothing aloe vera. The all-star, however, is puréed pumpkin which can help refresh dull, tired skin.
$57 at Dermstore$45.55 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Cliganic organic jojoba oil

Body Oil: A Great Low-Maintenance Product

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk about Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Parenting

The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2023

Food & Drink

Just How Safe Is Your Nonstick Cookware?

Wellness

Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There’s A Reason For That.

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Shopping

These Stylish Target Desks Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Shopping

Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

Shopping

Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Score Up To 44% Off On Bedding This October Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Massage Guns And Body Massagers To Grab On Prime Day

Shopping

The Top 10 Toys And Kids Items Parents Are Buying During October Prime Day

Shopping

Shop These Popular Fitness Items Before The Prime Early Access Sale Ends

Shopping

These Are The Top 14 Beauty Products That Everyone Is Buying On Prime Day

Shopping

I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

Everyone's Scooping Up The Perfect Gift At Amazon's Sale: The Lego Advent Calendar

Shopping

61 Products People Have Been Buying Like Crazy On October’s Prime Day

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Shopping

I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

I Implore You To Buy My Beloved Vacuum Cleaner At The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

We're In The Final Hours Of Amazon's Early Access Sale. Here's What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying

Shopping

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Food Storage Containers Are Over Half Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Shopping

These Popular Robot Vacuums Are Up To 77% Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Biggest Amazon Deals On Apple Products That End After Tonight

Shopping

These Must-Have Portable Power Boosters Are Up To 40% Off, Ending Tonight

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Deals To Snag Before They’re Gone Tonight