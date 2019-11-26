This Man Punching, Shouting Amid CNN Newscast Will Get You In The Holiday Groove

You may be preparing for Thanksgiving by buying a turkey and baking a pie. An unknown man is preparing by punching and screaming on Capitol Hill.
The martial artist was seen in the background of a CNN newscast on Tuesday with Kate Bolduan and Rep. Don Beyer, who was being filmed in Washington, D.C.
As the pair discuss developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the man can be heard shouting into the building’s echoing halls. It’s unclear what he was shouting or why, but we hope he’s having an all-right day because he seems to have made many viewers happy. (CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)
Some Twitter users posted clips from the segment, immortalizing the moment for all those who may have missed it live:
Happy Thanksgiving to you and to you only, mysterious punching man!