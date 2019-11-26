This Man Punching, Shouting Amid CNN Newscast Will Get You In The Holiday Groove

You may be preparing for Thanksgiving by buying a turkey and baking a pie. An unknown man is preparing by punching and screaming on Capitol Hill.

The martial artist was seen in the background of a CNN newscast on Tuesday with Kate Bolduan and Rep. Don Beyer, who was being filmed in Washington, D.C.

As the pair discuss developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the man can be heard shouting into the building’s echoing halls. It’s unclear what he was shouting or why, but we hope he’s having an all-right day because he seems to have made many viewers happy. (CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Some Twitter users posted clips from the segment, immortalizing the moment for all those who may have missed it live:

Hey Hill folks, is this normal? Practicing Karate (?) in the Capitol? (See dude in background...) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o3gBC5xDo1 — Jen (@ellewoodsgolfs) November 26, 2019

🤔Ummm...

Is it normal to have martial arts training on Capital Hill? Keep an eye out for the guy in yellow behind @DonBeyerVA @CNN @KateBolduan #CNN #KarateKid pic.twitter.com/DH6AFQ71Q3 — Firm Foundation Media (@FFMedia68) November 26, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving to this dude doing karate inside the capital, and nobody else. pic.twitter.com/j6v6dGvidj — JT Wood (@iamJTWood) November 26, 2019

This guys been doing karate chopping behind @DonBeyerVA for the last 5 mins on #CNN and it’s glorious. pic.twitter.com/bZlbpJWgRo — Steven Raymond (@Stevenbro28) November 26, 2019

Some guy on CNN is screaming and practicing his karate on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/JrJ2ix9KUL — Dom (@Stricka_licious) November 26, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving to you and to you only, mysterious punching man!