20 Punny Valentine's Day Cards For People Who Are Hopeless Ramen-tics

They’re the loaf of your life, your bun in a million, and all you’ve avo wanted.
If your significant otter lives for a good pun, one-up them this Valentine’s Day with a corny Valentine’s card that’ll remind them why they like you a waffle lot. Whether your V-Day plans include a cozy night in, a romantic getaway, or breaking in some sexy toys for couples, remind them why they have such strong felines for you.
Below, take a look at 20 punny Valentine’s Day card for people who love puns:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
I'm A Hopeless Ramentic For You
Etsy / ThachCompany
2
I Cannoli Have Eyes For You
Etsy / JumpBeanJax
3
Aloe You Vera Much!
Etsy / CoconuTacha
4
You're My Boo!
Etsy / IceCreamCat
5
Thanks For Poutine Up With Me
Etsy / NineTwoDesign
6
I Would Love To Get Jalapeño Pants (instant download)
Etsy / RealPeopleGoods
7
I'll Never Let You Gyoza!
Etsy / AdventureofLetters
8
You Give Me Porpoise
Etsy / TinyBeeCards
9
Cannabe Your Valentine?
Etsy / PersonalPaperHugs
10
I Like Getting Hammered With You The Most!
Etsy / StudioBoketto
11
I Have Strong Felines For You
Etsy / ReigningCatsAndDogs1
12
I Find You Quite A-Peeling
Etsy / FreshCardCo
13
I'm Crazy Pho You!
asdf
14
I Really Leek You
Etsy / PaintedGreenhouse
15
I Love You Like No Otter
Etsy / ChampaignPaper
16
You Are Bun In A Million
Etsy / WuithLoveB
17
I Like You A Waffle Lot
Etsy / NomNomCards
18
I Knead You
Etsy / michiscribbles
19
You Make Me Soy Happy
Etsy / MagicallyCraftedShop
20
You've Caged My Heart
Etsy / CatSitterClub