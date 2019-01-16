Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
20 Punny Valentine's Day Cards For People Who Are Hopeless Ramen-tics

"I cannoli have eyes for you." 😍
By Brittany Nims
01/16/2019 01:29pm ET

They’re the loaf of your life, your bun in a million, and all you’ve avo wanted.

If your significant otter lives for a good pun, one-up them this Valentine’s Day with a corny Valentine’s card that’ll remind them why they like you a waffle lot. Whether your V-Day plans include a cozy night in, a romantic getaway, or breaking in some sexy toys for couples, remind them why they have such strong felines for you.

Below, take a look at 20 punny Valentine’s Day card for people who love puns:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
I'm A Hopeless Ramentic For You
Etsy / ThachCompany
Get it here.
2
I Cannoli Have Eyes For You
Etsy / JumpBeanJax
Get it here.
3
Aloe You Vera Much!
Etsy / CoconuTacha
Get it here.
4
You're My Boo!
Etsy / IceCreamCat
Get it here.
5
Thanks For Poutine Up With Me
Etsy / NineTwoDesign
Get it here.
6
I Would Love To Get Jalapeño Pants (instant download)
Etsy / RealPeopleGoods
Get it here.
7
I'll Never Let You Gyoza!
Etsy / AdventureofLetters
Get it here.
8
You Give Me Porpoise
Etsy / TinyBeeCards
Get it here.
9
Cannabe Your Valentine?
Etsy / PersonalPaperHugs
Get it here.
10
I Like Getting Hammered With You The Most!
Etsy / StudioBoketto
Get it here.
11
I Have Strong Felines For You
Etsy / ReigningCatsAndDogs1
Get it here.
12
I Find You Quite A-Peeling
Etsy / FreshCardCo
Get it here.
13
I'm Crazy Pho You!
asdf
Get it here.
14
I Really Leek You
Etsy / PaintedGreenhouse
Get it here.
15
I Love You Like No Otter
Etsy / ChampaignPaper
Get it here.
16
You Are Bun In A Million
Etsy / WuithLoveB
Get it here.
17
I Like You A Waffle Lot
Etsy / NomNomCards
Get it here.
18
I Knead You
Etsy / michiscribbles
Get it here.
19
You Make Me Soy Happy
Etsy / MagicallyCraftedShop
Get it here.
20
You've Caged My Heart
Etsy / CatSitterClub
Get it here.
