20 Punny Valentine's Day Cards For People Who Are Hopeless Ramen-tics

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds x Etsy Remind your S.O. why they have such strong felines for you with these punny Valentine's Day cards from Etsy.

They’re the loaf of your life, your bun in a million, and all you’ve avo wanted.

If your significant otter lives for a good pun, one-up them this Valentine’s Day with a corny Valentine’s card that’ll remind them why they like you a waffle lot.

Whether your V-Day plans include a cozy night in, a romantic getaway, or breaking in some sexy toys for couples, remind them why they have such strong felines for you with these punny cards.

Below, take a look at 20 punny Valentine’s Day card for people who love puns: