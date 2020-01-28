HuffPost Finds

20 Punny Valentine's Day Cards For People Who Are Hopeless Ramen-tics

Baby, Yoda best 💘

Remind your S.O. why they have such strong felines for you with these punny Valentine's Day cards from Etsy.
They’re the loaf of your life, your bun in a million, and all you’ve avo wanted.

If your significant otter lives for a good pun, one-up them this Valentine’s Day with a corny Valentine’s card that’ll remind them why they like you a waffle lot.

Whether your V-Day plans include a cozy night in, a romantic getaway, or breaking in some sexy toys for couples, remind them why they have such strong felines for you with these punny cards.

Below, take a look at 20 punny Valentine’s Day card for people who love puns:

1
"Yoda Best" card
Etsy / HolaJoy
Get it on Etsy.
2
Thanks For Poutine Up With Me
Etsy / NineTwoDesign
Get it here.
3
"Nail You" card
Etsy / thecardcompony
Get it on Etsy.
4
I Cannoli Have Eyes For You
Etsy / JumpBeanJax
Get it here.
5
I'm A Hopeless Ramentic For You
Etsy / ThachCompany
Get it here.
6
"Pizza Dat Ass" card
Etsy / RealPeopleGoods
Get it on Etsy.
7
You Are Bun In A Million
Etsy / WuithLoveB
Get it here.
8
I Would Love To Get Jalapeño Pants (instant download)
Etsy / RealPeopleGoods
Get it here.
9
I Knead You
Etsy / michiscribbles
Get it here.
10
I'm Crazy Pho You!
Get it here.
11
You've Caged My Heart
Etsy / CatSitterClub
Get it here.
12
Aloe You Vera Much!
Etsy / CoconuTacha
Get it here.
13
I'll Never Let You Gyoza!
Etsy / AdventureofLetters
Get it here.
14
I Have Strong Felines For You
Etsy / ReigningCatsAndDogs1
Get it here.
15
You Make Me Soy Happy
Etsy / MagicallyCraftedShop
Get it here.
16
Cannabe Your Valentine?
Etsy / PersonalPaperHugs
Get it here.
17
I Like Getting Hammered With You The Most!
Etsy / StudioBoketto
Get it here.
18
I Find You Quite A-Peeling
Etsy / FreshCardCo
Get it here.
19
I Love You Like No Otter
Etsy / ChampaignPaper
Get it here.
20
You Give Me Porpoise
Etsy / TinyBeeCards
Get it here.
